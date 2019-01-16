Nina Dobrev Gets Down at Extra, Plus Bradley Cooper, Dianna Agron & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
Lydia Price
January 16, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Nina Dobrev and Tanika Ray dance together during&nbsp;<em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
DANCE PARTY

Nina Dobrev and Tanika Ray dance together during Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SWISS STYLE

Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
pinterest
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Dianna Agron visits Build to discuss her Caf&eacute; Carlyle residency at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
TALKING IT UP

Dianna Agron visits Build to discuss her Café Carlyle residency at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>A pink-haired Maisie Williams hits the streets of Paris after the Heron Preston show on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
GOING UNDERCOVER

A pink-haired Maisie Williams hits the streets of Paris after the Heron Preston show on Tuesday.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty
<p>Robert DeNiro takes in the sights of Machu Picchu in Peru on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
VIP VISITOR

Robert DeNiro takes in the sights of Machu Picchu in Peru on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>On Tuesday,&nbsp;Noomi Rapace bundles up for a walk around N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
PUFFED UP

On Tuesday, Noomi Rapace bundles up for a walk around N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Molly Ringwald visits <em>Extra</em> at The Levi&#8217;s Store in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Times Square on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SEEING SIGNS

Molly Ringwald visits Extra at The Levi’s Store in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Monday.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker struts through the streets of Tarrytown, New York, on Monday while filming on location for her HBO show <em>Divorce</em>.</p>
pinterest
SJP SPOTTING

Sarah Jessica Parker struts through the streets of Tarrytown, New York, on Monday while filming on location for her HBO show Divorce.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Serena Williams glows in green on Tuesday after her first win at the Australian Open in Melbourne.</p>
pinterest
GREEN MACHINE

Serena Williams glows in green on Tuesday after her first win at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p>Don Cheadle and Regina Hall wear their best metallic tops for the premiere of Showtime&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Black Monday</em>&nbsp;at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SHIMMER & SHINE

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall wear their best metallic tops for the premiere of Showtime’s Black Monday at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday in L.A.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow signs copies of her book <em>The Clean Plate</em> in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GOING FOR GOLD

Gwyneth Paltrow signs copies of her book The Clean Plate in L.A. on Monday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Andie MacDowell and Claire Foy get goofy with host James Corden on Monday during&nbsp;<em>The Late Late Show</em> in L.A.</p>
pinterest
COUCH POTATOES

Andie MacDowell and Claire Foy get goofy with host James Corden on Monday during The Late Late Show in L.A.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
<p>Hugh Jackman and Isabeli Fontana attend the Montblanc cocktail party at SIHH 2019, Palexpo on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.</p>
pinterest
CHEERS TO THAT

Hugh Jackman and Isabeli Fontana attend the Montblanc cocktail party at SIHH 2019, Palexpo on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images
<p>Mar&iacute;a Gabriela de Far&iacute;a, Michel Duval, Benjamin Wadsworth, Luke Tennie, Lana Condor and Liam James attend the premiere of SYFY&#8217;s <em>Deadly Class,</em> hosted by Kevin Smith, at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
ONE CRAZY CAST

María Gabriela de Faría, Michel Duval, Benjamin Wadsworth, Luke Tennie, Lana Condor and Liam James attend the premiere of SYFY’s Deadly Class, hosted by Kevin Smith, at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in L.A. on Monday.

Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
<p>Netflix&rsquo;s<em> Grace and Frankie</em> stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin stop by <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on Monday to reveal that a sequel to their 1980 hit film <em>9 to 5</em> is in the works.</p>
pinterest
LADY LEGENDS

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday to reveal that a sequel to their 1980 hit film 9 to 5 is in the works.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Jon Bernthal greets photographers at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Punisher</em> on Monday night.</p>
pinterest
SUIT YOURSELF

Jon Bernthal greets photographers at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s The Punisher on Monday night.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Brooklyn Beckham and rumored girlfriend Hana Cross step out in London together after a ramen lunch at Bone Daddies in Marylebone on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LOVERS WHO LUNCH

