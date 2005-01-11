Star Tracks - Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

BACK ON THE SET

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash News

Jennifer Aniston, who recently announced to PEOPLE her separation from husband Brad Pitt, retreats Wednesday to the Los Angeles set of Friends with Money, costarring Frances McDormand (left). In the dramedy, Aniston plays a single woman amid three married friends.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

ON HIS OWN

Credit: Itsuo Inouye/AP

Meanwhile, halfway around the globe on Wednesday, Brad Pitt greets screaming fans at Narita International Airport, outside Tokyo. Pitt arrived in Japan with costar George Clooney to promote Ocean's Twelve, but he refused to talk about his marital split to the press.

3 of 11

MAMA'S GIRL

Credit: JFX

Lindsay Lohan lets her baseball cap do the talking – "Hi Mom" – as she makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

FLY COUPLE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Also on the go: an incognito Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline, who headed off to New York City from LAX on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 11

GIRLS' NIGHT

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Bachelorette Jen Schefft (left) takes cocktail hour courtside with her pals (and behind-the-scenes spies) at the New York Knicks-New Orleans Hornets game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Schefft's adopted hometown team lost to the Hornets, 88-82.

6 of 11

CUTIE PIES

Credit: Gros-Safi/x17

Kate Winslet and daughter Mia, 4 (with ex-husband Jim Threapleton), enjoy a mother-daughter stroll in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday. The actress will soon be getting into fancier garb for the Golden Globes on Sunday: She's nominated for best actress in a movie musical or comedy for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

HOOP SCREAMS

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Ashanti and her Coach Carter costar Samuel L. Jackson get schooled in the art of laughter Monday on MTV's TRL. Ashanti plays a student in the based-on-a-true-story movie (opening Friday) and Jackson plays a tough-love high-school basketball coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

BROTHERLY LOVE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

No, Colin Farrell isn't courting a new paramour: He's just giving sister Claudine, who's also his personal assistant, a little TLC on the Rome set of a commercial for UNICEF on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 11

AWARD-WORTHY GRIN

Credit: Robert Galbraith/REUTERS/Landov

What better reason to smile? Tom Cruise flashes his famous grin while accepting the inaugural distinguished career achievement award at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

SWANK, BABY

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/DMI

Hilary Swank steps out with husband Chad Lowe at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Sunday. Though the Million Dollar Baby star has been heaped with award nominations (including a Golden Globe for best dramatic movie actress), she was at the event to honor Clint Eastwood with the best director award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

PARIS IN N.Y.C.

Credit: Gamma

Back from fun-and-sunning in Hawaii, Paris Hilton bundles up to see a friend in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, where she also checked out a photo exhibit of 1960s rockers, including Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff