Yara Shahidi Steps to It in N.Y.C., Plus Jared Leto, Awkwafina and More

Pep in Her Step
Yara Shahidi wears her Adidas x IVY PARK while strolling through the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Man of the People
Jared Leto stops for photos with fans while leaving the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Tuesday.
Comedy Tonight
Awkwafina chats up her new Comedy Central project Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens during the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
London Look
Nathalie Emmanuel is city chic while leaving the BBC Studios in London on Tuesday.
Soirée Style
Katie Holmes attends the Marc Cain Soirée during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany on Tuesday.
Date Night
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hit the Netflix premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fall/Winter Preview
Taron Egerton arrives at Monday’s Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy looking dapper in his deep blue blazer.
Dynamic Duo
Troop Zero costars Allison Janney and Viola Davis attend the Amazon Studios film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.
Think Outside the Box
Selena Gomez tries to guess what she’s holding during a game of “Can You Feel It?” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Partners in Crime
The Gentlemen costars Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey discuss their upcoming film on Radio Andy at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Picard's Posse
Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday in Hollywood.
Inside Season 6
Schitt’s Creek co-creator Daniel Levy discusses the show’s final season during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.
Lifetime Leaders
Diane Sawyer and executive producer Robin Roberts attend the special screening of Lifetime’s Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story on Monday in New York City.
Game On
Robert Downey Jr. challenges Dolittle co-star Rami Malek to a game of trivia on Tuesday during his stint as guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Three's Company
Sienna Miller steps out to walk her pup with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner on Monday in N.Y.C.
Lend a Hand
Laetitia Casta and Marion Cotillard hold hands at the César – Revelations 2020 photo call at Le Petit Palais on Monday in Paris.
High Honors
Antonio Banderas is in great spirits in Málaga, Spain, on Monday after it was announced that he earned his very first Oscar nomination for his role in Pedro Almodóvar‘s Pain and Glory.
Shady Situation
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West keep their sunglasses on while enjoying an L.A. Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — whom sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson plays for — on Monday in Los Angeles.
Fashion Favorite
Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose at the Fashion Talents from South Africa show, presented by Mercedes-Benz, during Berlin Fashion Week on Monday.
New to Netflix
Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynik stop by People Now at the PeopleTV studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to discuss their new comedy, The Healing Powers of Dude.
For Good
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson takes a trip to Venezuela to meet with refugee families at the Brazil border. “As a father, my heart broke when I heard their stories,” he said. “But I also saw hope in the eyes of refugee children who seized every opportunity to learn in a safe environment, grow healthy and eventually, rebuild their lives in Brazil.”
Quiet on the Set
Jessica Alba takes five on Monday while filming L.A.’s Finest in Los Angeles.
Spin Cycle
Kaia Gerber heads back to Miami on Monday and takes a spin along the beach.
Permanent Marker
Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Monday.
Fab Four
Tyler Perry, Crystal R. Fox, Bresha Webb and Phylicia Rashad of A Fall from Grace visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Good Morning
Ethan Hawke of The Good Lord Bird takes the stage during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday in Pasadena, California.
Having a Moment
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel speak during a ceremony in Málaga, Spain, on Monday.
Glowing Guest Star
Zoë Kravitz waves to the audience as she arrives for an interview on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
The Good Table
The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson share a squeeze on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Tangerine Twins
Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan, both nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, match in bright orange dresses at the ceremony on Sunday.
Making Headlines
Bombshell costars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron cozy up for a photo at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.
Mom's Night Out
Anne Hathway glitters and glows on her first red carpet since giving birth to her second child at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.
Straight Shooters
Bad Boys for Life costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sip from tiny mugs with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos at their film’s Miami premiere on Sunday.
Backstage Buddies
Luke Evans, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit pose backstage at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Shake on It
Costars Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Hawke share a handshake while speaking onstage during a Stranger Things Q&A session in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Fashionable Fellas
Riz Ahmed and Quavo attend the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.
Back in Black
Cody Simpson looks ultra-cool in head-to-toe black at the GQ: Milan Fashion Week Party in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.
Che Bella!
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse post backstage at the Fendi fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Monday.