01 of 80 Side by Side Backgrid Shawn Mendes keeps it causal in his signature white t-shirt while out in Los Angeles with Jocelyne Miranda.

02 of 80 Bundled Up MEGA Norman Reedus keeps warm on the set of The Walking Dead in Paris under a black puffer coat.

03 of 80 Going Green Raymond Hall/GC Images Zoë Chao, star of Netflix's upcoming film, Your Place or Mine, hits the streets of New York City dressed in an eye-catching green coat on Feb. 7.

04 of 80 Red Carpet Glam Dave Benett/Getty Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore pose together at the Apple Original Films and A24's world premiere of Sharper in London on Feb. 7.

05 of 80 Pop of Color Raymond Hall/GC Images Wearing a houndstooth pantsuit paired with a lace top and matching bag, Alison Brie is seen stepping out in New York City.

06 of 80 Super Men Alex J. Berliner/ABImages Costars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors pose together at the premiere of their film, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

07 of 80 On the Mic Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock Post Malone gives a passionate performance in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 7.

08 of 80 City Lights Brad Pitt is spotted on set in New York City's Chinatown while filming his upcoming film, Wolves, on Feb. 6.

09 of 80 Family Movie Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dylan Michael Douglas joins parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

10 of 80 Netflix and Chill Noam Galai/Getty Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams and Zoë Chao get all dressed up for a New York City screening of Your Place Or Mine on Feb. 6.

11 of 80 Splish Splash Media-Mode/Splash News Online Phoebe Bridgers is all smiles as she takes a dip at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 7.

12 of 80 Monday Mood Gotham/GC Images Bradley Cooper takes a stroll in New York City on Feb. 6.

13 of 80 Sweet Embrace Jesse Grant/Getty Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer share a sweet moment at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

14 of 80 A Royal Honor Paul Grover/Getty Stella McCartney looks poised after an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III on Feb. 7.

15 of 80 Late Night Talking Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Alison Brie stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

16 of 80 Total Baller Ethan Miller/Getty Pete Davidson gets into the game during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

17 of 80 Coupled Up Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Kristin Davis and Evan Handler film scenes for And Just Like That ... on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

18 of 80 Spin Cycle Backgrid Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride around Venice, California, on Feb. 6.

19 of 80 Gala Glam Shutterstock Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel get together at the 78th Edition of the Film Writers' Circle Medals Gala at Palacio de la Prensa in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 6.

20 of 80 Across the Pond Dave Benett/Getty At the 43rd Annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards, Florence Pugh wows in a red dress and headwear alongside a dapper Paul Mescal on Feb. 5.

21 of 80 Holding Tight Mike Marsland/WireImage Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh show off their costar camaraderie during the Critics' Circle Film Awards at London's Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5.

22 of 80 Pudding Parade Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock Congratulations to Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 woman of the year: Jennifer Coolidge! The White Lotus star poses with her certificate during a parade in her honor on the school's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 4.

23 of 80 Girl in Green Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In a draping emerald dress, Ashley Graham stuns at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on Feb. 4 in New York City.

24 of 80 Rise & Shine Raymond Hall/GC Images Reese Witherspoon braves the N.Y.C. winter with a smile and a wave on her way into Good Morning America on Feb. 6.

25 of 80 Hands in the Air Jared C. Tilton/Getty Wiz Khalifa provides the halftime hype at the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5 at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum.

26 of 80 Seen On Screen Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraks Baby Ruby star Kit Harington poses with the film's poster during a special screening held on Feb. 3 at New York's IFC Centre.

27 of 80 Silky Sleeves Can Nguyen/Shutterstock With her arms draped in shimmering royal blue sleeves, Cate Blanchett stuns upon arrival at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5.

28 of 80 Red All Over Backgrid Kendall Jenner keeps it classy in a maroon dress with tights and shoes to match on a night out in West Hollywood on Feb. 5.

29 of 80 Off to the Races LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson hosts Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her kids Zuma and Apollo during the Busch Light Clash event on Feb. 5 at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.

30 of 80 On the Mic Debbie Hickey/Getty Betty Who colors Dublin's Button Factory stage with a mood-lit performance on Feb. 5.

31 of 80 Grammy Goddess Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cardi B attends the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills.

32 of 80 Purple Reign Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the bash: Lil Nas X, who shines in his sleek purple suit.

33 of 80 Cute Couple Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

34 of 80 Skater Dude Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Usher shows his skills at the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

35 of 80 Top Man Roger Kisby/Getty for Grey Goose Vodka Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis attends the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

36 of 80 Dynamic Duo Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile get together at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

37 of 80 Hello, Lionel! Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy Lionel Richie performs onstage during the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

38 of 80 Ladies and Gentleman, H.E.R. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty H.E.R. attends a celebration of her Vogue Philippines cover and the Grammys at Bar Lis on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

39 of 80 Toasting Talent Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp. Estelle hits the purple carpet at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

40 of 80 Gangs All Here Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp. Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy get together at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

41 of 80 Cardigan Couture Greg Doherty/Getty for UnitedMasters Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters' A Celebration of Independence at the 65th Grammy Awards event at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

42 of 80 Happy Putting Godofredo A Vásquez/AP Jason Bateman grins as he heads off the Spyglass Hill Golf Course green during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in the northern Californian seaside town on Feb. 2.

