Katie Holmes Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey and More

City Smiles

Katie Holmes
GC Images

As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

Caffeine Queen

Jennifer Coolidge
Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online

With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.

Going Green

Tina Fey
Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Tina Fey dons a plaid green coat and a matching hat while filming her movie A Haunting in Venice in Italy on Jan. 11.

Round of Applause

Ryan Reynolds
Shutterstock

While Alexander Skarsgård looks less than lively, his seatmates Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan Reynolds and Hans Vestberg bring some big spirit to the New York Rangers hockey game on Jan. 10 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

Siblings on the Street

Property Brothers
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott leave The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

On the Mic

Tom Hanks
Cindy Ord/Getty

Tom Hanks pays a visit to SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Jan. 10.

Beige Beauty

Priyanka Chopra
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra chooses neutral tones from head to toe for a dinner at Bacchanalia restaurant in London on Jan. 10.

Enjoying the Evening

Angelina Jolie
Splash News Online

After having dinner in New York City on Jan. 10, Angelina Jolie flashes a smile to the camera.

Pink with Pup

Margaret Cho
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

In a glossy parka and a matching blush scarf, comedian Margaret Cho keeps herself — and her rescue dog, Lucia — warm during the N.Y.C. winter on Jan. 10.

Red, White & Drew

Drew Barrymore
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Drew Barrymore is all smiles on the streets of midtown Manhattan on Jan. 11.

Purr-fect Production

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

At a Jan. 9 screening of A Man Called Otto at Dotdash Meredith in N.Y.C., Rita Wilson smiles with the film's star, husband Tom Hanks, and Smeagel the cat, who plays a companion of Hanks' character.

Expecting on Camera

hilary swank
Terence Patrick/CBS

On Jan. 9, a pregnant Hilary Swank flaunts her baby bump for her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Late Night Magic

Rupert Grint
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Rupert Grint smiles during a Jan. 9 interview in N.Y.C. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dapper Under Drizzle

Austin Butler
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Austin Butler braves the rain at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Jan. 9.

Pedaling Around

Justin Theroux
Backgrid

Justin Theroux cruises around his New York City neighborhood during a morning bike ride on Jan. 10.

Talking TV

Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Randy Shropshire/Getty

For a panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association event, Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan speak about their thriller series Fatal Attraction in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 9.

Lots to Learn

George Clooney Don Cheadle
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Don Cheadle and George Clooney pose together while celebrating the Roybal Film and Television Magnet school on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Cozy About Town

Bradley Cooper
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bundled up in striped knit sweatpants and a layered jacket look, Bradley Cooper strolls around Manhattan's West Village on Jan. 10.

Crime Stopper

Mariska Hargitay
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay smiles in a striped coat on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

Premiere Pals

Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey
Michael Buckner/Getty

The Last of Us costars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring it in for a photo at their HBO show's L.A. premiere on Jan. 9.

Desert Duo

Jim Gaffigan
Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn smile at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival, where their film Linoleum screened on Jan. 9.

Stepping Out in Style

Anna Kendrick
Splash News Online

Anna Kendrick struts into The View in New York City on Jan. 10, keeping things light with a pastel outfit beneath her cream-colored coat.

Lights, Camera ...

Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set to film season 2 of And Just Like That... on New York City's Upper East Side on Jan. 9.

Megawatt Smile

Tracee Ellis Ross
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Tracee Ellis Ross, who just launched the first heat tool for her beauty brand, Pattern, arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 9.

New York Minute

Janelle Monae
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe hops out of a car in New York City on Jan. 9.

Scary Good

Allison Williams
The image direct

M3GAN's Allison Williams sports an all-white ensemble paired with a blue purse for a pop of color in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

Award Season Smiles

Janelle Monae
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Glass Onion costars Janelle Monáe and Daniel Craig have a moment at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 8.

Big Night Out

Awkwafina
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michelle Yeoh poses alongside Awkwafina, who awarded the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress with the best actress award during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

A 'West Side Story' Reunion

Arian Debose Stephen Spielberg
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana DeBose poses alongside Steven Spielberg after presenting him with the best director award for The Fabelmans during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

Three's Company

Jonas Brothers
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Sweet Sounds

Saweetie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Saweetie performs during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

Girl Power

Jenny Ortega
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8.

Movie Magic

Rian Johnson
Charley Gallay/Getty

Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8

Breaking a Sweat

Ashton Kutcher
MEGA

Ashton Kutcher goes for a run in Los Angeles dressed in a black beanie and Chicago Bears sweatshirt on Jan. 8.

Showing Support

Austin Butler Baz Luhrman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Austin Butler joins Elvis director Baz Luhrmann as he's honored at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs in California on Jan. 6.

Jump Around

Natalie Portman
The Image Direct

Natalie Portman jumps on a trampoline while out and about with her daughter, Salma Hayek and the Pinault-Hayek family in Gstaad, Switzerland, over the weekend.

Aussie Adventure

Lil Nas X
Faith Moran/GC Images

Lil Nas X leaves Perth Airport on Jan. 8 in Australia.

Power Suit

Angela Bassett
Amy Sussman/Getty

Angela Bassett takes the mic at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Talking Pictures Screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Q&A on Jan. 6.

All Dressed Up

Niecy Nash
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash pose together at WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on Jan. 8.

Stepping Out in Style

Fortune Feimester
Star Max/GC Images

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith head out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

Out and About

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Kendall Jenner takes a walk in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Sing It!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Singer/songwriter Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

Baby Blue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles in vibrant baby blue attire.

Role of a Lifetime

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas social media credit is @bruglikas /@broadwaybruce_ @almostfamousbwy
Bruce Glikas

Billy Crudup poses backstage with Chris Wood at Broadway's adaptation of Almost Famous — a film in which he previously starred — in New York City on Jan. 7.