Brooklyn Beckham and rumored girlfriend Hana Cross step out in London together after a ramen lunch at Bone Daddies in Marylebone on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Comedians Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan hit the blue carpet during their Gaffigan, Mulaney &amp; Birbiglia Stand Up for Georgetown event on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.</p>
pinterest
FUNNY BUSINESS

Comedians Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan hit the blue carpet during their Gaffigan, Mulaney & Birbiglia Stand Up for Georgetown event on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p><em>Total Divas</em> stars Brie and Nikki Bella strike a pose at an <em>Extra </em>event at the Levi&rsquo;s Store in New York City&rsquo;s Times Square on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BELLA BABES

Total Divas stars Brie and Nikki Bella strike a pose at an Extra event at the Levi’s Store in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<p>A little bit of rain doesn&#8217;t stop actress Anne Hathaway from flashing a big smile on her way to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
pinterest
RAIN, SHMAIN

A little bit of rain doesn’t stop actress Anne Hathaway from flashing a big smile on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Kit Harington heads out of the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WALK ABOUT

Kit Harington heads out of the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Tuesday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Amanda Seyfried poses for a pretty in pink pic at the 29th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STAR WATCH

Amanda Seyfried poses for a pretty in pink pic at the 29th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p><em>Isle of Dogs</em> stars Bryan Cranston and Liev Schreiber link up on the red carpet for a special screening of the film in New York City on Monday.</p>
pinterest
DOG DAYS

Isle of Dogs stars Bryan Cranston and Liev Schreiber link up on the red carpet for a special screening of the film in New York City on Monday.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Allison Williams shows off her chic ensemble during a Monday night visit to&nbsp;<em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FEET FIRST

Allison Williams shows off her chic ensemble during a Monday night visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em>&nbsp;in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
THE QUEEN'S MEN

James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film Mary Queen of Scots in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

Duncan McGlynn/Getty
<p>Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO BACK

Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Molly Shannon smiles on the set of&nbsp;<em>Divorce</em> in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STICK TO THE SCRIPT

Molly Shannon smiles on the set of Divorce in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.</p>
pinterest
PARIS PAIR

On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.</p>
pinterest
NEED A LIFT?

Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.

Rindoff Petroff/Viteur/Getty
<p>Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SO IN STEP

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.</p>
pinterest
WINTER WARM-UP

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.

Splash News Online
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical&nbsp;<em>Hamilton</em>&nbsp;at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.</p>
pinterest
WAIT FOR IT

Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical Hamilton at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.

Gladys Vega/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY GLAM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Michael Kovac/WireImage
<p>Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FILM FAVORITES

Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards stage.</p>
pinterest
SHARING IS CARING

Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics’ Choice Awards stage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>On the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.</p>
pinterest
WATER BOY

On the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.</p>
pinterest
AWARDS SHOW ANTICS

Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDLY MONSTERS

One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
<p><em>SNL</em> costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE

SNL costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

James Devaney/Getty Images
<p>Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
PLAY ON

Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
<p>Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of <em>The Prom</em> backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
PROM DATES

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of The Prom backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the <em>Miss Bala</em> photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
WEEKEND WEAR

Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the Miss Bala photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>James McAvoy is spotted at New York City&#8217;s JFK airport on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
FLY WITH ME

James McAvoy is spotted at New York City’s JFK airport on Sunday.

ECP/GC Images
<p>Sunday in Los Angeles, C&eacute;line Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.</p>
pinterest
SALUTING A STAR

Sunday in Los Angeles, Céline Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SPOUSES WITH STYLE

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
<p>Josephine Skriver&nbsp;celebrated Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse&#8217;s 90th Anniversary at Disney&nbsp;California Adventure&nbsp;Park by dressing the part in a hat with ears and a&nbsp;retro Disney jacket.</p>
pinterest
STYLISH MOUSEKETEER

Josephine Skriver celebrated Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s 90th Anniversary at Disney California Adventure Park by dressing the part in a hat with ears and a retro Disney jacket.

