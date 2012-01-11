Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 11, 2012
Check Him Out
Even Miley's shoes are red hot as she hits the People's Choice Awards with her very handsome boyfriend Liam Hemsworth – of course she's Team Gale!
Chosen One
Demi Lovato brings glamour to the red carpet Wednesday night at the People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
GRAY'S ANATOMY
Taking a break from boxing, Ryan Gosling steps to it – in dapper style, of course! – at LAX on Tuesday.
PIXIE DUST
Let the Oscars race begin! Michelle Williams beams at a lunch in honor of her buzzworthy film, My Week with Marilyn, at Cecconi's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
WHITE-HOT STAR
Emma Stone flashes a coy grin Tuesday at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, where the cast of The Help was named best ensemble.
BRITISH INVASION
Also at the NBR Awards Gala: A Dangerous Method costars Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley, who reunited Tuesday to toast their drama.
SHOW OF HANDS
Elsewhere at the event, Rosie O'Donnell links up with fiancée Michelle Rounds on the black carpet for Tuesday's gala.
PAWS FOR THOUGHT
Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm spends some quality time Tuesday with his pooch, shepherd mix Cora, in L.A.
SO SO FLY
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard buddy up Tuesday night at the New York premiere of Red Tails, George Lucas's film about the historic Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, which opens Jan. 20.
SIGNING OFF
Kate Beckinsale happily leaves her mark outside of the Late Show with David Letterman studios Tuesday in New York, where the actress chatted up her new movie, Underworld: Awakening.
STRONG ARMED
Robert Downey Jr. works his serious side Monday at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.
ON CALL
Blake Lively, who spent the holidays with beau Ryan Reynolds in his native Canada, makes a fashionable return to work Tuesday on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl.
'ROCK' STARS
Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski stay in step while making a Tuesday morning appearance on NBC's Today show in N.Y.C., where they discussed the return of their hit comedy 30 Rock.
MAKING HIS MARK
Looking good! The forever-spiffy George Clooney takes time from his busy schedule to sign autographs Tuesday outside Good Morning America in NY.C.
STEVE-IN-THE BOX
Oh my! Steve Carell soars to new heights while shooting his latest comedy, Burt Wonderstone, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
NO TURNING BACK!
A newly engaged Aaron Paul and his Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston joke around Tuesday during a press conference for their AMC series at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
PRINTS CHARMING
The Duchess of Cambridge's kid sis Pippa Middleton stays on trend Tuesday, wearing a flirty animal-print scarf with her chic work ensemble in chilly London.