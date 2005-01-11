Star Tracks - Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005
BACK ON THE SET
Jennifer Aniston, who recently announced to PEOPLE her separation from husband Brad Pitt, retreats Wednesday to the Los Angeles set of Friends with Money, costarring Frances McDormand (left). In the dramedy, Aniston plays a single woman amid three married friends.
ON HIS OWN
Meanwhile, halfway around the globe on Wednesday, Brad Pitt greets screaming fans at Narita International Airport, outside Tokyo. Pitt arrived in Japan with costar George Clooney to promote Ocean's Twelve, but he refused to talk about his marital split to the press.
MAMA'S GIRL
Lindsay Lohan lets her baseball cap do the talking – "Hi Mom" – as she makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
FLY COUPLE
Also on the go: an incognito Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline, who headed off to New York City from LAX on Tuesday.
GIRLS' NIGHT
Bachelorette Jen Schefft (left) takes cocktail hour courtside with her pals (and behind-the-scenes spies) at the New York Knicks-New Orleans Hornets game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Schefft's adopted hometown team lost to the Hornets, 88-82.
CUTIE PIES
Kate Winslet and daughter Mia, 4 (with ex-husband Jim Threapleton), enjoy a mother-daughter stroll in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday. The actress will soon be getting into fancier garb for the Golden Globes on Sunday: She's nominated for best actress in a movie musical or comedy for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
HOOP SCREAMS
Ashanti and her Coach Carter costar Samuel L. Jackson get schooled in the art of laughter Monday on MTV's TRL. Ashanti plays a student in the based-on-a-true-story movie (opening Friday) and Jackson plays a tough-love high-school basketball coach.
BROTHERLY LOVE
No, Colin Farrell isn't courting a new paramour: He's just giving sister Claudine, who's also his personal assistant, a little TLC on the Rome set of a commercial for UNICEF on Tuesday.
AWARD-WORTHY GRIN
What better reason to smile? Tom Cruise flashes his famous grin while accepting the inaugural distinguished career achievement award at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.
SWANK, BABY
Hilary Swank steps out with husband Chad Lowe at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Sunday. Though the Million Dollar Baby star has been heaped with award nominations (including a Golden Globe for best dramatic movie actress), she was at the event to honor Clint Eastwood with the best director award.
PARIS IN N.Y.C.
Back from fun-and-sunning in Hawaii, Paris Hilton bundles up to see a friend in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, where she also checked out a photo exhibit of 1960s rockers, including Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin.