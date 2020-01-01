Jessica Simpson Shops to It in Aspen, Plus Lizzo, Orlando Bloom & More

Pattern Maker
Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.
How You Feelin'?
Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.
Ride Along
A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.
Snow Bunnies
Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.
Miami Nice
Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.
Gym Grind
Megan Fox is seen leaving the gym after getting in a workout before the end of the year on Monday in Woodland Hills, California.
Snow Bunny
Jessica Simpson hits the slopes on Monday in Aspen, Colorado wearing a white fur hat and large sunnies.
Hometown Honey
Camila Cabello arrives in Toronto, Canada on Monday to visit boyfriend Shawn Mendes in his hometown.
Perfect 10
Simone Biles serves as homefield advantage captain for the Houston Texans on Sunday before their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Texas.
Daddy-Daughter Date
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna smile while watching the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in California.
Who Let the Dogs Out
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Dancing King
Jamie Foxx cuts loose at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida on Sunday.
They’ve Got the Spirit
Macaulay Culkin attends a Los Angeles Rams football game in L.A. on Sunday with girlfriend Brenda Song.
Sweet as Candy
Ice-T, Coco and their daughter, Chanel, enjoy sweet treats with Snoop Dogg at the new Sugar Factory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.
Family Goals
Eva Amurri Martino and her kids, Marlowe and Major Martino, attend a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Tim Robbins, Gratiela Brancusi and Miles Robbins on Friday in N.Y.C.
Laugh Out Loud
Bundled up Amy Poehler shares a laugh with pals in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Plaid to See You
Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, take a stroll through the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Smiley Star
Julianne Hough was all smiles in Los Angeles, dressed in casual attire.
Fight Night
Shaquille O’Neal attended the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Walk to Remember
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natasha Golba had a romantic stroll together in Los Angeles.
Camera Ready
Martin Lawrence and fiancée Roberta Moradfar took a selfie during the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Pawesome Day
Ashley Tisdale carried her dog in her arms during a walk in Los Feliz, California.
Walking with Daryl
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.
Party Time
Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.
Date Night
Joan Collins and Percy Gibson were all smiles outside Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.
Face Time
Harry Connick Jr celebrated the end of his sold-out Broadway run with Harry Connick Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter at Sardi’s in New York City.
Big Night Out
Trevor Noah partied at Delilah with his friends in West Hollywood along with The Weeknd.
Baby It's Cold Outside
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross stepped out for dinner at Kenichi in Aspen, Colorado, for dinner with Evan’s sisters Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick, and brother Ross Naess.
Change Makers
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda lead a climate protest in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to call for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.
Food Run
Cindy Crawford grabs lunch on Friday at a local deli in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.
Casual Chic
Hailey Bieber wears a sweater, jeans and a pair of sunnies while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Holiday Hang
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are seen catching up the day after Christmas in L.A. on Thursday.
Street Style
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow don their most fashionable winter wear as they take a walk through the neighborhood in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
Comfy Cozy
Justin Bieber is seen wearing a green beanie, white sweatshirt and baby blue sweatpants in L.A. on Thursday.
Workout Warriors
Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams get in a morning run on the beach in St. Barts on Thursday.
Out & About
Kate Upton flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Lover’s Lane
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Bundled Up
Liv Tyler steps out in London, England on Friday wrapped up in a long coat and knee-high boots.
New Bling
Lily Allen wears a sparkly ring on her engagement finger while out with boyfriend David Harbour in N.Y.C. on Thursday.