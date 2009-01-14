Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 14, 2009
FAN FAVORITE
Taking a break from saving the world, 24 star Kiefer Sutherland offers a friendly wave to some fans Tuesday after leaving a Hollywood television station.
YAY OR NEIGH!
Leona Lewis takes a break from her music for a horseback riding lesson Tuesday at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank, Calif. The British pop star recently released a sneak peek at her upcoming music video "I Will Be," which costars pal Chace Crawford.
VOICING HER SUPPORT
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz steps out Tuesday at an L.A. recording studio, where she reportedly recorded a message for President-elect Barack Obama.
'IDOL' CHATTER
Their vote? A thumbs-up for each other! New American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi and Paula Abdul hug it out at the FOX Winter All-Star Party at L.A. club My House on Tuesday, the same night the eighth season of their show premiered.
BY THE BOOK
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord carries a little reading material – New Moon, the second book in the popular Twilight series – while heading into a business meeting Tuesday in Marina del Ray, Calif. The actress is dating Kellan Lutz, who plays vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movie.
STEP ON IT!
Another Twilight fan, Vanessa Hudgens, steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress has auditioned for the part of the werewolf Leah Clearwater in the Twilight sequel New Moon.
ON THE RUN
Jerry O'Connell takes some time out from new daddy duty to go for a jog with his pooch Tuesday in Los Angeles. Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, the actor's twin girls with wife Rebecca Romijn, were born Dec. 28.
PET PROJECT
Carmen Electra has the perfect shopping companion in her pooch while checking out the bikinis at the Ashley Paige store in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Once in the shop, the starlet had even more company: pal Shanna Moakler (not pictured), who also browsed the swimwear.
HIP HUGGERS
Jessica Alba and her little lady, 7-month-old daughter Honor Marie, are attached at the hip Tuesday, enjoying a sunny afternoon after a playdate in Beverly Hills.
CAPITOL STEPS
George Clooney marches ahead with his day after touching down Tuesday in Washington, D.C., followed by his own police escort.
FAMILY MAN
He's back on daddy duty! The day after stepping out with fiancée Naomi Watts at a screening of his film Defiance, Liev Schreiber juggles strolling 18-month-old son Sasha and carrying groceries in New York City.
SHIRTING THE ISSUE
Kate Moss has a sense of humor (check out her cheeky T-shirt!) to go with her sushi lunch after dining with rocker beau Jamie Hince in London on Tuesday.
IN THE BAG
With another week of secrets and scandals behind him, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick makes time for some shopping while out Tuesday in New York City.
PEACE OFFERING
DeAnna Pappas keeps the peace during a trip Tuesday to Kuwait, where the Bachelorette star (and new host of the Lifetime network show Get Married) visited with American troops as a part of a morale-boosting USO tour.
STRONG ARM
American Gladiator host Laila Ali pitches in for a good cause, playing softball Sunday with the girls of Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles as part of the V is for Victory campaign. The initiative supports a law requiring schools to encourage girls to participate in sports.