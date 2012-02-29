Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 29, 2012
STAR ATTRACTION
The Lorax star Zac Efron has tongues wagging (even his own!) during a fan-tastic trip to São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban are all smiles as they clutch on to daughters Faith, 1, and Sunday Rose, 3, while heading back to Los Angeles from Sydney, Australia.
HOT FLASH
Bethenny Ever After star Bethenny Frankel bounces back from a devastating loss with a family vacation in Miami, where she showed off her ripped bod in a teeny-weeny white PilyQ bikini Tuesday.
OH WHEELIE
Ride on! Kristen Bell keeps her wheels spinning Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.
SHOWER BUDDY
Jessica Alba shows her stripes Tuesday at Big City Moms and TheBump.com's Biggest Baby Shower event in L.A., where new moms and moms-to-be check out the hottest baby gear.
FLASH OF YELLOW
While remaining candid about the end of his marriage, Seal lies low in a black outfit (complete with a neon yellow painted nail) as he catches a flight Tuesday in L.A.
ONE FOR THE DOGS
Along with buying food for her pups, Katherine Heigl purchases two new pets (a pair of small fish) with mom Nancy in Loz Feliz, Calif., on Tuesday.
CUTEST CARGO
Miranda Kerr and her little world traveler, 13-month-old son Flynn, land at LAX after their Aussie adventure Tuesday.
STEP TO IT
Rihanna keeps a warm winter coat on hand while leaving her London hotel on Tuesday. The singer is in town for an appearance on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show.
LITTLE BOY BLUE
Proud mom January Jones keeps her bundle of joy, 5-month-old son Xander, close during an afternoon out Tuesday in L.A.
CUP HOLDER
Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima shows off the lingerie line's latest offering during the Very Sexy tour stop Tuesday afternoon at Mondrian in South Beach.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
After celebrating Sunday's Academy Awards with beau Jason Sudeikis, a solo Olivia Wilde steps out for a food run Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.
J'ADORE OSCAR
Bonjour! An exuberant Jean Dujardin proudly shows off his Best Actor Oscar to photogs as he returns to Paris on Tuesday.
FOREVER YOUNG
While the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries names its lead star, the original Carrie,Sarah Jessica Parker, picks up daughter Loretta, 2½, from school Tuesday in New York.
SHADY STYLE
After working the Oscars party circuit, Gwen Stefani dons an edgy, all-black ensemble while shopping for groceries at Whole Foods Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.