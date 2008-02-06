Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 6, 2008
GOLD RUSH
Eva Longoria Parker turns heads at New York City's Fashion Week Wednesday, sparkling in gold sequins at the Michael Kors show.
PRESSING ON
A happy Amy Winehouse, who recently entered rehab, flashes a smile as she heads to visit hubby Blake Fielder-Civil in jail on Wednesday.
'BACK' IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Christina Aguilera greets fans at Best Buy in West Hollywood on Tuesday during her first public appearance since having a baby boy. The singer, who was signing copies of her concert DVD Back to Basics: Live and Down Under, accepted baby gifts from her fans.
GRAY AREA
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford walks the line between comfortable and stylish at the Diesel fashion show Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.
OUT OF TOWNERS
On the move without their 4-month-old daughter Valentina, new parents Salma Hayek and her fiancé François-Henri Pinault arrive at their Midtown Manhattan hotel on Tuesday.
THE THIRD DIMENSION
Missy Elliott wears her shades well at a screening Tuesday for her 3-D video at AMC Empire Theatre in New York. The video, that combines the tunes "Ching-a-Ling" and "Shake Your Pom Pom," appears on the soundtrack for the dance sequel Step Up 2: The Streets.
MAGIC MOMENT
Abracadabra, look who it is! Orlando Bloom stays in step with illusionist pal David Blaine during a stroll Tuesday through New York's Midtown neighborhood.
PLACE IN THE SUN
After performing at the Super Bowl, American Idol winner Jordin Sparks takes a load off and enjoys a day at the beach Tuesday, attending a Z100 Party Plane event at the Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
SHOP AROUND
Spencer Pratt escorts Heidi Montag to the Rumor, a trendy boutique in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday. The couple did some shopping and some talking at the store, thanking people for their outpouring of comments (most of them negative!) about the music video for her single, "Higher."
FAMILY FIRST
Following an announcement that the Spice Girls tour would end early due to family commitments, Victoria Beckham tends to her youngest son, Cruz, 2, at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Tuesday en route to the Spice Girls' next tour stop – New York.
LINENS AND THINGS
On a mission to help people feather their nests, Kylie Minogue attends the Tuesday launch of her home furnishings line, Kylie at Home, at London's Ladbroke Hall.
VOTING MACHINE
Sean "Diddy" Combs – who led a "Vote or Die" campaign in 2004 – visits a polling station at Bronx Coalition Community High School on Super Tuesday to help get out the youth vote.
WEATHER GIRL
After promoting the T-shirt she designed for HampM, Rihanna models an umbrella from her Totes collection Tuesday at Macy's in Manhattan.
POINTING FINGERS
After a defeated trip to the Super Bowl, Kate Hudson gets to the point with her Fool's Gold co-star Matthew McConaughey during an visit to MTV's TRL in New York City on Tuesday.
SUNNY DELIGHT
Fergie, who is set to perform a duet with crooner John Legend at this year's Grammy Awards, keeps things bold and bright Tuesday at the Marc By Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at Manhattan's New York State Armory.
LADIES-IN-WAITING
After attending the Herve Leger Fashion Show over the weekend, Sophia Bush returns to the runways at New York's Fashion Week Tuesday, this time checking out the latest collection from designer Monique Lhuillier with model Jamie King and Entourage star Perrey Reeves.
