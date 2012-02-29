Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Efron gives fans a mouthful in São Paulo, Brazil. Plus: Jessica Alba, Nicole & Keith, Seal and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

STAR ATTRACTION

The Lorax star Zac Efron has tongues wagging (even his own!) during a fan-tastic trip to São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday.

HOLD ON TIGHT

Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban are all smiles as they clutch on to daughters Faith, 1, and Sunday Rose, 3, while heading back to Los Angeles from Sydney, Australia.

HOT FLASH

Bethenny Ever After star Bethenny Frankel bounces back from a devastating loss with a family vacation in Miami, where she showed off her ripped bod in a teeny-weeny white PilyQ bikini Tuesday.

OH WHEELIE

Ride on! Kristen Bell keeps her wheels spinning Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

SHOWER BUDDY

Jessica Alba shows her stripes Tuesday at Big City Moms and TheBump.com's Biggest Baby Shower event in L.A., where new moms and moms-to-be check out the hottest baby gear.

FLASH OF YELLOW

While remaining candid about the end of his marriage, Seal lies low in a black outfit (complete with a neon yellow painted nail) as he catches a flight Tuesday in L.A.

ONE FOR THE DOGS

Along with buying food for her pups, Katherine Heigl purchases two new pets (a pair of small fish) with mom Nancy in Loz Feliz, Calif., on Tuesday.

CUTEST CARGO

Miranda Kerr and her little world traveler, 13-month-old son Flynn, land at LAX after their Aussie adventure Tuesday.

STEP TO IT

Rihanna keeps a warm winter coat on hand while leaving her London hotel on Tuesday. The singer is in town for an appearance on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show.

LITTLE BOY BLUE

Proud mom January Jones keeps her bundle of joy, 5-month-old son Xander, close during an afternoon out Tuesday in L.A.

CUP HOLDER

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima shows off the lingerie line's latest offering during the Very Sexy tour stop Tuesday afternoon at Mondrian in South Beach.

SHOWING HER STRIPES

After celebrating Sunday's Academy Awards with beau Jason Sudeikis, a solo Olivia Wilde steps out for a food run Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

J'ADORE OSCAR

Bonjour! An exuberant Jean Dujardin proudly shows off his Best Actor Oscar to photogs as he returns to Paris on Tuesday.

FOREVER YOUNG

While the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries names its lead star, the original Carrie,Sarah Jessica Parker, picks up daughter Loretta, 2½, from school Tuesday in New York.

SHADY STYLE

After working the Oscars party circuit, Gwen Stefani dons an edgy, all-black ensemble while shopping for groceries at Whole Foods Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.

By People Staff