Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Are Cozy on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 22, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Up Close and Personal

Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
The image direct

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett get cozy while filming scenes for And Just Like That... at the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York.

02 of 80

Mother-Daughter Time

Leslie Mann Maude Apatow
Backgrid

Leslie Mann appears to be in good spirits while taking a stroll in Central Park with her daughter Maude Apatow who is currently starring in Little Shop of Horrors in New York City.

03 of 80

Back at It

Jon Favreau
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Director Jon Favreau is seen at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Feb. 21 in Madrid to promote the third season of his series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

04 of 80

In the Spirit

Alessandra Ambrosio
Backgrid

Dressed in bright colors, Alessandra Ambrosio flashes a peace sign while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

05 of 80

Shine Bright

Alicia keys
Splash News Online

Wearing a silver coordinated set, Alicia Keys performs at Moncler's Art of Genius presentation during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

06 of 80

Going Green

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Backgrid

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sport their signature style while walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood sipping on drinks from Cha Cha Matcha on Feb. 20.

07 of 80

Leading Man

Michael B Jordan
Splash News Online

Michael B. Jordan rocks a bright red suit while leaving ABC studios in New York City as he promotes Creed III on Feb. 20.

08 of 80

London Town

Selma Blair
Dave Benett/Getty

Dressed in all black, Selma Blair poses at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week at Kennington Park on Feb. 20.

09 of 80

On the Runway

Iris Law
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law, hits the runway for Burberry during London Fashion Week in Kennington Park on Feb. 20.

10 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Laura Dern Hugh Jackman
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern attend the The Son premiere at La Cinémathèque in Paris on Feb. 20.

11 of 80

Beads on Beads

Darren Criss
Erika Goldring/Getty

Wrapped in beads and serving as celebrity monarch, Darren Criss rides in the 2023 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 20 during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

12 of 80

Strike a Pose

James Hong
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

James Hong works the cameras at a screening of his upcoming film Patsy Lee and the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms at Regal Theater NoHo West in L.A. on Feb. 20.

13 of 80

Red Carpet Royalty

Helen Mirren

In a sophisticated black gown, Helen Mirren stuns at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 20 for a screening of her film Golda.

14 of 80

Red in Atlanta

Tracee Ellis Ross
Paras Griffin/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross shines in an eye-catching scarlet coat while speaking at Spelman College's Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite series on Feb. 20.

15 of 80

Leopard Print Lady

Pink
Gotham/GC Images

Pink strikes a pose outside of New York City's Hudson Yards on Feb. 20.

16 of 80

Elevated Style

Fka twigs
Dave Benett/Getty

With a silver puffer coat draped from her shoulders and sky-high platform heals, FKA Twigs poses at Moncler's Art of Genius show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

17 of 80

Off the Court

Serena Williams
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Serena Williams poses at Moncler's Art of Genius show during London Fashion Week wearing a T-shirt, skirt and a Moncler jacket.

18 of 80

Genetic Style

Pharrell
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams, his wife Helen Lasichanh and their son Rocket Ayer match in shades of green, gray and black at the Moncler Genius 2023 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

19 of 80

Feeling Thirsty?

Latto
Natasha Campos/Getty

Rapper Latto offers onlookers a drink during her performance at the Hennessey Arena All-Star Weekend at Salt Lake City's Edison House on Feb. 18.

20 of 80

Be-Weave It or Not

Scout Willis
The image direct

Basket of yarn in hand, Scout Willis rocks a colorful ensemble as she heads home from a knitting class in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

21 of 80

Pink Goes Green

Pink on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Pink makes a stop at New York City's Gershwin Theater on Feb. 19 to meet up with McKenzie Kurtz and Talia Suskauer, who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Wicked on Broadway.

22 of 80

Game Time

Dwayne the rock Johnson
Sam Hodde/Getty

XFL league co-owner Dwayne Johnson hypes up the crowd before the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers take the field at the former's home stadium in Texas on Feb. 18.

23 of 80

Party of Two

Jodie Turner Smith Joshua Jackson
Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith channels her inner Cruella de Vil in a fluffy black-and-white coat while she and her husband, Joshua Jackson, attend Netflix's BAFTA Awards afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 19.

24 of 80

Festive Fun

Anthony Mackie
Erika Goldring/Getty

Mardi Gras beads in hand, Anthony Mackie rides along on a float at New Orleans' Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19.

25 of 80

All-Star Trio

Shaq Ben Affleck
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal throws up a peace sign alongside Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel, at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the NBA's 2023 All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

26 of 80

Celebrate Good Times

Gisele
Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen looks like she is living her best life during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 19.

27 of 80

Talk Show Stars

Chelsea Handler Jennifer Hudson

Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Hudson let loose on the latter's daytime talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

28 of 80

Cheers to All

Adam Devine
Erika Goldring/Getty

Dressed to the nines as Bacchus LIV, Adam DeVine raises a cup over the crowds gathered at the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

29 of 80

BAFTA Babe

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London.

30 of 80

Onscreen Gals

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett attend The 95th Oscars Nominees Reception at Claridge's Hotel on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett attend the 95th Oscars Nominees Reception at Claridge's Hotel on Feb. 18 in London.

31 of 80

Straight Up Diva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 18: Recording artist and dancer Paula Abdul attends the 26th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Paula Abdul attends the 26th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas.

32 of 80

Daring Darling

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Gwendoline Christie attends The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Gwendoline Christie attends The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on Feb. 18 in London.

