Gigi Hadid Films a Commercial in N.Y.C., Plus Danai Gurira, Hailey Bieber and More

01 of 80 Off The Chain Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

02 of 80 Charming the Room Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

03 of 80 Looking Athletic Splash News Online Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

04 of 80 On Top of the World Roy Rochlin/Getty Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

05 of 80 Crowd Commander Don Arnold/WireImage Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

06 of 80 Suited Up Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

07 of 80 Back to Black Neil Mockford/GC Images Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are pictured filming the new Amy Winehouse-inspired movie Back to Black in London on Jan. 16.

08 of 80 Running Errands The Image Direct Shailene Woodley is spotted in a baseball cap, cropped tank top and floral joggers while shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

09 of 80 Basketball Pals MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Michael Imperioli, Tracy Morgan and John Leguizamo catch a New York Knicks game in New York City on Jan. 16.

10 of 80 Smooches for the Pup Backgrid Selma Blair shows much love and affection to her beloved dog, Scout, during a stroll in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

11 of 80 In Character Splash News Online Nicole Kidman is pictured filming her upcoming spy drama, Lioness, in Mallorca, Spain, on Jan. 17.

12 of 80 Leading Man Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Hugh Jackman throws a quick peace sign while out and about in New York City on Jan. 16.

13 of 80 Speak Now Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Brad Pitt meets the press on Jan. 14 at the French premiere of Babylon at Le Grand Rex in Paris.

14 of 80 Tailor Made Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Margot Robbie stuns again on Jan. 16 at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

15 of 80 Jump Seat Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Terry Crews brings his signature move to the red carpet at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 15.

16 of 80 Doggie Duty Backgrid Padma Lakshmi finds the perfect spot for her pup during a walk through New York City on Jan. 14.

17 of 80 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/Getty Hugh Jackman wraps his time as lead in The Music Man on Broadway in New York City on Jan. 15.

18 of 80 All that Glitters Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige and Usher bring the shine to her birthday bash at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14.

19 of 80 Community Service Paras Griffin/Getty Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14.

20 of 80 Game Faces Allen Berezovsky/Getty Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 15.

21 of 80 Italian Job Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Brühl take their seats at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Italy on Jan. 16.

22 of 80 Date Night Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the play Leopoldstadt on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Jan. 14 in New York City.

23 of 80 Hello, Sunshine! Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kate Hudson arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14 in an all-yellow ensemble.

24 of 80 Tea Time Emma McIntyre/Getty for BAFTA Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Heineken and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14.

25 of 80 Sing Us a Song Andrew Benge/Redferns Lewis Capaldi performs at the First Direct Arena on Jan. 14 in Leeds, England.

26 of 80 Stepping Out Chuck Turner Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose with Death of a Salesman revival star Wendell Pierce at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on Jan. 13.

27 of 80 Dapper Dude Tommaso Boddi/Getty for iHeartRadio Jared Leto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum on Jan. 14 in Inglewood, California.

28 of 80 Late-Night Lad RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC George Clooney arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

29 of 80 Color Up Amy Sussman/WireImage Women Talking's Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Claire Foy get dressed up for the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

30 of 80 Whoa, Baby! Amy Sussman/WireImage Pregnant Keke Palmer wows in a yellow dress as she attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

31 of 80 Say Cheese! Frazer Harrison/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Jordan Peele attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

32 of 80 Front Row Fashion Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci Idris Elba and wife Sabrina turn it out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024 on Jan. 13 in Italy.

33 of 80 Still Merry Backgrid Jennifer Garner is dressed head-to-toe in Christmas clothing as she arrives to the set of her latest comedy film Family Leave in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

34 of 80 Hand in Hand Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Storm Reid and boyfriend Shakur Sanders attend the Missing premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

35 of 80 In Black and White Raymond Hall/GC Images Danai Gurira poses outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

36 of 80 All Smiles Backgrid Singer Shawn Mendes gives photographers a wide smile as he's out and about in L.A. on Jan. 12.

37 of 80 Premiere Pals Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone attend the When You Finish Saving the World film premiere in New York City on Jan. 12.

38 of 80 Family Reunion Phillip Faraone/Getty Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama attend the premiere of That '90s Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

39 of 80 High Spirits Star Max/GC Images Addison Rae beams while out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

40 of 80 In the Dark MEGA Lily-Rose Depp wears an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

41 of 80 Staying Fit MEGA Sofia Richie leaves her hot Pilates class on Jan. 12.

42 of 80 New York State of Mind The image direct Singer Olivia Rodrigo heads into a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 12.

43 of 80 Bleach Babe The IMage direct Paul Rudd is spotted on set for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, sporting bleached hair and a leather jacket on Jan. 12.

44 of 80 Red Hot Mike Marsland/WireImage Margot Robbie stuns at the U.K. premiere of Babylon in London on Jan. 12.

45 of 80 Leading Man Dave Benett/WireImage Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of his film, Babylon, in London on Jan. 12.

