Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 23, 2011
BEACHY KEEN
Courteney Cox settles into her sand castle Tuesday while shooting scenes for Cougar Town opposite costar Dan Byrd (not
pictured) in L.A.
DADDY DUTY
Look ma, no hands! Orlando Bloom holds on tight to 7-week-old son Flynn's pacifier Tuesday while out in L.A.
SHEER BEAUTY
Va-va-voom! Halle Berry leaves her custody troubles at home Tuesday, setting hearts ablaze in sizzling red Elie Saab with a sheer skirt at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, where she received the Lacoste Spotlight Award for her contribution to costume design.
STAGE PRESENCE
Meanwhile, inside the Costume Designers Awards, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore man the podium after an affectionate appearance on the red carpet.
A DOG'S LIFE
That's the spot! Dog lover Kellan Lutz stops to give his pooch pal a well-deserved scratch while on a walk Tuesday in L.A.
CITY SLICKER
A suited-up Nick Jonas steps out in style Tuesday after attending a meeting in L.A.
ICE BREAKER
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol costars Tom Cruise and British actor Simon Pegg take a time-out from filming on location in Vancouver to catch a hockey game Tuesday in Rogers Arena, where the Montreal Canadiens defeated the home team Canucks, 3-2.
LEATHERBOUND
Tangled star Mandy Moore puts her cool California style on display while shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
SKY HIGH
Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie touches down at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Tuesday looking every bit the pop star in some sky-high heels and one hot leather jacket.
GET JAMMING
Also in Asia: Taylor Swift rocks out on stage in Hong Kong, rounding out the first leg of her sold-out Speak Now tour on Monday.
GREEN LIVING
Meanwhile, former beau Jake Gyllenhaal takes a beverage to-go outside of the Four Seasons Hotel Tuesday in Los Angeles.
KISS UP
Greg Kinnear and Sarah Jessica Parker share a Hollywood-style kiss – complete with fake snow! – while continuing to film I Don't Know How She Does It Tuesday in Brooklyn.
FRIENDLY FLYERS
Off to the Oscars? The King's Speech nominee Colin Firth and his fashion-forward wife, Livia, make their way through London's Heathrow Airport Tuesday.
DOUBLE FISTING
Order up! Renée Zellweger totes two cups of her choice beverage Tuesday while making her way through Santa Monica, Calif.
'ANGEL' IN TRAINING
A breezy Minka Kelly heads to a police training center in Miami on Tuesday in preparation for her new role on the revamped Charlie's Angels television series.