Photo Produced by Vogue with Disney
<p>Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line&#8217;s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
RAD RUNWAY

Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SIZE MATTERS

Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
I'M A WINNER, BABY

Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins&#8217; film&nbsp;<em>If Beale Street Could Talk</em> in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.</p>
pinterest
HOST WITH THE MOST

Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins’ film If Beale Street Could Talk in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuar&oacute;n and Diego Luna link up at the <em>Roma</em> Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE

Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuarón and Diego Luna link up at the Roma Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<p>Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie <em>The Kitchen</em>&nbsp;in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FILMING FUN 

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie The Kitchen in New York City on Saturday. 

LRNYC/MEGA
<p>Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MEGA-WATT SMILE 

Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
<p>Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during&nbsp;Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CATWALK QUEEN

Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink &#8216;do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink ‘do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
<p>Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BELLA, BELLA! 

Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PARIS HITS MILAN

Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com
<p>Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RACEWAY READY

Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image
<p>Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS 

Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PHOTO FINISH

Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim&nbsp;<em>Serenity</em> on Friday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SERENITY NOW

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim Serenity on Friday in L.A.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.</p>
pinterest
DYNAMIC DUO

Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.

Mark la Shark
<p>Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PURPLE REIGN

Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PRINTS-ESS DIARIES

Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for&nbsp;<em>The New Pope</em> in Venice, Italy, on Friday.</p>
pinterest
TRUE RELIGION

John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for The New Pope in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

SGP/Sipa
<p><em>Broad City</em> stars&nbsp;Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
pinterest
JUST TWO BROADS

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a&nbsp;<em>Variety&nbsp;</em>screening of&nbsp;<em>Black Panther</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDS FOREVER

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a Variety screening of Black Panther in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FILM FORUM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Real life &#8230; or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.</p>
pinterest
FAST PACED

Real life … or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.

Splash News Online
<p>Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at&nbsp;the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.</p>
pinterest
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...

Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Milla Cochran/Startraks
<p>Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
SING THING

Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.</p>
pinterest
COLOR POP

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
<p>A smiling Lana Condor arrives to&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
DOUBLED UP

A smiling Lana Condor arrives to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BEANIE BABY

A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p><em>Today</em> guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show&#8217;s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BLONDE AMBITION

Today guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show’s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.</p>
pinterest
BALD & BEARDED

Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.

Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show.</em></p>
pinterest
GOOD GEAR

Timothée Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria&#8217;s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
ROLL ALONG

Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Unicorn</em> at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.</p>
pinterest
SHORTS STORY

Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Unicorn at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the&nbsp;<em>True Detective&nbsp;</em>premiere in L.A.</p>
pinterest
PARTNERS IN CRIME

Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the True Detective premiere in L.A.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
WAITING GAME

Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of&nbsp;<em>Colette</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CROWD PLEASER

Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of Colette on Thursday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
<p>Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WINTER READY

Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
DOG DATE

Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FIT FOR A QUEEN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
<p>Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including &#8220;Next Episode,&#8221; &#8220;Still a G Thang&#8221; and &#8220;Drop It Like It&#8217;s Hot.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
STILL GOT IT

Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including “Next Episode,” “Still a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

BNEG
1 of 88

Advertisement
1 of 88 Noel Vasquez/Getty

DANCE PARTY

Nina Dobrev and Tanika Ray dance together during Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
2 of 88 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

SWISS STYLE

Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

3 of 88 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Advertisement
4 of 88 Bennett Raglin/Getty

TALKING IT UP

Dianna Agron visits Build to discuss her Café Carlyle residency at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
5 of 88 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

GOING UNDERCOVER

A pink-haired Maisie Williams hits the streets of Paris after the Heron Preston show on Tuesday.

Advertisement
6 of 88 Splash News Online

VIP VISITOR

Robert DeNiro takes in the sights of Machu Picchu in Peru on Tuesday.

Advertisement
7 of 88 Raymond Hall/GC Images

PUFFED UP

On Tuesday, Noomi Rapace bundles up for a walk around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
8 of 88 John Lamparski/Getty

SEEING SIGNS

Molly Ringwald visits Extra at The Levi’s Store in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Monday.

