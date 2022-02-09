John Legend Waves Hello in L.A., Plus Zoë Saldana, Jennifer Garner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff February 09, 2022 07:00 AM

1 of 93

Sweater Weather

Credit: Backgrid

John Legend greets photographers while leaving Craig's restaurant with wife Chrissy Teigen (not pictured) in L.A. on Feb. 7.

2 of 93

Street Style Star

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zoë Saldana has a model moment on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.

3 of 93

Winter Wonderland

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Jennifer Garner gets bundled up to leave her New York City hotel on Feb. 7.

4 of 93

Up in Flames

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber is on fire on Feb. 7 while leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

5 of 93

Child's Play

Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton has some fun on Feb. 8 during an official visit to
PACT (Parents and Children Together) in South London.

6 of 93

Guitar Hero

Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

James Blunt hits the stage on Feb. 7 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

7 of 93

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne cradles her pup while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

8 of 93

Walk the Walk

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney walks her pup in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 while sporting SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers.

9 of 93

Meeting of the Minds

Credit: Anna Lee

Simple Plan and Deryck Whibley get together on Feb. 2 on the set of an upcoming project in Los Angeles.

10 of 93

Reporting for Duty

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jason Biggs hits the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.

11 of 93

Top Model

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose during a beach photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 7. 

12 of 93

Set Sighting

Credit: MEGA

Sofía Vergara transforms into her character Griselda Blanco while filming her upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda on Feb. 7.

13 of 93

'Nite' of Your Life

Credit: Kenneth Winfrey

Hawthorne Heights attends Emo Nite LA at The Avalon on Feb. 4. 

14 of 93

Hearts on Fire

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Kacey Musgraves captures hearts onstage during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour stop at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.

15 of 93

Beach Shoot

Credit: Backgrid

Heidi Klum films Germany's Next Topmodel in Huntington Beach, California on Feb. 4.

16 of 93

Live Show

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

At the Chase Center in San Francisco, Björk hits the stage during her Cornucopia tour on Feb. 5. 

17 of 93

Surf's Up

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Luke Hemsworth catches a big wave at the Mammoth Film Festival premiere of Bosch & Rockit on Feb. 4 in Mammoth, California. 

18 of 93

High Honors

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard celebrate their new Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit with a performance on Feb. 6 in Nashville. 

19 of 93

Off the 'Charts'

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty

Tom Holland attends the Uncharted photocall in Barcelona on Feb. 7.

20 of 93

Here Comes Johnny!

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Johnny Knoxville is in great spirits arriving at Global Radio Studios on Feb. 7 in London.

21 of 93

On the Mic

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ice Cube takes the stage at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6.

22 of 93

Favorite Flavor

Credit: BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney cools off with a frozen treat from Diddy Riese bakery after a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

23 of 93

Not Too Hasty

Credit: Sophie Park/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner busts out the saxophone as she's honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Feb. 5.

24 of 93

Marvelous Monochrome

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan laces up for a special Marvelous Mrs. Maisel skate night at The Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York on Feb. 5.

25 of 93

Periwinkle Jubilee

Credit: Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth readies for her Accession Day as part of her historic Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Feb. 5.

26 of 93

Forever and Ever

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Johnny Knoxville stands in front of costar Chris Pontius' giant 'Pontiusaurus' to promote Jackass Forever in London on Feb. 5.

27 of 93

Hollywood Nine-Nine

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Melissa Fumero and Raiza Licea strike a pose for Spanish Aqui Presents "En Directo!" at The Paramount in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

28 of 93

Greene Mountain State

Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

Ashley Greene Khoury bundles up for a scenic portrait at the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 4.

29 of 93

Hug It Out

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

John Mayer and Andy Cohen share a moment on Feb. 4 as the Bravo exec is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

30 of 93

Going Green

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez keeps it monochromatic while leaving ABC Studios in New York City on Feb. 4. 

31 of 93

Keep It Moving

Credit: The image direct

Zoey Deutch films her latest project in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

32 of 93

Cold Weather Cool

Credit: Julia Reinhart/Getty

Noomi Rapace attends the Gothenburg Film Festival to present her film Lamb at Draken Cinema on Feb. 4 in Sweden.

