Mario and Courtney Lopez Play with Their Pups in L.A., Plus Tyler Perry and Amber Riley, Nathan Chen and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Puppy Love
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney hold up their furry friends at Canidae's Puppy Playdate Event in celebration of the brand's first Kibble Refill Station on Feb. 22 in L.A.
She's 'Home'
Amber Riley and Tyler Perry are all smiles at the premiere of Perry's A Madea Homecoming on Feb. 22 in L.A.
Go for the Gold
Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen waves to the audience as he shows off his first gold medal during the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sweet Stripes
Mandy Moore brings a pop of color in a striped dress as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.
All the Right Notes
Jon Batiste delights a sold-out crowd with his performance at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 19 in N.Y.C.
Feather Weather
Tinashe shows off her style in a coordinated two-piece outfit and a feathered blue coat as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.
Rocket Man
Elton John takes the stage at Madison Square Garden during a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Psyched for SAG
Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario pose together at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in L.A. on Feb. 22.
Night on the Town
Dua Lipa steps out in a voluminous top as she leaves a solo dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21.
Take A Whack At It
Kate Middleton gets hands-on during her visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten on Feb. 23 in Copenhagen.
Sliding Through
Kate Middleton whizzes down the slide at LEGO Foundation Playlab in Copenhagen on Feb. 22.
Feelin' Good
Lionel Richie shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Flower Power
Haley Bennett steps out in a colorful floral dress in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Top of the Morning
In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.
Back in the Saddle
Selma Blair gallops to victory as she places fifth during an equestrian event in L.A. on Feb. 20.
Fine Dining
Stunning in a suit, Sofía Vergara leaves Craig's after a dinner date with husband Joe Manganiello on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.
Music to Movies
Alana Haim stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Licorice Pizza on Feb. 21 in N.Y.C.
Puppy Patrol
Lucy Hale takes her two pups for a walk in L.A. on Feb. 21.
Radiant in Red
Jane Seymour gets glam for the premiere of Ruby's Choice at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Feb. 22 in Sydney, Australia.
Comedy King
Kenan Thompson arrives at his Ultimate Comedy Experience tour stop in Norcross, Georgia on Feb. 21.
Three's Company
In N.Y.C., Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend HBO's special screening of Somebody Somewhere at Nitehawk Cinema on Feb. 21.
Dog Dad
Jon Hamm and his dog Splash head out for a walk through L.A. on Feb. 21.
Red Carpet Ready
Sandra Oh steps out in London on Feb. 21 for the premiere of Turning Red.
Dressed to Impress
Penélope Cruz attends the Competencia Oficial (Official Competition) premiere in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21.
Coffee Run
Bella Hadid steps out to grab a coffee in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21.
Passing the Baton
John Legend and Olympian Tommie Smith celebrate the Pass the Baton NFT collection at NeueHouse LA.
Cozying Up Courtside
Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and snuggle up courtside) in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 20.
Play Ball
Tiffany Haddish celebrates in Cleveland on Feb. 20 as she plays in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Run for It
Gisele Bündchen heads out for a run in Costa Rica on Feb. 18.
Date Night Vibes
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to have the most major couples style while attending the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland.
In Character
Kerry Washington films Netflix's The School of Good and Evil on Feb. 21 in L.A.
Get Down
Iggy Azalea goes low while performing at LIGHT nightclub in Las Vegas on Feb. 19.
Dress Up
FKA Twigs is a vision in white while attending the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.
Front Row
Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham sit front row at the Supriya Lele show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 21.
Saturday Stroll
Joe Jonas dons a striped cardigan and sunglasses for a cool stroll in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.
Meet the Pearsons
This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 19.
Blonde Ambition
Maisie Williams rocks bleach blonde hair and eyebrows while attending a London Fashion Week afterparty at the Mondrian Hotel on Feb. 19.
Mouse House
Gospel singer Kierra Sheard poses with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 19.
Bieber Fever
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the opening night of his (temporarily postponed) Justice World Tour in San Diego on Feb. 18.
California Cool
Vanessa Hudgens rocks cool animal-print pants with a neon crop top and sunglasses for an outing in L.A. on Feb. 18.
New York State of Mind
Mary J. Blige waves to fans while out in New York City on Feb. 18.
London Nights
In London, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are seen leaving Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party at Claridge's Hotel.
Maternity Muse
Rihanna continues to wow her fans with her impeccable maternity style while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Birthday Boss
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 27th birthday at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in N.Y.C. with D'USSE XO and a D'USSE gifted custom cake by celebrity baker, Miriam Milord.
Selena in 'the Building'
In N.Y.C., Selena Gomez films for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 17.
Pretty in Pink
Rachel Brosnahan heads to set in full costume to shoot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Ruling the Runway
Wilson Cruz walks the runway wearing Loris Diran at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Best Dressed
Also at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show: Marcus Samuelsson looks sharp in a patterned suit jacket in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Brunch Time
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out to grab brunch in L.A. on Feb. 17.
Prada You
Chris Pine arrives in a mask at a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.
Hand in Hand
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands as they leave Juice Generation in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Meet & Greet
Channing Tatum greets students assigned to the Navy Medicine Training Support Center during a USO tour promoting his new movie Dog in San Antonio, Texas.
Making Moves
Ashley Benson looks stylish as she heads out for meetings in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Milestone Moment
Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly support Adam McKay at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17 in Hollywood.
Out & About
Emily Ratajkowski checks her messages while taking a walk in N.Y.C. with her dog Colombo on Feb. 17.
City Stroll
Dressed in a knit sweater and jeans, Karlie Kloss grabs a coffee while strolling through N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Sweat Sesh
Kendall Jenner sweats it out at hot yoga in L.A. on Feb. 17.
Dressed to the Nines
Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
Here For A Laugh
Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A.
Nothin' But Net
Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Family Fun
Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan.
In the Spotlight
Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London.