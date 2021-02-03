Tessa Thompson Goes Horseback Riding in Australia, Plus Antonio Banderas, Rose Byrne and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Horsing Around
Tessa Thompson smiles wide while taking a horseback riding lesson in Sydney, Australia's Centennial Park on Tuesday.
Side Eye
Antonio Banderas attends the 35th Goya Awards press conference on Tuesday at Cinema Academy in Madrid, Spain.
Paper Doll
Rose Byrne holds a package of toilet paper as she and costar Paul Sparks (not pictured) film scenes for Physical at a Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday.
Dinner Date
Tiffany Haddish heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.
About Face
Dakota Johnson takes five on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of Am I Ok?
Peace Out
Jamie Chung makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in Pasadena, California.
Mornings with Milo
Kaia Gerber steps out for morning coffee at Alfred Coffee with pup Milo on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
Blizzard Buddies
Justin Theroux takes dog Kuma for a walk on Tuesday in Washington Square Park the day after N.Y.C. had almost two feet of snow.
Sweat Life
Eiza González sports her workout gear as she fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in L.A.
Under the Radar
Gigi Hadid is barely recognizable under a baseball cap, sunglasses and face mask as she bundles up to head to a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
All-Black Ensemble
Kendall Jenner is seen leaving lunch with friends in black leggings and a sweatshirt on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Fueling Up
Eiza González shows off her toned abs in a crop top as she stops by a gas station on Monday in L.A.
Going Green
Cara Santana doubles up on iced matchas from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday in West Hollywood.
Buttoned Up
Sarah Paulson is seen in character as Linda Tripp on set of American Crime Story: Impeachment on Monday in L.A.
Red Alert
Julianne Hough heads to the grocery store after finishing a workout on Sunday in L.A.
Cute & Cuddly
Selma Blair cuddles her new Golden Retriever puppy while out in L.A. on Sunday.
Lilac Look
Jennifer Lopez dresses in an all lilac sweatsuit to run errands in Miami on Monday.
Weekend Vibes
Bachelor star Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy hike up Runyon Canyon on Saturday in L.A.
Pizza Please
Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein deliver pizzas to the How It Ends cast and crew in the 2022 Acura MDX to celebrate the film's virtual Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday in Studio City, California.
Rise & Shine
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor steps out on a sunny day in Manchester with her mom and sister.
Dashing Dates
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dolled up for a romantic date night at Sapgos Restaurant late Sunday night in L.A.
Retail Run
Sarah Jessica Parker has bags full of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker merch in hand as she leaves her store on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Game On
Lily James plays a round of table tennis with actor Shazad Latif while filming What's Love Got to Do with It in Southwark, London.
Music Mode
Blake Shelton dresses casually as he heads over to the studio in Burbank, California on Sunday.
Major Milestone
Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year being sober with husband Sean at the beach on Sunday.
True Gentleman
Megan Fox was carried by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while making their way into NBC Studios in New York City for his Saturday Night Live performance.
Giving Back
Tracy Morgan and Method Man joined volunteers for Food Bank For New York City Team to provide meals to families in need in Staten Island, New York.
Action!
Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were spotted filming a scene for an upcoming project in the U.K.
Date for Three
Parents-to-be Katharine McPhee and David Foster were seen walking to lunch at the Ivy in West Hollywood, California.
Solid Style
Hailey Baldwin bundled up in monochrome separates during an outing in Los Angeles.
Fashion Forward
Jaden Smith was spotted in Milan, Italy, in a designer ensemble.
Safety First
Tom Hiddleston was spotted wearing two face masks during a walk with his dog in London.
Love All
Gavin Rossdale was spotted playing tennis in Los Angeles.