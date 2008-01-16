Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 16, 2008
THIS IS ONLY A TEST
Days after a judge ruled Britney Spears still may not visit her children at this point, the pop star and her paparazzo pal Adnan Ghalib peruse pregnancy tests Monday at a Los Angeles Rite Aid.
SIDEWAYS GLANCES
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes focus on each other while headed out for Tuesday evening in New York. The stylish twosome met up with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld for dinner at Sfoglia where they shared rustic Italian food, red wine and (hilarious) conversation.
SHOP AROUND
In Vancouver to shoot the upcoming film Traveling, a semi-bundled Jennifer Aniston keeps her purchase close Tuesday as she exits the Holt Renfrew department store.
DARK DAYS
Perhaps following the leads of Paris Hiltonand Britney Spears, an undercover Lindsay Lohan goes dark in a wig Tuesday at traffic school in Santa Monica, Calif.
REAR VIEW
Jennifer Garner backs it up on the red carpet in a short and strappy, navy Brian Reyes dress at the National Board of Review Awards Tuesday at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
KISSING COSTARS
Also at the 2008 National Board of Review Awards, best actor winner George Clooney smooches his Michael Clayton costar Tilda Swinton – but keeps a layer of glass between them, perhaps because his girlfriend Sarah Larson (not pictured) was his date for the night.
TWO STEP
Avril Lavigne and hubby Deryck Whibley step out to dinner at West Hollywood's Koi Tuesday (to celebrate her being exonerated from a plagiarism lawsuit?). The pair reportedly followed up their meal with a visit to popular nightspot Villa.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Hats on, hats off! Kylie Minogue holds on (and takes cover) while arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday. In the U.S. to shoot music videos for her new album X, the Aussie pop star will also be honored in Hollywood at the annual G'Day USA gala.
BREATH OF FRESH AIR
Sarah Michelle Gellar turns up the high beams, looking lovely and lithe in her turquoise Temperley London gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her drama The Air I Breathe Tuesday at the Arclight Theater. The movie opens Jan. 25.
RING IN THE NEW YEAR?
After car shopping in her one-time wedding dress Friday and making an impromptu visit to a church on Monday, Britney Spears flashes a large diamond on her ring finger Tuesday while heading into Jerry's Deli in Studio City, Calif., for lunch with paparazzo beau Adnan Ghalib.
ALONG FOR THE RIDE
With her newly-blonde locks tucked into a hat, Jessica Biel – with costar Ben Barnes – cruises through a scene Monday for her upcoming romantic comedy Easy Virtue in Oxfordshire, England.
MUSCLE BEACH
Hugh Jackman shows off his super-fit physique on a Sydney beach on Sunday, where the actor enjoyed a sun-filled day with his family.
IT'S IN THE BAG
Wearing her new favorite scarf and signature eye makeup, Amy Winehouse chooses plastic during a grocery run in London on Monday.
THREE-PEAT
Third time's the charm! Ashley Tisdale, who will return to the small screen for the much anticipated High School Musical 3: Senior Year, keeps her pet in the loop, bringing the pooch along Tuesday for a meeting in Los Angeles.
KEEPING THE PEACE
Making a peaceful exit from his hotel Tuesday, George Clooney – who was just honored by the American Film Institute – braves the New York City cold.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
Oh la la! Staying fashionably chic during the cool winter weather, Eva Mendes bundles up for an afternoon out exploring the streets of Paris Tuesday afternoon.