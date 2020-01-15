Yara Shahidi Steps to It in N.Y.C., Plus Jared Leto, Awkwafina and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 15, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 81

Pep in Her Step

Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi wears her Adidas x IVY PARK while strolling through the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 81

Man of the People

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jared Leto stops for photos with fans while leaving the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Tuesday.

3 of 81

Comedy Tonight

Amy Sussman/Getty

Awkwafina chats up her new Comedy Central project Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens during the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 81

London Look

SplashNews.com

Nathalie Emmanuel is city chic while leaving the BBC Studios in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 81

Soirée Style

A-way! / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes attends the Marc Cain Soirée during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany on Tuesday.

6 of 81

Date Night

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hit the Netflix premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 81

Fall/Winter Preview

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Taron Egerton arrives at Monday’s Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy looking dapper in his deep blue blazer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 81

Dynamic Duo

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Troop Zero costars Allison Janney and Viola Davis attend the Amazon Studios film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 81

Think Outside the Box

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Selena Gomez tries to guess what she’s holding during a game of “Can You Feel It?” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 81

Partners in Crime

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Gentlemen costars Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey discuss their upcoming film on Radio Andy at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 81

Picard's Posse

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 81

Inside Season 6

Amy Sussman/Getty

Schitt’s Creek co-creator Daniel Levy discusses the show’s final season during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 81

Lifetime Leaders

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Diane Sawyer and executive producer Robin Roberts attend the special screening of Lifetime’s Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story on Monday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 81

Game On

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Robert Downey Jr. challenges Dolittle co-star Rami Malek to a game of trivia on Tuesday during his stint as guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 81

Three's Company

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller steps out to walk her pup with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 81

Lend a Hand

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Laetitia Casta and Marion Cotillard hold hands at the César – Revelations 2020 photo call at Le Petit Palais on Monday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 81

High Honors

MEGA

Antonio Banderas is in great spirits in Málaga, Spain, on Monday after it was announced that he earned his very first Oscar nomination for his role in Pedro Almodóvar‘s Pain and Glory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 81

Shady Situation

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West keep their sunglasses on while enjoying an L.A. Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — whom sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson plays for — on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 81

Fashion Favorite

Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose at the Fashion Talents from South Africa show, presented by Mercedes-Benz, during Berlin Fashion Week on Monday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 81

New to Netflix

Jim Spellman/Getty

Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynik stop by People Now at the PeopleTV studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to discuss their new comedy, The Healing Powers of Dude.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 81

For Good

UNICEF/UNI268515/Hiller

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson takes a trip to Venezuela to meet with refugee families at the Brazil border. “As a father, my heart broke when I heard their stories,” he said. “But I also saw hope in the eyes of refugee children who seized every opportunity to learn in a safe environment, grow healthy and eventually, rebuild their lives in Brazil.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 81

Quiet on the Set

The Image Direct

Jessica Alba takes five on Monday while filming L.A.’s Finest in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 81

Spin Cycle

Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber heads back to Miami on Monday and takes a spin along the beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 81

Permanent Marker

David Livingston/Getty

Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 81

Fab Four

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Tyler Perry, Crystal R. Fox, Bresha Webb and Phylicia Rashad of A Fall from Grace visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 81

Good Morning

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ethan Hawke of The Good Lord Bird takes the stage during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 81

Having a Moment

Splash News Online

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel speak during a ceremony in Málaga, Spain, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 81

Glowing Guest Star

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz waves to the audience as she arrives for an interview on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 81

The Good Table

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson share a squeeze on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 81

Tangerine Twins

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan, both nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, match in bright orange dresses at the ceremony on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 81

Making Headlines

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bombshell costars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron cozy up for a photo at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 81

Mom's Night Out

Taylor Hill/Getty

Anne Hathway glitters and glows on her first red carpet since giving birth to her second child at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 81

Straight Shooters

MediaPunch

Bad Boys for Life costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sip from tiny mugs with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos at their film’s Miami premiere on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 81

Backstage Buddies

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Luke Evans, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit pose backstage at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 81

Shake on It

Charley Gallay/Getty

Costars Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Hawke share a handshake while speaking onstage during a Stranger Things Q&A session in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 81

Fashionable Fellas

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Quavo attend the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 81

Back in Black

Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com

Cody Simpson looks ultra-cool in head-to-toe black at the GQ: Milan Fashion Week Party in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 81

Che Bella!

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse post backstage at the Fendi fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 81