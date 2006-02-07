Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 8, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 13

SHOW TIME

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

With 4-month-old Sean Preston at home, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears hit the red carpet Monday at Hollywood club Avalon, where they caught a pre-Grammys Kanye West concert. The pair watched the show from the balcony alongside fellow VIPs Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

FOXX-Y LADY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gabrielle Union gets cheeky with Jamie Foxx at Clive Davis's annual pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. "My first time at the party was three years ago," said Foxx, who performed at the bash. "Kanye West and I were like little puppies rolling around."

3 of 13

GLAM SQUAD

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson, Fergie (her band, the Black Eyed Peas, is nominated for four Grammys) and Tyra Banks share a laugh at the Clive Davis party.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

ODD COUPLE

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Also at the Davis fete, a sparkling Diana Ross posed with Courtney Love, who recently told a Los Angeles judge she'd conquered "a very gnarly drug problem."

Advertisement

5 of 13

ABOVE AVERAGE

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

In Los Angeles Sunday, Heather Locklear keeps her cool after a trip to the batting cages with daughter Ava, 8, and a pal. The actress announced Thursday that she was seeking a divorce from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

6 of 13

SHOP & STOP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

In Paris on Sunday, parents-to-be Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stop for the essentials – baguettes and l'amour – at a local 8 a Huit grocery store. The couple arrived in France from Berlin a day earlier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

AIR KISS

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI

Nicole Richie sends her love at the Marc Jacobs's fashion show Monday in New York City. Her dress? Marc Jacobs, naturally. "He's the best," she told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

CRUISING THE SCENE

Credit: Jean Catuffe/INFGoff

Tom Cruise gets in touch with his inner rock star, stopping by Monday night's place to be – the Kanye West show in Hollywood, hosted by Rolling Stone and Verizon Wireless.

Advertisement

9 of 13

SHEER IMPULSE

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

Also at the Kanye concert: Jessica Simpson, who decided at the last minute to attend with sister Ashlee and best friend CaCee Cobb. The threesome chilled out and watched the show from the VIP section.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

WARMING UP

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Before her Grammy performance, Christina Aguilera exercises her pipes Monday with "A Song for You" – her nominated track – at the Staples Center in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

COLOR THEM 'PINK'

Credit: Anthony Dixon/LFI

Wearing a confection from her own House of Dereon, Beyoncé Knowles forms a mutual admiration society with costar Steve Martin at Monday's New York premiere of The Pink Panther. He called the singer "delightful," while she admitted the actor was the most fun thing about making the film.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

SHE'S GOT A FRIEND

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Country singer (and Nicole Kidman's boyfriend) Keith Urban makes time Monday for newly single pal Sheryl Crow in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the MusiCares Person of the Year: James Taylor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

'ONE NIGHT' STAND

Credit: Helen Lung

Ricky Martin shakes his bon-bon Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City – just one stop on his One Night Only world tour, which will culminate with a benefit show for UNICEF at India's Taj Mahal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff