Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 4, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

HELLO, GLASGOW!

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Pacific Coast News

David Beckham leads the way for his AC Milan teammates while arriving Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland. The soccer star, who's been playing with the Italian club on his winter hiatus from the L.A. Galaxy, has reportedly been asked to stay with the team on a permanent basis.

AB FAB

Credit: Photo Rio News / Splash News Online

Still in Brazil for work and play, a shirtless Tom Cruise shows off his six-pack abs Tuesday while lounging poolside with wife Katie Holmes and 2-year-old daughter Suri (not pictured) at a Copacabana Beach hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

TRUE COLORS

Credit: RF/INF

No winter blues here! Paris Hilton – in a "Love is Blonde" T-shirt – gives off a golden glow after hitting a tanning salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: K7UP/WENN

Is she picking out something cute for Kingston and Zuma? Gwen Stefani is one happy shopper Tuesday as she browses through trendy children's boutique Trico Field in Beverly Hills.

NIGHT SHIFT

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/ Pacific Coast News

Eva Longoria Parker takes a break from her day job – as feisty Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives – to moonlight as a restaurateur, attending a business meeting at her West Hollywood eatery, Beso.

SOLO ARTIST

Credit: Zodiac / Splash News Online

Whitney Houston, who's been in the studio recording songs for her new album, steps out with a sucker (a lollipop, that is!) in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The singer's ex, Bobby Brown, recently confirmed to PEOPLE that he's expecting a child with his manager, Alicia Etheridge.

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Steve Martin – who plays the bumbling Inspector Clouseau – investigates a curious (and colorful) character at the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre on Tuesday.

CELEBRITY FIT CLUB

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Watch out, Sporty Spice – her comes Scary! Melanie Brown makes a career move, launching her exercise DVD Totally Fit with a signing session at New York's Virgin Megastore on Tuesday.

JUST DESSERT

Credit: BROC/GSI Media

She's going for the good stuff! Reese Witherspoon satisfies her sweet tooth with a quick stop Tuesday to the Teuscher Chocolates amp Café in Beverly Hills.

HAT TRICK

Credit: Matei H./Bauer-Griffin

Looking sharp in his fedora, Zac Efron keeps his locks undercover Tuesday while making his way through Los Angeles International Airport.

See other stars and their airport style in our StyleWatch gallery!

'CABANA' GIRLS

Credit: SDFL / Splash News Online

After a dinner out with husband Tom Cruise the night before, Katie Holmes soaks up the Brazilian sun with 2-year-old Suri during a stroll Tuesday along the famed Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

ANIMAL RESCUE

Credit: Pedro Andrade/ Pacific Coast News

Back from his honeymoon and trip to the Bahamas,

newlywed Josh Duhamel handles his pooch Zoey with care after a visit Tuesday to the Animal Surgical amp Emergency Center Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.

SATIN DOLL

Credit: John Barrett/Globe

A costumed Rachel McAdams gets into the hustle and bustle of the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of Sherlock Holmes on Monday. That night, the actress was spotted sharing dinner with reported beau Josh Lucas at the Waverly Inn.

'RACK'-ING IT UP

Credit: Kevin Perkins/ Pacific Coast News

Nice threads! 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord searches for the perfect pattern during a shopping trip Tuesday to Beverly Hills boutique Harmony Lane.

BOWLED OVER

Credit: UPI Photo/Landov

Ugly Betty's Mark Indelicato indulges his sporty side – and has a ball doing it! – at the Second Stage Theatre's All-Star Bowling Classic tournament Monday at New York City's Lucky Strike Lanes.