33 of 93

Dinner Date

Credit: Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spotted getting cozy after a romantic dinner at the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3. 

34 of 93

Bra-vo

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jason Bateman wears a mask and sequin bra as he accepts the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award on Feb. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  

35 of 93

Jumping For Joy

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish pumps up the crowd on opening night of her Happier Than Ever tour on Feb. 3 in New Orleans. 

36 of 93

Friends 'Forever'

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville pose together at the screening of Jackass Forever on Feb. 3 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. 

37 of 93

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Cole Burston/Getty

Drake takes his son Adonis to a Raptors game in Toronto on Feb. 3. 

38 of 93

Home Game

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty

Nicki Minaj shows her support as the Clippers take on the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 3. 

39 of 93

String Thing

Credit: Courtesy

Nikita Dragun shines bright in a strappy dress for her birthday celebrations at MainRo in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

40 of 93

Festival Feels

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth are all smiles at The One premiere on Feb. 3 at the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. 

41 of 93

Birthday Girl

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Kanye West and Julia Fox are spotted celebrating her birthday at Lucien on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C. 

42 of 93

Camera Ready

Credit: The Image Direct

Glammed up in purple snake print, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses for a street style photoshoot on Feb. 2 in Hollywood.

43 of 93

Coffee Lover

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale grabs coffee from Alfred in L.A. on Feb. 3.

44 of 93

Sweat Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner finishes her workout in West Hollywood and heads to Earth Bar to fuel up on Feb. 3.

45 of 93

Thumbs Up

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

While in N.Y.C. filming the next John Wick, Keanu Reeves sends a thumbs up to the crew as he shoots scenes in the snow on Feb. 3.

46 of 93

Inside Scoop

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez heads to Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about her upcoming romcom Marry Me in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.

47 of 93

Pure Comedy

Credit: Backgrid

Funny gal Melissa McCarthy gets animated while on the phone out in Sherman Oaks, California on Feb. 3.

48 of 93

Let the Games Begin

Credit: Andrea Verdelli/Getty

Jackie Chan poses for photos with a group of children on the Great Wall of China after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay on Feb. 3.

49 of 93

Here for the Home Team

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lindsey Vonn makes it clear who she's rooting for at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

50 of 93

Royal Outing

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton joins in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their visit to the Prince's Foundation in London's former docklands at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London on Feb. 3.

51 of 93

Go Knicks!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sienna Miller and Oli Green root for the Knicks as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

52 of 93

Add to Cart

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

In London, FKA twigs shops at Vivienne Westwood in Mayfair on Feb. 2.

53 of 93

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Host Jimmy Fallon and Maluma snap a photo backstage at The Tonight Show on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C.

54 of 93

'Reach' for the Stars

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson arrive at the premiere of Amazon Prime's Reacher on Feb. 2 in L.A. 

55 of 93

Heart Eyes

Credit: Backgrid

Tom Holland looks over his shoulder to share a smile on The One Show in London on Feb. 2.

56 of 93

Melrose Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse leaves Byredo on Melrose in L.A. looking effortlessly chic on Feb. 1.

57 of 93

Out in the Big Apple

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With his hat in hand, Tim McGraw leaves N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Hotel on Feb. 2.

58 of 93

At the Red-y

Credit: MEGA

Sebastian Stan gives photographers a salute while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 1.

59 of 93

On the Ball

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Kate Middleton shows off her sporty side on Feb. 2 at a rugby training session in London after being named patron of the Rugby Football Union. 

60 of 93

Guess Who's Back?

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The guys of jackass forever — Ehren McGhehey, Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason Acuña — get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 1. 

61 of 93

Face First

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Also at the jackass forever premiere on Feb. 1: Tyler, the Creator. 

62 of 93

The Masked Singer

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 during her latest stop on the Cornucopia tour.

63 of 93

Out 'Late'

Credit: Shutterstock

Faith Hill bundles up outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1. 

64 of 93

Major Moment

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Siblings Prince and Paris Jackson head to the opening night of MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.

65 of 93