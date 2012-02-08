Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 8, 2012

Jonas takes a break from the theater to support a charity event in N.Y.C. Plus: Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johannson and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

HITTING A 'HI' NOTE

Credit: Amanda Schwab/StarTraks

Nick Jonas suits up for the annual Kids Night on Broadway event at Madame Tussauds in New York, where he's currently starring in the musical How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

POLITICAL ACTION

Credit: Demis Maryannakis/Splash News Online

After debuting her new squeeze, Scarlett Johansson steps out with her other main man, twin brother Hunter, at a President Obama fundraiser Tuesday in New York.

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Credit: Splash News Online

Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence keeps it cool while running errands Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

CARRY OUT

Credit: Mavrix

Lawrence's fellow Hunger Games star, Elizabeth Banks, happily heads home after grabbing a drink in L.A. Tuesday.

BENCH WARMERS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Evan Rachel Wood and reunited love Jamie Bell are totally engaged while enjoying a brisk day at a New York park on Tuesday.

'HOUSE' MATES

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta flash matching smiles at the N.Y.C. premiere of his new film, Safe House, Tuesday.

BUMPED UP

Also at the Safe House premiere: Mom-to-be Molly Sims, who gets a playful pat from husband Scott Stuber on the red carpet.

SECRET 'STACHE

Credit: Aby Baker/Getty

Jim Carrey takes a trip back in time with an old-fashioned suit and hairpiece Tuesday while shooting an appearance on 30 Rock in New York.

COLOR BLOCK

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker, who replaced Demi Moore in the upcoming Linda Lovelace biopic, brightens up her wardrobe for a sunny afternoon of errands in New York City on Tuesday.

TRAVEL BUDDY

Credit: Xposure

Now that's one cute carry-on! Loving mum Victoria Beckham keeps hold of darling daughter Harper, 6 months, while arriving at LAX on Tuesday.

ON THE WATERFRONT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Life's a beach for Naomi Watts, who stays in step with costar Robin Wright on the Sydney, Australia, set of their upcoming drama, The Grandmothers, on Tuesday.

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/AP

Ryan Reynolds makes a cheerful appearance on the Today show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he promoted his upcoming action flick Safe House, which hits theaters Friday.

STREET STRUT

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Game Change star Julianne Moore stays warmly wrapped while out and about in N.YC. on Tuesday.

STANDING TALL

Credit: Landov

Following The X Factor's dramatic shakeup last week, a perky Simon Cowell arrives at auditions for Britain's Got Talent Tuesday at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

FROM THE HIP

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Sandra Bullock and her little man, Louis, 2, are joined at the hip during a casual day out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

By People Staff