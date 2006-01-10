Star Tracks - Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2006
BOOT SCOOTIN'
Jessica Simpson kicks off the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday with her Dukes of Hazzard hit, "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" – which was voted favorite song from a movie.
'GOOD' NEWS
After spreading the word about her pregnancy, Jolie gets back to work Wednesday, playing it blonde in Santo Domingo while filming The Good Shepherd.
COVER GIRL
In New York City on Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan – who accused Vanity Fair of printing "lies" – carries the magazine's new issue featuring her cover story, in which the mag claims she admitted to drug use and bulimia. Vanity Fair responded, "We stand by our story," adding that it had tape recordings of the interview.
WHEELIN' AROUND
Britney Spears – who fell victim to Mr. Blackwell's annual worst dressed list this week – takes 4-month-old son Sean Preston shopping (for new duds?) Tuesday in West Hollywood.
LUCKY LONESTARS
Texans Kelly Clarkson and Matthew McConaughey revel in their wins backstage at the People's Choice Awards. Clarkson snatched the prize for favorite female performer, while McConaughey beat out Brad Pitt and The Rock for favorite action star.
BLUES TRAVELER
A color-coordinated Leonardo DiCaprio tools around Beverly Hills on Tuesday on his new blue scooter.
'OCEAN'S' TWO
Julia Roberts presents the Freedom Award (for furthering "freedom, tolerance and democracy") to her Ocean's Eleven and Twelve costar George Clooney at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica Monday. "I'm thrilled she's here," said Clooney (who won for Good Night, and Good Luck) . "I haven't seen her in a while."
SPEARS CONVENTION
Britney Spears is flanked by dad James, bro Bryan and mom Lynne, as the family partied at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas recently. Not pictured, but also there checking out the gadgets: Kevin Federline.
L.A. STORY
Professional Jackass Steve-O gets a giggle Monday from pal Nicole Richie in Hollywood. But just two days before, Steve-O made a not-so-funny claim: that he gave Richie's ex-best pal Paris Hilton a mind-altering substance before she got into a car wreck.
PARISIAN FALLS
Whoops! Paris Hilton takes a tumble following a late-night party Monday in Hollywood. Luckily her bodyguard was nearby to break her fall – and cover for her.
FLYBABY
Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger trek through the Sydney airport Monday with 2-month-old daughter Matilda. The couple are in Ledger's native Australia for the premiere of their movie, Brokeback Mountain, which was named best picture at the Critics' Choice Awards the same day. Williams shared a best supporting actress honor with Junebug's Amy Adams.
LEASH LAW
Jude Law has both hands full in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood with son Rudy, 3, and his pups on Friday.
'FACTORY' WORKERS
Two days later, Law's on-again, off-again sweetie, Sienna Miller, dons full '60s regalia in Shreveport, La., where she's playing Andy Warhol superstar Edie Sedgwick in the biopic Factory Girl. Guy Pearce, right, costars as Warhol.
EARLY LEARNING
Golden Globe nominee Mira Sorvino, who is expecting her second child with husband Chris Backus, takes 14-month-old daughter Mattea on a Beverly Hills shopping spree Monday.
SINGING THEIR PRAISES
The Producers' hot shots Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane bask in the shine of their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. ''Please remember to curb your dogs when you are walking in this area,'' Broderick quipped.