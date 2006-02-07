Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 8, 2006
SHOW TIME
With 4-month-old Sean Preston at home, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears hit the red carpet Monday at Hollywood club Avalon, where they caught a pre-Grammys Kanye West concert. The pair watched the show from the balcony alongside fellow VIPs Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton.
FOXX-Y LADY
Gabrielle Union gets cheeky with Jamie Foxx at Clive Davis's annual pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. "My first time at the party was three years ago," said Foxx, who performed at the bash. "Kanye West and I were like little puppies rolling around."
GLAM SQUAD
Ashlee Simpson, Fergie (her band, the Black Eyed Peas, is nominated for four Grammys) and Tyra Banks share a laugh at the Clive Davis party.
ODD COUPLE
Also at the Davis fete, a sparkling Diana Ross posed with Courtney Love, who recently told a Los Angeles judge she'd conquered "a very gnarly drug problem."
ABOVE AVERAGE
In Los Angeles Sunday, Heather Locklear keeps her cool after a trip to the batting cages with daughter Ava, 8, and a pal. The actress announced Thursday that she was seeking a divorce from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.
SHOP & STOP
In Paris on Sunday, parents-to-be Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stop for the essentials – baguettes and l'amour – at a local 8 a Huit grocery store. The couple arrived in France from Berlin a day earlier.
AIR KISS
Nicole Richie sends her love at the Marc Jacobs's fashion show Monday in New York City. Her dress? Marc Jacobs, naturally. "He's the best," she told PEOPLE.
CRUISING THE SCENE
Tom Cruise gets in touch with his inner rock star, stopping by Monday night's place to be – the Kanye West show in Hollywood, hosted by Rolling Stone and Verizon Wireless.
SHEER IMPULSE
Also at the Kanye concert: Jessica Simpson, who decided at the last minute to attend with sister Ashlee and best friend CaCee Cobb. The threesome chilled out and watched the show from the VIP section.
WARMING UP
Before her Grammy performance, Christina Aguilera exercises her pipes Monday with "A Song for You" – her nominated track – at the Staples Center in L.A.
COLOR THEM 'PINK'
Wearing a confection from her own House of Dereon, Beyoncé Knowles forms a mutual admiration society with costar Steve Martin at Monday's New York premiere of The Pink Panther. He called the singer "delightful," while she admitted the actor was the most fun thing about making the film.
SHE'S GOT A FRIEND
Country singer (and Nicole Kidman's boyfriend) Keith Urban makes time Monday for newly single pal Sheryl Crow in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the MusiCares Person of the Year: James Taylor.
'ONE NIGHT' STAND
Ricky Martin shakes his bon-bon Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City – just one stop on his One Night Only world tour, which will culminate with a benefit show for UNICEF at India's Taj Mahal.