Fab Family

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for W Magazine

Danielle, Alana and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.

Gal Pals

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6 in California.

Rock Star Status

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Billy Idol is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Billy Idol is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Leading Ladies

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of “80 For Brady” during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of 80 for Brady during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 6 in Palm Springs.

Star Power

Brian Tyree Henry and Danielle Deadwyler attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry and Till star Danielle Deadwyler pose at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch on Jan. 6.

Deep Dive

Lester Holt and Al Rocker on NBC News
NBC News

Lester Holt interviews Al Roker about his recent health scare for NBC's Nightly News on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.

Calling All Queens

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The N.Y.C. premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race brings together the competing stars of the MTV show's latest installment: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy and Spice.

Off the Shore

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Meilani Mathews and Jenni 'JWOWWW' Farley attend the 'RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere'
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley pose beside the latter's daughter Meilani Matthews at the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Jan. 5 in N.Y.C.

Already Famous

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Crowe. Credit Bruce Glikas
Bruce Glikas

Jimmy Fallon, an original cast member of Almost Famous, attends the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 film on Jan. 5, posing for a photo with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cameron Crowe, who wrote the original film.

Two Kings of Rock & Roll

Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Elvis star Austin Butler and the film's director Baz Luhrmann pose together in the desert of California, where they attend the afterparty for the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

Proud Pals

Sam Rockwell and Colin Farrell, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Colin Farrell holds his Desert Palm Achievement Award alongside Sam Rockwell while backstage at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

Mini Me

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson,Sire Jackson - Premiere Of Starz "BMF" Season 2
AdMedia /SplashNews.com

At the Hollywood premiere of BMF's season 2 on Jan. 5, rapper 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson match in suits and teal patterned ties.

Girl Power

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony at the season 2 premiere of "BMF"
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony smile together at the season 2 premiere of Starz's BMF held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 5.

Sneakers On

Kendall Jenner is seen in Los Angeles
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sporting an athletic look, Kendall Jenner steps out in L.A. on Jan. 5.

In the Spotlight

Brendan Fraser accepts the Spotlight Award onstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he accepts the Spotlight award at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

Wine & Dine

Priscilla Presley poses during the Vineyard Wine Bar Bistro Presents Priscilla Presley
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley shines during an event held in her honor by the Vineyard Wine Bar and Bistro in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 5.

Pretty in Pink

Shania Twain seen at NBC's Today Show in New York City 'The Today Show' TV show, New York, USA - 05 Jan 2023
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Shania Twain flaunts her pink hair as she arrives at Today in New York City on Jan. 5.

Strike a Pose

Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Luke Grimes attends the Yellowstone SAG Panel at Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

Weathering the Storm

Anna Kendrick is seen on January 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Anna Kendrick seems to be in high spirits while out and about on a rainy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

On the Press Tour

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1371 -- Pictured: Actor Brendan Fraser during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 4, 2023
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Brendan Fraser chats with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4 while doing promotion for The Whale.

Courtside Couple

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso smile from the front row at the Jan. 4 New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Revved About Renewables

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger's passion is palpable as he speaks about clean energy at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

City Style

Allison Williams Exits the Today Show in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Allison Williams heads out of the Today show in New York City after promoting her new film M3GAN on Jan 5.

Dazzling & Dapper

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraksphoto.com

Nope star Keke Palmer poses with the film's director, Jordan Peele, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4.

Poised Professional

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett brings chic sophistication while speaking at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.

70 of 80

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff seen braving the LA rain as she gets lunch to-go
APEX / MEGA

Hilary Duff steps out for lunch on a gloomy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

71 of 80

*EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star and model Kendall Jenner looks stunning as she is seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi
GAMR/TPG/BACKGRID

In a long multicolored dress, Kendall Jenner heads out of Giorgio Baldi in the Santa Monica Canyon after celebrating a friend's birthday on Jan. 5.

72 of 80

Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem TILL Special Screening, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 03 Jan 2023
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem attend a special screening of Till in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

73 of 80

Emily Ratajkowski Wears A Coperni Wool Crop Top And Matching Mini Skirt With Black Knee-Length Socks And New Balance Sneakers In New York City on the 4th of January 2023.
SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski dons a Coperni wool crop top and matching mini skirt on Jan. 4 in New York City.

74 of 80

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Actress Sadie Sink is seen outside the "Today" show on January 4, 2023 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sadie Sink keeps warm in a dark overcoat outside of the Today show on Jan. 4 in New York City.

75 of 80

Kumail Nanjiani SAG Screening of Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' TV show, The London, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Jan 2023
Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani attends a SAG Screening of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales in Los Angeles on Jan. 4.

76 of 80

Keke Palmer shows off her pregnant belly in a pink dress while arriving at a Q&A for her movie 'Nope' in New York City
SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer smiles as she shows off her growing baby bump while arriving at a Q&A for the film, Nope, in New York City on Jan. 4.

77 of 80

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1370 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Danielle Brooks
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks sports a brightly-colored dress during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 3 in N.Y.C.

78 of 80

*EXCLUSIVE* - Canadian country singer Shania Twain lands at JFK airport with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud
BACKGRID

Shania Twain touches down in New York City with husband Frédéric Thiébaud days after the couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

79 of 80

EXCLUSIVE: Joey King shows off her engagement ring while on a romantic hike with her fiancée Steven Piet and their dog in Los Angeles
TheImageDirect.com

Joey King sports her engagement ring while out on a hike with fiancé Steven Piet in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

80 of 80

Seth Rogen is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Seth Rogen carries a change of clothes outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