Advertisement
9 of 88 James Devaney/GC Images

SJP SPOTTING

Sarah Jessica Parker struts through the streets of Tarrytown, New York, on Monday while filming on location for her HBO show Divorce.

Advertisement
10 of 88 Action Press/MediaPunch

GREEN MACHINE

Serena Williams glows in green on Tuesday after her first win at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Advertisement
11 of 88 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SHIMMER & SHINE

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall wear their best metallic tops for the premiere of Showtime’s Black Monday at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
12 of 88 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

GOING FOR GOLD

Gwyneth Paltrow signs copies of her book The Clean Plate in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
13 of 88 Sonja Flemming/CBS

COUCH POTATOES

Andie MacDowell and Claire Foy get goofy with host James Corden on Monday during The Late Late Show in L.A.

Advertisement
14 of 88 Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

CHEERS TO THAT

Hugh Jackman and Isabeli Fontana attend the Montblanc cocktail party at SIHH 2019, Palexpo on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Advertisement
15 of 88 Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

ONE CRAZY CAST

María Gabriela de Faría, Michel Duval, Benjamin Wadsworth, Luke Tennie, Lana Condor and Liam James attend the premiere of SYFY’s Deadly Class, hosted by Kevin Smith, at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
16 of 88 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

LADY LEGENDS

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday to reveal that a sequel to their 1980 hit film 9 to 5 is in the works.

Advertisement
17 of 88 Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

SUIT YOURSELF

Jon Bernthal greets photographers at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s The Punisher on Monday night.

Advertisement
18 of 88 Splash News Online

LOVERS WHO LUNCH

Brooklyn Beckham and rumored girlfriend Hana Cross step out in London together after a ramen lunch at Bone Daddies in Marylebone on Monday.

Advertisement
19 of 88 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

FUNNY BUSINESS

Comedians Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan hit the blue carpet during their Gaffigan, Mulaney & Birbiglia Stand Up for Georgetown event on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Advertisement
20 of 88 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

BELLA BABES

Total Divas stars Brie and Nikki Bella strike a pose at an Extra event at the Levi’s Store in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Advertisement
21 of 88 Shutterstock

RAIN, SHMAIN

A little bit of rain doesn’t stop actress Anne Hathaway from flashing a big smile on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
22 of 88 Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

WALK ABOUT

Kit Harington heads out of the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
23 of 88 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

STAR WATCH

Amanda Seyfried poses for a pretty in pink pic at the 29th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.

Advertisement
24 of 88 Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

DOG DAYS

Isle of Dogs stars Bryan Cranston and Liev Schreiber link up on the red carpet for a special screening of the film in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
25 of 88 Lloyd Bishop/NBC

FEET FIRST

Allison Williams shows off her chic ensemble during a Monday night visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
26 of 88 Duncan McGlynn/Getty

THE QUEEN'S MEN

James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film Mary Queen of Scots in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

Advertisement
27 of 88 Santiago Felipe/Getty

BACK TO BACK

Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
28 of 88 Splash News Online

STICK TO THE SCRIPT

Molly Shannon smiles on the set of Divorce in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
29 of 88 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

PARIS PAIR

On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.

Advertisement
30 of 88 Rindoff Petroff/Viteur/Getty

NEED A LIFT?

Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
31 of 88 Splash News Online

SO IN STEP

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
32 of 88 Splash News Online

WINTER WARM-UP

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.

Advertisement
33 of 88 Gladys Vega/Getty

WAIT FOR IT

Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical Hamilton at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.

Advertisement
34 of 88 Michael Kovac/WireImage

SUNDAY GLAM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Advertisement
35 of 88 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

FILM FAVORITES

Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 

Advertisement
36 of 88 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SHARING IS CARING

Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics’ Choice Awards stage.

Advertisement
37 of 88 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

WATER BOY

On the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.

Advertisement
38 of 88 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

AWARDS SHOW ANTICS

Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.

