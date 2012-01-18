Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A sexily tousled Beckinsale and her well-coiffed husband, Wiseman, step out in L.A. Plus: Sandra & Louis, Rachel McAdams and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

IN ARM'S WAY

Credit: Wenn

A giddy Kate Beckinsale embraces husband Len Wiseman Tuesday while exiting the Roger Room in L.A., where the couple enjoyed a date night.

SHORT CUTS

Credit: Landov

Rachel McAdams makes a leggy showing Wednesday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios, where she discussed her upcoming romantic drama The Vow (out Feb. 10).

CHEERIO, MATES

Credit: John Hillcoat/AdMedia

Also making an appearance at London's BBC Radio 1 studios: McAdams's The Vow costar, Channing Tatum, who waves hello to fans Wednesday.

FEELING CHATTY

Credit: X17

Expectant mom Jennifer Garner gets upwardly mobile while heading to a nail salon Tuesday in L.A.

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: FameFlynet

Kellan Lutz has some new arm candy in Aussie actress Sharni Vinson (who starred in Step Up 3D) Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

THE CHIC SEAT

Credit: Rob Rich/Splash News Online

Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael Douglas enjoy an elegant date night Tuesday at New York's Rubin Museum of Art, where the couple celebrated Broadway producer Marty Richards's 80th birthday.

HOST WITH THE MOST

Credit: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Saturday Night Live funnyman Seth Meyers suits up to serve as co-host of Live! With Kelly opposite Kelly Ripa Tuesday in New York.

SHOP TO IT

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Courteney Cox flashes a smile while browsing the shops on Melrose Avenue in L.A. Tuesday.

FLIGHT TIME

Credit: StarTraks

Fresh off her best actress win at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, a beaming Kate Winslet sticks close to beau Ned Rocknroll while arriving at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

RED ALERT

Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Costars Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson continue to promote their new flick Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, hitting the red carpet Tuesday for the film's Sydney premiere.

SWEATER WEATHER

Credit: Aik Arshamian/INF

Sandra Bullock and son Louis – who turns 2 this month – bundle up in matching sweater sets Tuesday in L.A.

TRIPLE EXPOSURE

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/AP

All together now! Actor Anthony Mackie gets up close and personal with the Today show's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb during a Tuesday appearance in N.Y.C.

A NEW LEAF

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

After receiving praise from a judge in December, an upbeat Lindsay Lohan heads back to a Los Angeles court Tuesday.

FLOWER POWER

Credit: GSI Media

Supermodel mama Miranda Kerr holds tight to son Flynn – who turned 1 on Jan. 6! – during a play date Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

BRIGHT STAR

Credit: Xposure

Sporting a light pink blazer, Penélope Cruz makes a bright exit from her London hotel Tuesday.

