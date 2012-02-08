Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 8, 2012
HITTING A 'HI' NOTE
Nick Jonas suits up for the annual Kids Night on Broadway event at Madame Tussauds in New York, where he's currently starring in the musical How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
POLITICAL ACTION
After debuting her new squeeze, Scarlett Johansson steps out with her other main man, twin brother Hunter, at a President Obama fundraiser Tuesday in New York.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence keeps it cool while running errands Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
CARRY OUT
Lawrence's fellow Hunger Games star, Elizabeth Banks, happily heads home after grabbing a drink in L.A. Tuesday.
BENCH WARMERS
Evan Rachel Wood and reunited love Jamie Bell are totally engaged while enjoying a brisk day at a New York park on Tuesday.
'HOUSE' MATES
Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta flash matching smiles at the N.Y.C. premiere of his new film, Safe House, Tuesday.
BUMPED UP
Also at the Safe House premiere: Mom-to-be Molly Sims, who gets a playful pat from husband Scott Stuber on the red carpet.
SECRET 'STACHE
Jim Carrey takes a trip back in time with an old-fashioned suit and hairpiece Tuesday while shooting an appearance on 30 Rock in New York.
COLOR BLOCK
Sarah Jessica Parker, who replaced Demi Moore in the upcoming Linda Lovelace biopic, brightens up her wardrobe for a sunny afternoon of errands in New York City on Tuesday.
TRAVEL BUDDY
Now that's one cute carry-on! Loving mum Victoria Beckham keeps hold of darling daughter Harper, 6 months, while arriving at LAX on Tuesday.
ON THE WATERFRONT
Life's a beach for Naomi Watts, who stays in step with costar Robin Wright on the Sydney, Australia, set of their upcoming drama, The Grandmothers, on Tuesday.
SITTING PRETTY
Ryan Reynolds makes a cheerful appearance on the Today show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he promoted his upcoming action flick Safe House, which hits theaters Friday.
STREET STRUT
Game Change star Julianne Moore stays warmly wrapped while out and about in N.YC. on Tuesday.
STANDING TALL
Following The X Factor's dramatic shakeup last week, a perky Simon Cowell arrives at auditions for Britain's Got Talent Tuesday at London's Hammersmith Apollo.
FROM THE HIP
Sandra Bullock and her little man, Louis, 2, are joined at the hip during a casual day out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.