Advertisement
39 of 88 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

FRIENDLY MONSTERS

One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
40 of 88 James Devaney/Getty Images

SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE

SNL costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Advertisement
41 of 88 Rich Polk/Getty Images

PLAY ON

Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.

Advertisement
42 of 88 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

PROM DATES

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of The Prom backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
43 of 88 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

WEEKEND WEAR

Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the Miss Bala photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
44 of 88 ECP/GC Images

FLY WITH ME

James McAvoy is spotted at New York City’s JFK airport on Sunday.

Advertisement
45 of 88 Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SALUTING A STAR

Sunday in Los Angeles, Céline Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Advertisement
46 of 88 Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

SPOUSES WITH STYLE

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
47 of 88 Photo Produced by Vogue with Disney

STYLISH MOUSEKETEER

Josephine Skriver celebrated Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s 90th Anniversary at Disney California Adventure Park by dressing the part in a hat with ears and a retro Disney jacket.

Advertisement
48 of 88 Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

RAD RUNWAY

Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Advertisement
49 of 88 Splash News Online

SIZE MATTERS

Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
50 of 88 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

I'M A WINNER, BABY

Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.

Advertisement
51 of 88 Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

HOST WITH THE MOST

Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins’ film If Beale Street Could Talk in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement
52 of 88 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SAY CHEESE

Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuarón and Diego Luna link up at the Roma Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
53 of 88 LRNYC/MEGA

FILMING FUN 

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie The Kitchen in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
54 of 88 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

MEGA-WATT SMILE 

Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Advertisement
55 of 88 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

CATWALK QUEEN

Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
56 of 88 Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

PRETTY IN PINK

Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink ‘do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
57 of 88 SplashNews.com

BELLA, BELLA! 

Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
58 of 88 Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com

PARIS HITS MILAN

Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
59 of 88 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

RACEWAY READY

Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco. 

Advertisement
60 of 88 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS 

Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday. 

Advertisement
61 of 88 BACKGRID

PHOTO FINISH

Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
62 of 88 Broadimage/Shutterstock

SERENITY NOW

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim Serenity on Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
63 of 88 Mark la Shark

DYNAMIC DUO

Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.

Advertisement
64 of 88 Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

PURPLE REIGN

Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
65 of 88 Gotham/GC Images

PRINTS-ESS DIARIES

Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday.

Advertisement
66 of 88 SGP/Sipa

TRUE RELIGION

John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for The New Pope in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

Advertisement
67 of 88 Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

JUST TWO BROADS

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
68 of 88 Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock

FRIENDS FOREVER

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a Variety screening of Black Panther in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
69 of 88 Michael Simon/Startraks

FILM FORUM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Advertisement
70 of 88 Splash News Online

FAST PACED

Real life … or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
71 of 88 Milla Cochran/Startraks

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...

Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Advertisement
72 of 88 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

SING THING

Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Advertisement
73 of 88 Prince Williams/Wireimage

COLOR POP

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.

Advertisement
74 of 88 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

DOUBLED UP

A smiling Lana Condor arrives to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
75 of 88 The Image Direct

BEANIE BABY

A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.

Advertisement
76 of 88 Nathan Congleton/NBC

BLONDE AMBITION

Today guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show’s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

Advertisement
77 of 88 Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock

BALD & BEARDED

Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.

Advertisement
78 of 88 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

GOOD GEAR

Timothée Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
79 of 88 Pacific Coast News

ROLL ALONG

Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.

Advertisement
80 of 88 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

SHORTS STORY

Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Unicorn at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.

Advertisement
81 of 88 Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

PARTNERS IN CRIME

Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the True Detective premiere in L.A.

Advertisement
82 of 88 Splash News Online

WAITING GAME

Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
83 of 88 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

CROWD PLEASER

Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of Colette on Thursday. 

Advertisement
84 of 88 Shutterstock

UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
85 of 88 The Image Direct

WINTER READY

Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
86 of 88 MEGA

DOG DATE

Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
87 of 88 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

FIT FOR A QUEEN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
88 of 88 BNEG

STILL GOT IT

Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including “Next Episode,” “Still a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.