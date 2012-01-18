Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 18, 2012
IN ARM'S WAY
A giddy Kate Beckinsale embraces husband Len Wiseman Tuesday while exiting the Roger Room in L.A., where the couple enjoyed a date night.
SHORT CUTS
Rachel McAdams makes a leggy showing Wednesday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios, where she discussed her upcoming romantic drama The Vow (out Feb. 10).
CHEERIO, MATES
Also making an appearance at London's BBC Radio 1 studios: McAdams's The Vow costar, Channing Tatum, who waves hello to fans Wednesday.
FEELING CHATTY
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner gets upwardly mobile while heading to a nail salon Tuesday in L.A.
ALL WRAPPED UP
Kellan Lutz has some new arm candy in Aussie actress Sharni Vinson (who starred in Step Up 3D) Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
THE CHIC SEAT
Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael Douglas enjoy an elegant date night Tuesday at New York's Rubin Museum of Art, where the couple celebrated Broadway producer Marty Richards's 80th birthday.
HOST WITH THE MOST
Saturday Night Live funnyman Seth Meyers suits up to serve as co-host of Live! With Kelly opposite Kelly Ripa Tuesday in New York.
SHOP TO IT
Courteney Cox flashes a smile while browsing the shops on Melrose Avenue in L.A. Tuesday.
FLIGHT TIME
Fresh off her best actress win at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, a beaming Kate Winslet sticks close to beau Ned Rocknroll while arriving at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
RED ALERT
Costars Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson continue to promote their new flick Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, hitting the red carpet Tuesday for the film's Sydney premiere.
SWEATER WEATHER
Sandra Bullock and son Louis – who turns 2 this month – bundle up in matching sweater sets Tuesday in L.A.
TRIPLE EXPOSURE
All together now! Actor Anthony Mackie gets up close and personal with the Today show's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb during a Tuesday appearance in N.Y.C.
A NEW LEAF
After receiving praise from a judge in December, an upbeat Lindsay Lohan heads back to a Los Angeles court Tuesday.
FLOWER POWER
Supermodel mama Miranda Kerr holds tight to son Flynn – who turned 1 on Jan. 6! – during a play date Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.
BRIGHT STAR
Sporting a light pink blazer, Penélope Cruz makes a bright exit from her London hotel Tuesday.