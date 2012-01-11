Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Handsome Liam Hemsworth gets her and all the gals' gaze at the People's Choice Awards. Plus: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Jon Hamm and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

Check Him Out

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Even Miley's shoes are red hot as she hits the People's Choice Awards with her very handsome boyfriend Liam Hemsworth – of course she's Team Gale!

Chosen One

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Demi Lovato brings glamour to the red carpet Wednesday night at the People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

GRAY'S ANATOMY

Credit: AKM

Taking a break from boxing, Ryan Gosling steps to it – in dapper style, of course! – at LAX on Tuesday.

PIXIE DUST

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Let the Oscars race begin! Michelle Williams beams at a lunch in honor of her buzzworthy film, My Week with Marilyn, at Cecconi's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

WHITE-HOT STAR

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarTraks

Emma Stone flashes a coy grin Tuesday at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, where the cast of The Help was named best ensemble.

BRITISH INVASION

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarTraks

Also at the NBR Awards Gala: A Dangerous Method costars Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley, who reunited Tuesday to toast their drama.

SHOW OF HANDS

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Elsewhere at the event, Rosie O'Donnell links up with fiancée Michelle Rounds on the black carpet for Tuesday's gala.

PAWS FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Ramey

Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm spends some quality time Tuesday with his pooch, shepherd mix Cora, in L.A.

SO SO FLY

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarTraks

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard buddy up Tuesday night at the New York premiere of Red Tails, George Lucas's film about the historic Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, which opens Jan. 20.

SIGNING OFF

Credit: FameFlynet

Kate Beckinsale happily leaves her mark outside of the Late Show with David Letterman studios Tuesday in New York, where the actress chatted up her new movie, Underworld: Awakening.

STRONG ARMED

Credit: Ramey

Robert Downey Jr. works his serious side Monday at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

ON CALL

Credit: Splash News Online

Blake Lively, who spent the holidays with beau Ryan Reynolds in his native Canada, makes a fashionable return to work Tuesday on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl.

'ROCK' STARS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski stay in step while making a Tuesday morning appearance on NBC's Today show in N.Y.C., where they discussed the return of their hit comedy 30 Rock.

MAKING HIS MARK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Looking good! The forever-spiffy George Clooney takes time from his busy schedule to sign autographs Tuesday outside Good Morning America in NY.C.

STEVE-IN-THE BOX

Credit: Karl Larsen/INF

Oh my! Steve Carell soars to new heights while shooting his latest comedy, Burt Wonderstone, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

NO TURNING BACK!

Credit: Munwar Hosain/StarTraks

A newly engaged Aaron Paul and his Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston joke around Tuesday during a press conference for their AMC series at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

PRINTS CHARMING

Credit: StarTraks

The Duchess of Cambridge's kid sis Pippa Middleton stays on trend Tuesday, wearing a flirty animal-print scarf with her chic work ensemble in chilly London.

