Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 9, 2011
HAPPY HELLO
Jennifer Aniston – who gets real in the latest issue of PEOPLE – makes a happy arrival in Dolce amp Gabbana at the premiere of her new comedy, Just Go with It, at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre on Tuesday.
LITTLE TRAVELER
You Oughta Know that Alanis Morissette had a baby! The singer steps out Tuesday with son Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway – who was born on Christmas day – Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer recently Tweeted a photo of her son, calling him "amazing."
FACE FORWARD
While her public custody battle with ex Gabriel Aubry continues, Halle Berry makes time for a lunch date with a friend Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
GET A GRIP
Expectant mom and Oscar nominee Natalie Portman has a firm hold on fiancé Benjamin Millepied as they stroll through New York City streets on Tuesday.
'NEVER' LAND
Justin Bieber cleans up well – in a purple tuxedo jacket – at Tuesday night's L.A. premiere of his film, Never Say Never, where he kept his distance from gal pal Selena Gomez on the red carpet.
DADDY'S BOYS
After performing at the Super Bowl, Usher hits the premiere of his protégé Justin Bieber's flick with leather-clad cuties, sons Naviyd, 2, and Usher V, 3, and on Tuesday.
'THE KING' HAS LEFT THE BUILDING
And he's off! The King's Speech star – Best Actor frontrunner! – Colin Firth prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
A GREY DAY
After spending some time taping a new movie in New York, a clean-cut Zac Efron makes a return to the west coast landing at Los Angeles International on Tuesday.
FUR REAL
She got a new tattoo – did she get a new dog, too? Miley Cyrus carries a pint-sized pooch while out and about in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Tuesday.
IN THE BAG
No tears today! Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban head back to their New York apartment Tuesday after a round of shopping.
TAKE A SPIN
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara – sporting bangs! – continues filming her upcoming romantic comedy, New Year's Eve, Tuesday in New York.
FAN-DEMONIUM
Ed Westwick leaves Chuck Bass behind in New York to tend to adoring fans in his native U.K. at the London premiere of his romantic comedy, Chalet Girl, Tuesday.
CRUISIN' ALONG
Shia LaBeouf makes time for a smoothie, fueling up at a Robeks Juice in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
LUNCH LADY
Pizza, anyone? Denise Richards takes her good eats to-go Tuesday before sneaking in a quick a fitting for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show, which she'll walk in Wednesday during New York Fashion Week.
STRIDE RIGHT
No rest for the cheery! With wife Katy Perry off promoting her fragrance in Mexico, Russell Brand hits a gym in New York City on Tuesday before heading to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live, which he's hosting this weekend.