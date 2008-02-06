Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 6, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

GOLD RUSH

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Eva Longoria Parker turns heads at New York City's Fashion Week Wednesday, sparkling in gold sequins at the Michael Kors show.

Get up-to-the-minute coverage of New York's Fashion Week on PEOPLE.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

PRESSING ON

Credit: Ramey

A happy Amy Winehouse, who recently entered rehab, flashes a smile as she heads to visit hubby Blake Fielder-Civil in jail on Wednesday.

3 of 16

'BACK' IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera greets fans at Best Buy in West Hollywood on Tuesday during her first public appearance since having a baby boy. The singer, who was signing copies of her concert DVD Back to Basics: Live and Down Under, accepted baby gifts from her fans.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

GRAY AREA

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Startraks

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford walks the line between comfortable and stylish at the Diesel fashion show Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

Get up-to-the-minute coverage of New York's Fashion Week on PEOPLE.com

Advertisement

5 of 16

OUT OF TOWNERS

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

On the move without their 4-month-old daughter Valentina, new parents Salma Hayek and her fiancé François-Henri Pinault arrive at their Midtown Manhattan hotel on Tuesday.

6 of 16

THE THIRD DIMENSION

Credit: Steven Henry/Getty

Missy Elliott wears her shades well at a screening Tuesday for her 3-D video at AMC Empire Theatre in New York. The video, that combines the tunes "Ching-a-Ling" and "Shake Your Pom Pom," appears on the soundtrack for the dance sequel Step Up 2: The Streets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

MAGIC MOMENT

Credit: Ahmad Elatab / Splash News Online

Abracadabra, look who it is! Orlando Bloom stays in step with illusionist pal David Blaine during a stroll Tuesday through New York's Midtown neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

PLACE IN THE SUN

Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

After performing at the Super Bowl, American Idol winner Jordin Sparks takes a load off and enjoys a day at the beach Tuesday, attending a Z100 Party Plane event at the Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Advertisement

9 of 16

SHOP AROUND

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

Spencer Pratt escorts Heidi Montag to the Rumor, a trendy boutique in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday. The couple did some shopping and some talking at the store, thanking people for their outpouring of comments (most of them negative!) about the music video for her single, "Higher."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

FAMILY FIRST

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

Following an announcement that the Spice Girls tour would end early due to family commitments, Victoria Beckham tends to her youngest son, Cruz, 2, at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Tuesday en route to the Spice Girls' next tour stop – New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

LINENS AND THINGS

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

On a mission to help people feather their nests, Kylie Minogue attends the Tuesday launch of her home furnishings line, Kylie at Home, at London's Ladbroke Hall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

VOTING MACHINE

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Sean "Diddy" Combs – who led a "Vote or Die" campaign in 2004 – visits a polling station at Bronx Coalition Community High School on Super Tuesday to help get out the youth vote.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

WEATHER GIRL

Credit: Diane Bondareff/ AP

After promoting the T-shirt she designed for HampM, Rihanna models an umbrella from her Totes collection Tuesday at Macy's in Manhattan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

POINTING FINGERS

Credit: Albert Ferreira/ Startraks

After a defeated trip to the Super Bowl, Kate Hudson gets to the point with her Fool's Gold co-star Matthew McConaughey during an visit to MTV's TRL in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SUNNY DELIGHT

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Fergie, who is set to perform a duet with crooner John Legend at this year's Grammy Awards, keeps things bold and bright Tuesday at the Marc By Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at Manhattan's New York State Armory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

LADIES-IN-WAITING

Credit: Carlo Allegri/ Reuters/ Landov

After attending the Herve Leger Fashion Show over the weekend, Sophia Bush returns to the runways at New York's Fashion Week Tuesday, this time checking out the latest collection from designer Monique Lhuillier with model Jamie King and Entourage star Perrey Reeves.

Get up-to-the-minute coverage of New York's Fashion Week on PEOPLE.com!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff