Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 25, 2009
'EXTRA' SPECIAL
Katie Holmes is dressed up and ready to go, continuing work on her
latest flick, the comedy The Extra Man, with costar Paul Dano Wednesday in New York.
PARK & RIDE
Looks like someone had a fun time! Newlywed Salma Hayek and 17-month-old daughter Valentina (with sand still on her shovel!) leave a Los Angeles park Tuesday after a playdate. The actress tied the knot with beau Francois-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day in Paris.
COSTUME DRAMA
In a French Revolution-era getup, Pink gets the party started during a concert at the Nikaia Palace in Nice, France, on Tuesday.
GAME ON
Is he a secret gamer? Lying low after his infamous on-set blow up, Christian Bale indulges in a little arcade action, playing video games at the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday.
GOOD WORKS
A dapper Prince Harry is in good spirits Tuesday after doing his royal duty, signing the condolence book with his brother Prince William (not pictured) at the Australian High Commission in London for the victims of the recent bush fires in Victoria, Australia.
HOOD ORNAMENTS
Everyone's favorite attention-adoring duo, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, mug for another photo atop a classic car – a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro – Tuesday in Santa Monica. The muscle car was reportedly a gift to Pratt from Montag.
MAKING A POINT
An enthusiastic Jordin Sparks shows some support for her purity ring-wearing pals the Jonas Brothers during their big premiere night Tuesday at West Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre. The boy band screened Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, drawing out hordes of fans and closing down Hollywood Boulevard in the process.
HEIGHT OF FASHION
Sporting sky-high stiletto boots, Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen doesn't sacrifice style for comfort during her shopping trip with a pal Tuesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
LISTEN UP!
Kelly Clarkson jumps into the hot seat at BBC's Radio One Tuesday, where she talked up her upcoming album, All I Ever Wanted – and dished on Simon Cowell! – at the station's London studio. The pop star also performed an acoustic version of her latest single, "My Life Would Suck Without You."
JET SETTERS
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – prepare for takeoff Monday at the Million Air terminal in Burbank, Calif., where they announced their upcoming Surprise Theater Invasion Tour. On the tour, the brothers will stop by theaters across the country playing their new film, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, unannounced. The movie hits Feb. 27.
ON THE SPOT
Ready to work it, Fergie keeps her heart-pumping tunes on standby Tuesday as she heads out for a hike in Los Angeles.
TIE ONE ON
Hair's to Lady GaGa, who shows off one of her favorite looks – the hair bow! – and unique sense of style while out with a pal in Paris on Tuesday.
TEAM SPIRIT
Having a good day? Denise Richards and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are in good spirits after rehearsing for the dance competition Monday in Los Angeles. The ABC show returns March 9.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Hilary Duff channels her dark side – amongst a sea of shutterbugs – as she heads into an appointment in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Paris Hilton really loves her sense of style – and she's not afraid to show it on her T-shirt! The heiress makes a style statement Tuesday as she departs from Los Angeles International Airport with pal Doug Reinhardt.
