Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 19, 2011
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Jennifer Garner plays sous-chef Tuesday during the launch of Frigidaire's Kids' Cooking Academy in L.A., an online program that encourages families to cook together.
OUT & ABOUT
Ryan Phillippe and new love Amanda Seyfried take their romance public Monday with a daytime stroll in West Hollywood.
BERLIN BOMBSHELL
Newly engaged Reese Witherspoon puts her sparkler on display at a photo call for her romantic comedy, How Do You Know?, Wednesday in Berlin.
PIECE OF CAKE
Make a wish! Betty White celebrates her 89th birthday with fellow Hot in Cleveland costars Jane Leeves, Wendi Malick and Valerie Bertinelli Tuesday at Le Cirque in New York.
SHADES OF LOVE
Engaged lovebirds Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes make their way through Burbank International Airport Tuesday to catch a flight.
'LOVELY' FAMILY
Proud papa Eddie Murphy is flanked by beautiful women – ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy and daughters Bria and Shayne – as they celebrate 21-year-old Bria's newest role as Dark amp Lovely's global brand ambassador Tuesday at New York's Juliet Supper Club.
MIC'D UP
Holly Madison pays a visit to Sirius radio's The Derek and Romaine Show Tuesday in New York to promote the second season of Holly's World, which premieres Jan. 23.
HOT WHEELS
Paris Hilton gets a lift from a friendly police officer in West Hollywood Tuesday, where the star was reportedly shooting scenes for her new reality show.
HAIR MATES
Embracing his relaxed new do, Pete Wentz and his towheaded cutie Bronx, 2, spend some quality play time Tuesday at a Beverly Hills park.
IN PRINT
The early bird catches the worm! Designer mom Katie Holmes gets an early start to her day – in some bold cropped pants – Tuesday in Los Angeles.
THE COLOR PURPLE
Tori Spelling flaunts her coordination (not to mention her color coordination) on Tuesday, taking a quick yoga break while filming her new reality show, Tori amp Dean: Storibook Weddings, in L.A.
CROSSOVER STAR
HEART-'BRAKE'
Safety first! Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn don helmets and matching tops as they ride a bicycle built for two through Los Angeles on Tuesday.
POOCH PATROL
Soon-to-be dad Javier Bardem takes a canine friend out for a walk along L.A.'s Venice Beach on Monday. Bardem and wife Penélope Cruz are expecting their first child this winter.
WHAT A JOKE!
Is he hiding? After taking some criticism for his humor during Sunday's Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais seeks refuge from the rain on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.