Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 19, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jennifer Garner plays sous-chef Tuesday during the launch of Frigidaire's Kids' Cooking Academy in L.A., an online program that encourages families to cook together.

OUT & ABOUT

Credit: X17

Ryan Phillippe and new love Amanda Seyfried take their romance public Monday with a daytime stroll in West Hollywood.

BERLIN BOMBSHELL

Credit: James Coldrey/WireImage

Newly engaged Reese Witherspoon puts her sparkler on display at a photo call for her romantic comedy, How Do You Know?, Wednesday in Berlin.

PIECE OF CAKE

Credit: Evan Agostini/PictureGroup

Make a wish! Betty White celebrates her 89th birthday with fellow Hot in Cleveland costars Jane Leeves, Wendi Malick and Valerie Bertinelli Tuesday at Le Cirque in New York.

SHADES OF LOVE

Credit: JFX/Xposure

Engaged lovebirds Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes make their way through Burbank International Airport Tuesday to catch a flight.

'LOVELY' FAMILY

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Proud papa Eddie Murphy is flanked by beautiful women – ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy and daughters Bria and Shayne – as they celebrate 21-year-old Bria's newest role as Dark amp Lovely's global brand ambassador Tuesday at New York's Juliet Supper Club.

MIC'D UP

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Holly Madison pays a visit to Sirius radio's The Derek and Romaine Show Tuesday in New York to promote the second season of Holly's World, which premieres Jan. 23.

HOT WHEELS

Credit: X17

Paris Hilton gets a lift from a friendly police officer in West Hollywood Tuesday, where the star was reportedly shooting scenes for her new reality show.

HAIR MATES

Credit: EM43/Splash News Online

Embracing his relaxed new do, Pete Wentz and his towheaded cutie Bronx, 2, spend some quality play time Tuesday at a Beverly Hills park.

IN PRINT

Credit: GSI Media

The early bird catches the worm! Designer mom Katie Holmes gets an early start to her day – in some bold cropped pants – Tuesday in Los Angeles.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Tori Spelling flaunts her coordination (not to mention her color coordination) on Tuesday, taking a quick yoga break while filming her new reality show, Tori amp Dean: Storibook Weddings, in L.A.

CROSSOVER STAR

Credit: Splash News Online

Jon Hamm takes a break on a Brooklyn stoop while filming Friends with Kids – director-girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt's latest project – Tuesday in New York. The comedy also costars Megan Fox and Kristen Wiig.

HEART-'BRAKE'

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Safety first! Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn don helmets and matching tops as they ride a bicycle built for two through Los Angeles on Tuesday.

POOCH PATROL

Credit: Ramey

Soon-to-be dad Javier Bardem takes a canine friend out for a walk along L.A.'s Venice Beach on Monday. Bardem and wife Penélope Cruz are expecting their first child this winter.

WHAT A JOKE!

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Is he hiding? After taking some criticism for his humor during Sunday's Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais seeks refuge from the rain on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.

By People Staff