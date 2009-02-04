Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 4, 2009
HELLO, GLASGOW!
David Beckham leads the way for his AC Milan teammates while arriving Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland. The soccer star, who's been playing with the Italian club on his winter hiatus from the L.A. Galaxy, has reportedly been asked to stay with the team on a permanent basis.
AB FAB
Still in Brazil for work and play, a shirtless Tom Cruise shows off his six-pack abs Tuesday while lounging poolside with wife Katie Holmes and 2-year-old daughter Suri (not pictured) at a Copacabana Beach hotel in Rio de Janeiro.
TRUE COLORS
No winter blues here! Paris Hilton – in a "Love is Blonde" T-shirt – gives off a golden glow after hitting a tanning salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
CLOTHES CALL
Is she picking out something cute for Kingston and Zuma? Gwen Stefani is one happy shopper Tuesday as she browses through trendy children's boutique Trico Field in Beverly Hills.
NIGHT SHIFT
Eva Longoria Parker takes a break from her day job – as feisty Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives – to moonlight as a restaurateur, attending a business meeting at her West Hollywood eatery, Beso.
SOLO ARTIST
Whitney Houston, who's been in the studio recording songs for her new album, steps out with a sucker (a lollipop, that is!) in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The singer's ex, Bobby Brown, recently confirmed to PEOPLE that he's expecting a child with his manager, Alicia Etheridge.
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Steve Martin – who plays the bumbling Inspector Clouseau – investigates a curious (and colorful) character at the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre on Tuesday.
CELEBRITY FIT CLUB
Watch out, Sporty Spice – her comes Scary! Melanie Brown makes a career move, launching her exercise DVD Totally Fit with a signing session at New York's Virgin Megastore on Tuesday.
JUST DESSERT
She's going for the good stuff! Reese Witherspoon satisfies her sweet tooth with a quick stop Tuesday to the Teuscher Chocolates amp Café in Beverly Hills.
HAT TRICK
Looking sharp in his fedora, Zac Efron keeps his locks undercover Tuesday while making his way through Los Angeles International Airport.
'CABANA' GIRLS
After a dinner out with husband Tom Cruise the night before, Katie Holmes soaks up the Brazilian sun with 2-year-old Suri during a stroll Tuesday along the famed Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Back from his honeymoon and trip to the Bahamas,
newlywed Josh Duhamel handles his pooch Zoey with care after a visit Tuesday to the Animal Surgical amp Emergency Center Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.
SATIN DOLL
A costumed Rachel McAdams gets into the hustle and bustle of the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of Sherlock Holmes on Monday. That night, the actress was spotted sharing dinner with reported beau Josh Lucas at the Waverly Inn.
'RACK'-ING IT UP
Nice threads! 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord searches for the perfect pattern during a shopping trip Tuesday to Beverly Hills boutique Harmony Lane.
BOWLED OVER
Ugly Betty's Mark Indelicato indulges his sporty side – and has a ball doing it! – at the Second Stage Theatre's All-Star Bowling Classic tournament Monday at New York City's Lucky Strike Lanes.