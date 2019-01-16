Nina Dobrev Gets Down at Extra, Plus Bradley Cooper, Dianna Agron & More

DANCE PARTY
Noel Vasquez/Getty
SWISS STYLE
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
TALKING IT UP
Bennett Raglin/Getty
GOING UNDERCOVER
Claudio Lavenia/Getty
VIP VISITOR
Splash News Online
PUFFED UP
Raymond Hall/GC Images
SEEING SIGNS
John Lamparski/Getty
SJP SPOTTING
James Devaney/GC Images
GREEN MACHINE
Action Press/MediaPunch
SHIMMER & SHINE
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
GOING FOR GOLD
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
COUCH POTATOES
Sonja Flemming/CBS
CHEERS TO THAT
Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images
ONE CRAZY CAST
Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
LADY LEGENDS
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
SUIT YOURSELF
Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
LOVERS WHO LUNCH
Splash News Online
FUNNY BUSINESS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BELLA BABES
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
RAIN, SHMAIN
Shutterstock
WALK ABOUT
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
STAR WATCH
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
DOG DAYS
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
FEET FIRST
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
THE QUEEN'S MEN
Duncan McGlynn/Getty
BACK TO BACK
Santiago Felipe/Getty
STICK TO THE SCRIPT
Splash News Online
PARIS PAIR
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
NEED A LIFT?
Rindoff Petroff/Viteur/Getty
SO IN STEP
Splash News Online
WINTER WARM-UP
Splash News Online
WAIT FOR IT
Gladys Vega/Getty
SUNDAY GLAM
Michael Kovac/WireImage
FILM FAVORITES
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
SHARING IS CARING
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
WATER BOY
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
AWARDS SHOW ANTICS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
FRIENDLY MONSTERS
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE
James Devaney/Getty Images
PLAY ON
Rich Polk/Getty Images
PROM DATES
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
WEEKEND WEAR
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
FLY WITH ME
ECP/GC Images
SALUTING A STAR
Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
SPOUSES WITH STYLE
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
STYLISH MOUSEKETEER
Photo Produced by Vogue with Disney
RAD RUNWAY
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
SIZE MATTERS
Splash News Online
I'M A WINNER, BABY
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
HOST WITH THE MOST
Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
SAY CHEESE
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
FILMING FUN
LRNYC/MEGA
MEGA-WATT SMILE
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
CATWALK QUEEN
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
PRETTY IN PINK
Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
BELLA, BELLA!
SplashNews.com
PARIS HITS MILAN
Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com
RACEWAY READY
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image
MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
PHOTO FINISH
BACKGRID
SERENITY NOW
Broadimage/Shutterstock
DYNAMIC DUO
Mark la Shark
PURPLE REIGN
Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
PRINTS-ESS DIARIES
Gotham/GC Images
TRUE RELIGION
SGP/Sipa
JUST TWO BROADS
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
FRIENDS FOREVER
Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock
FILM FORUM
Michael Simon/Startraks
FAST PACED
Splash News Online
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...
Milla Cochran/Startraks
SING THING
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
COLOR POP
Prince Williams/Wireimage
DOUBLED UP
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
BEANIE BABY
The Image Direct
BLONDE AMBITION
Nathan Congleton/NBC
BALD & BEARDED
Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock
GOOD GEAR
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
ROLL ALONG
Pacific Coast News
SHORTS STORY
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
PARTNERS IN CRIME
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
WAITING GAME
Splash News Online
CROWD PLEASER
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
UNDER THE RADAR
Shutterstock
WINTER READY
The Image Direct
DOG DATE
MEGA
FIT FOR A QUEEN
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
STILL GOT IT
BNEG
1 of 88
Advertisement