43 of 80 Emerald City Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain struts around Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood in hues of green and teal on Feb. 3.

44 of 80 Stacks on Stacks The Image Direct Alison Brie looks absolutely swamped with paperwork during a skit for Carpool Karaoke in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

45 of 80 Color Coordination The image direct In shades of burgundy and pink, Olivia Wilde steps out after a gym session on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

46 of 80 Midtown Rendezvous Craig Barritt/Getty Bachelor alumnus Tyler Cameron pairs with Minted Weddings to celebrate the month of love at Duffy Square, located in N.Y.C.'s Times Square, on Feb. 2.

47 of 80 Double Debs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Debbie Harry and Debi Mazar flaunt their statement coats at the 2023 Marc Jacobs Runway Show held on Feb. 2 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

48 of 80 Mix Master Christopher Polk/Getty Anderson .Paak, who spins vinyl under the nickname DJ Pee Wee, brings color and flair to the Warner Music Grammy party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

49 of 80 Cackling on the Carpet Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are all laughs at the Feb. 2 premiere of their Netflix movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles.

50 of 80 Viral Sensations Christopher Polk/Getty Singers Jax and Gayle share a giggle at the Warner Music Grammy Party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 2.

51 of 80 Miranda & Carrie Looking Merry James Devaney/GC Images And Just Like That… costars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker light up Manhattan's Greenwich Village with big smiles and colorful clothes on Feb. 2.

52 of 80 Hollywood's Sweethearts Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu pose together at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

53 of 80 Going Fur It Raymond Hall/GC Images In a fuzzy coat and matching brown pants, Emily Ratajkowski stays warm outside of the N.Y.C. Marc Jacobs on Feb. 2.

54 of 80 Vocal Power Maury Phillips/Getty The stage is all Ciara's as she performs on Feb. 2 during the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 The Blazer Bunch JC Olivera/Getty Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline make for a stylish trio at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

56 of 80 Red, White & Rock Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Standing out in bright red, Machine Gun Kelly poses with Måneskin's Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party.

57 of 80 Congratulatory Kisses Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock Harvard University students Jacob Otsfeld and Maureen Clare give Bob Odenkirk a smooch at an on-campus press conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The cheeky occasion comes after the Better Call Saul star was named the university's Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2023 Man of the Year on Feb. 2.

58 of 80 Edgy Glam imageSPACE/Shutterstock Paris Jackson shows a little skin at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

59 of 80 Rosy-Cheeked Superstar Splash News Online A rosy-cheeked Shakira celebrates her birthday in Barcelona on Feb. 2.

60 of 80 Charitable Icon German Larkin/Courtesy of Guerlain Angelina Jolie holds a conversation with Guerlain experts in Paris on Jan. 30. The actress hosted a Bee School with local primary students, met with Guerlain experts to discuss the brand's bee conservation initiatives and hosted an intimate cocktail with Friends of the Maison.

61 of 80 Heavy Focus MEGA Chloë Sevigny is deep in character while filming Feud in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

62 of 80 Undercover Boss Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora goes under the radar while strolling the streets of New York City on Feb. 2.

63 of 80 Seeing Double Kevin Mazur/Getty Shania Twain and Kim Petras are all smiles as they pose together with matching platinum blonde hair at Baileys and Republic Records Artists' cocktail party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

64 of 80 For a Good Cause Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Sheryl Crow dresses on theme in a red leather outfit at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 1.

65 of 80 Heroes Assemble Brendon Thorne/Getty Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed poses alongside stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors at the film's Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2.

66 of 80 Barefoot Serenade MediaPunch Husband and wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 1.

67 of 80 Dynamic Duo Michael Buckner/Getty Alison Brie sparkles alongside husband Dave Franco at the premiere of their movie Somebody I Used to Know at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, on Feb. 1.

68 of 80 Suited Up Gilbert Flores/Getty Demi Lovato takes the mic at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

69 of 80 Rock On Christopher Polk/Getty Yung Gravy and Gayle pose together at the TikTok Pre-Grammy 2023 event at Bar Lis, Rooftop at Thompson Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

70 of 80 Runway Moment JP Yim/Getty Dressed in a look by Thom Browne, chef Marcus Samuelsson walks the runway during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City on Feb. 1.

71 of 80 Staying Sharp Chris Millard/Warner Bros. The owner of Mo's House of Axe, Monique Caulfield, visits Jennifer Hudson during the Jan. 23 episode of her talk show in Burbank, California.

72 of 80 Birthday Celebrations Courtesy Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris sings to Joey Fatone for his birthday after their performance at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the AFTR PRTY!

73 of 80 Actress in Action Jose Perez/Splash News Online Kristin Davis films scenes for And Just Like That... in New York City on Feb. 1.

75 of 80 Bringing the Drama Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also in attendance at the 80 for Brady L.A. premiere, Billy Porter wears an eye-catching ensemble with a dramatic headpiece on Jan. 31.

76 of 80 Color Block Gotham/GC Images In a magenta dress, Jessica Chastain arrives to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

77 of 80 Dimples on Display Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael B. Jordan flashes his famous dimples while at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

78 of 80 Comedy Gold Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

79 of 80 Double Date Night Michael Simon/Shutterstock It's double date night as Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game with Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.