46 of 80 Blockbuster Couple Kevin Winter/Getty Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron pose together at the James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 12 in L.A.

47 of 80 Man's Best Friend Charley Gallay/Getty Rob Lowe and Baxter the dog pose together at a special screening for Netflix's Dog Gone at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 11.

48 of 80 Sun's Out Splash News Online Maren Morris soaks up some sun in Tulum, Mexico, on Jan. 11, sporting a zebra-print bikini and dark sunglasses.

49 of 80 Hats Off Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe poses in a cut-out black dress paired with an overcoat and towering hat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 11.

50 of 80 Curls Rock Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Andie MacDowell brings nothing but good vibes to The Way Home premiere in New York City on Jan. 11.

51 of 80 Bundled Up Felipe Ramales/Splash news Online Anne Hathaway steps out in style on Jan. 11, dressed in a colorful puffer coat, black hat and knee-high combat boots in New York City.

52 of 80 Ruffin' It Backgrid Jonathan Majors snuggles up to two four-legged friends in New York City on Jan. 11.

53 of 80 Pop of Color Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Karrueche Tran, dressed in a deconstructed pinstripe suit, poses at a screening for House Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

54 of 80 Courtside Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Newlyweds Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams sit courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to check out a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 11.

55 of 80 Book Club Marion Curtis/Starpix Author Judy Blume hangs with actors Abby Ryder Fortson and Benny Safdie at the Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret trailer launch event at The Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

56 of 80 Metallic Moment Shutterstock Tár star Cate Blanchett shimmers in a shiny ensemble for the film's London premiere on Jan. 11.

57 of 80 Broadway's Best Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online In a tan knit dress and black coat, Lea Michele heads out for a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

58 of 80 Sideline Spirit Michael Simon/Shutterstock David Harbour cheers for the New York Rangers hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they played the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

59 of 80 Model Behavior The Image Direct Polka dot handbag in tow, Karlie Kloss poses for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot on Jan. 11, flashing her smile and style outside of the brand's boutique in New York City.

60 of 80 City Smiles GC Images As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

61 of 80 Caffeine Queen Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.

62 of 80 Going Green Stefano Mazzola/GC Images Tina Fey dons a plaid green coat and a matching hat while filming her movie A Haunting in Venice in Italy on Jan. 11.

63 of 80 Round of Applause Shutterstock While Alexander Skarsgård looks less than lively, his seatmates Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan Reynolds and Hans Vestberg bring some big spirit to the New York Rangers hockey game on Jan. 10 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

64 of 80 Siblings on the Street Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott leave The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

65 of 80 On the Mic Cindy Ord/Getty Tom Hanks pays a visit to SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Jan. 10.

66 of 80 Beige Beauty Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Priyanka Chopra chooses neutral tones from head to toe for a dinner at Bacchanalia restaurant in London on Jan. 10.

67 of 80 Enjoying the Evening Splash News Online After having dinner in New York City on Jan. 10, Angelina Jolie flashes a smile to the camera.

68 of 80 Pink with Pup Christopher Peterson/Splash News online In a glossy parka and a matching blush scarf, comedian Margaret Cho keeps herself — and her rescue dog, Lucia — warm during the N.Y.C. winter on Jan. 10.

69 of 80 Red, White & Drew Raymond Hall/GC Images Drew Barrymore is all smiles on the streets of midtown Manhattan on Jan. 11.

70 of 80 Purr-fect Production Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock At a Jan. 9 screening of A Man Called Otto at Dotdash Meredith in N.Y.C., Rita Wilson smiles with the film's star, husband Tom Hanks, and Smeagel the cat, who plays a companion of Hanks' character.

71 of 80 Expecting on Camera Terence Patrick/CBS On Jan. 9, a pregnant Hilary Swank flaunts her baby bump for her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

72 of 80 Late Night Magic Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Rupert Grint smiles during a Jan. 9 interview in N.Y.C. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

73 of 80 Dapper Under Drizzle Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Austin Butler braves the rain at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Jan. 9.

74 of 80 Pedaling Around Backgrid Justin Theroux cruises around his New York City neighborhood during a morning bike ride on Jan. 10.

75 of 80 Talking TV Randy Shropshire/Getty For a panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association event, Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan speak about their thriller series Fatal Attraction in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 9.

76 of 80 Lots to Learn Vivien Killilea/Getty Don Cheadle and George Clooney pose together while celebrating the Roybal Film and Television Magnet school on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

77 of 80 Cozy About Town Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Bundled up in striped knit sweatpants and a layered jacket look, Bradley Cooper strolls around Manhattan's West Village on Jan. 10.

78 of 80 Crime Stopper Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mariska Hargitay smiles in a striped coat on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

79 of 80 Premiere Pals Michael Buckner/Getty The Last of Us costars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring it in for a photo at their HBO show's L.A. premiere on Jan. 9.