Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 23, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BEACHY KEEN

Credit: Fame

Courteney Cox settles into her sand castle Tuesday while shooting scenes for Cougar Town opposite costar Dan Byrd (not

pictured) in L.A.

DADDY DUTY

Credit: INF

Look ma, no hands! Orlando Bloom holds on tight to 7-week-old son Flynn's pacifier Tuesday while out in L.A.

SHEER BEAUTY

Credit: Tsuni/Gamma

Va-va-voom! Halle Berry leaves her custody troubles at home Tuesday, setting hearts ablaze in sizzling red Elie Saab with a sheer skirt at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, where she received the Lacoste Spotlight Award for her contribution to costume design.

STAGE PRESENCE

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Meanwhile, inside the Costume Designers Awards, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore man the podium after an affectionate appearance on the red carpet.

A DOG'S LIFE

Credit: Bronx Di Capua/Broadimage

That's the spot! Dog lover Kellan Lutz stops to give his pooch pal a well-deserved scratch while on a walk Tuesday in L.A.

CITY SLICKER

Credit: INF

A suited-up Nick Jonas steps out in style Tuesday after attending a meeting in L.A.

ICE BREAKER

Credit: Courtesy NHL Network

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol costars Tom Cruise and British actor Simon Pegg take a time-out from filming on location in Vancouver to catch a hockey game Tuesday in Rogers Arena, where the Montreal Canadiens defeated the home team Canucks, 3-2.

LEATHERBOUND

Credit: Fame

Tangled star Mandy Moore puts her cool California style on display while shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

SKY HIGH

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie touches down at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Tuesday looking every bit the pop star in some sky-high heels and one hot leather jacket.

GET JAMMING

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Also in Asia: Taylor Swift rocks out on stage in Hong Kong, rounding out the first leg of her sold-out Speak Now tour on Monday.

GREEN LIVING

Credit: Stefan/INF

Meanwhile, former beau Jake Gyllenhaal takes a beverage to-go outside of the Four Seasons Hotel Tuesday in Los Angeles.

KISS UP

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Greg Kinnear and Sarah Jessica Parker share a Hollywood-style kiss – complete with fake snow! – while continuing to film I Don't Know How She Does It Tuesday in Brooklyn.

FRIENDLY FLYERS

Credit: INF

Off to the Oscars? The King's Speech nominee Colin Firth and his fashion-forward wife, Livia, make their way through London's Heathrow Airport Tuesday.

DOUBLE FISTING

Credit: Flynet

Order up! Renée Zellweger totes two cups of her choice beverage Tuesday while making her way through Santa Monica, Calif.

'ANGEL' IN TRAINING

Credit: INF

A breezy Minka Kelly heads to a police training center in Miami on Tuesday in preparation for her new role on the revamped Charlie's Angels television series.

By People Staff