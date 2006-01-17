Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 18, 2006
GETTING SPEAR-ITUAL
Britney Spears counts (and receives) her blessings with 4-month-old son Sean Preston after visiting a Hindu temple Sunday in Malibu, where she got a traditional bindi mark on her forehead.
PLAYING THE HEAVY
A bulked-up Jared Leto gets in character on the New York City set of Chapter 27 on Tuesday. The actor – toting a copy of Catcher in the Rye and John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Double Fantasy album, stars as Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman.
JOY OF TEXT
Mischa Barton lets her fingers do the walking, checking her PDA at a Fox party Tuesday in Hollywood.
TEED OFF
It's a different kind of club scene for novice golfer Cameron Diaz – one of frustration – on the links Tuesday near Los Angeles. (Her boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, is a longtime golf lover.)
ROYAL ENTRANCE
Brittany Murphy, who recently announced her engagement to production grip Joe Macaluso, dons Dsquared during the Canadian designers' runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.
LOVE & BASKETBALL
Jay-Z and Beyoncé hang out courtside in East Rutherford on Monday as the New Jersey Nets beat the Indiana Pacers, 97-92. Jay-Z is part owner of the home team.
PORT OF CALL
In Haiti on Saturday, parents-to-be Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie greet students at a Port-au-Prince school supported by Wyclef Jean's Yéle Haiti. The musician even joined the couple, who watched kids dance and recite poetry.
GOOD SPORT
Leaving her Manhattan hotel Friday for another day of high-impact celebrity living, Lindsay Lohan makes sure to stay hydrated with a sports drink.
SINGLE & LOVING IT
Jessica Simpson smiles after lunching at the Studio City restaurant Mexicali Cantina on Monday; the same day, her soon-to-be ex, Nick Lachey, is in high spirits after dropping off a female pal at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
SHADY LADY
With darker-than-usual locks, Kirsten Dunst attempts to go incognito while running errands Friday in Los Angeles.
WARMING UP
Tom Cruise scores a kiss from pregnant fiancée Katie Holmes while rooting for daughter Isabella at her soccer match Monday in Santa Monica.
FORK LIFT
Mark Wahlberg, who is expecting his second child with girlfriend Rhea Durhman this summer, gives 2-year-old daughter Ella Rae a lesson in table manners Saturday while lunching in Los Angeles.
RUNWAY SPICE
Victoria Beckham puts her model-thin body to work, strutting her stuff Monday in a $9,000 Roberto Cavalli chiffon gown at Milan Fashion Week.