33 of 80

Light It Up!

iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK . Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Pink lights up the Empire State Building with her signature color during an iHeartRadio Album Release Party for her new LP Trustfall in New York City on Feb. 17.

34 of 80

Shades of Cool

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Lisa Rinna attends the Es x Perfect Magazine LFW party at The Dorchester on February 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for ES X Perfect Magazine)
Dave Benett/Getty for ES X Perfect Magazine

Lisa Rinna rocks a pair of shades as she attends the Es x Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week party at The Dorchester on Feb. 17 in London.

35 of 80

Best Buds

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Fat Joe (L) and Rudy Gay pose for a photo in the green room during the DraftKings Speakeasy Presented By Dollar Shave Club at Clubhouse SLC on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Dollar Shave Club)
Joe Scarnici/Getty for Dollar Shave Club

Fat Joe and Rudy Gay pose for a photo in the green room during the DraftKings Speakeasy Presented By Dollar Shave Club event at the Clubhouse SLC on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

36 of 80

Cozy Costars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Jason Bateman and Julia Garner speak onstage during Netflix's Ozark SAG Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner speak onstage during Netflix's Ozark SAG Event at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles.

37 of 80

Batter Up

Travis Scott is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Bob Levey/Getty

Travis Scott steps up to the plate at his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation's 2023 HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Feb. 16.

38 of 80

Stars Align

Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Buckner/Getty

Ice T poses with his wife, Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17.

39 of 80

London Town

Hugh Jackman arrives at BBC Radio 2 on February 17, 2023 in London, England.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and a smile as he arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London on Feb. 17.

40 of 80

Center Stage

Gladys Knight performs on stage at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on February 16, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.
Johnny Louis/Getty

Rocking a sequined look, Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Feb. 16.

41 of 80

Opera Glam

Jane Fonda
Gisela Schober/Getty

A radiant Jane Fonda is seen looking on from her seat at the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 16.

42 of 80

Ladies in London

Jodie Turner Smith Florence Pugh
Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh pose together at the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

43 of 80

Très Cool

Zendaya
MEGA

Dressed in a black dress with gold accents, Zendaya looks up at a drone while filming the new Bulgari campaign in the South of France on Feb. 14.

44 of 80

Introducing the Boss

Bruce Springsteen
Rick Kern/Getty

George Strait introduces Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band during their tour stop at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.

45 of 80

Happy Times

Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant
Charley Gallay/Getty

Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant are all smiles at the Netflix premiere of Outer Banks season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

46 of 80

Lights, Camera …

Sydney Sweeney
Backgrid

Rocking longer, darker hair, Sydney Sweeney hits the set in Rome for a photo shoot on Feb. 17.

47 of 80

Movin' and Groovin'

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 16 with her hair slicked back into a ponytail and wearing a brown sweatsuit and matching boots.

48 of 80

Feeling Shady

Katy Perry
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Katy Perry gives a wave at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 16 dressed in a zebra-print blazer and skirt paired with a silver accented top, leather thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses.

49 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Haley Lu Richardson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Haley Lu Richardson poses in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Screen Actors Guild Campari Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, ahead of next week's award ceremony.

50 of 80

Look Back

Elsa Pataky
Borja B. Hojas/FilmMagic

Elsa Pataky presents the new Gioseppo collection on Feb. 17 in Madrid, Spain.

51 of 80

European Marvels

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Lia Toby/Getty

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania U.K. Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16 in London.

52 of 80

Side-by-Side

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Lia Toby/Getty

Also at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp on Feb. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look like they're fresh off of a movie screen.

53 of 80

Superstar Emerging

Sean Penn
Gerald Matzka/Getty

Sean Penn attends the opening ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 16.

54 of 80

President Stewart

Kristen Stewart
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart attends the She Came to Me premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 16.

55 of 80

Mixing Textures

Katie Holmes
Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Katie Holmes looks chic while heading to the opening night of The Wanderers in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

56 of 80

Lady in Pink

Padma Laksmi
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Padma Lakshmi strolls the streets of New York City with a cute pup on her heels on Feb. 16.

57 of 80

All Dressed Up

Lori Harvey
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

New loves Lori Harvey and Damson Idris strike a playful pose at the premiere of season six of Snowfall in L.A. on Feb. 15.

58 of 80

Red Hot

Mindy Kaling
John Nacion/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling keeps the love in the air the day after Valentine's Day, dressed in head-to-toe red at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

59 of 80

Super Date Night

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzeneger
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brings wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 15.

60 of 80

Double Take

Kristen Stewart
STEFANIE LOOS/AFP/Getty

Kristen Stewart, who serves as the festival's jury president, stuns at the opening day of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 16.

61 of 80

Overseas Glam

Anne Hathaway
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Anne Hathaway attends the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany for her film She Came to Me on Feb. 16.

62 of 80

Smiles for Miles

Jennifer Garner
Backgrid

Jennifer Garner appears to be in good spirits on the set of Family Leave in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

63 of 80

Golden Hour

Ke Huy Quan
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Honoree Ke Huy Quan poses with his Virtuosos Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

64 of 80

On the Mic

Stephanie Hsu
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Honoree Stephanie Hsu flashes a grin as she addresses the crowd onstage at the Virtuosos Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

65 of 80

Color Block Style

Brad Pitt
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt is seen on set in New York City dressed in a colorful sweatshirt and sweatpants as he continues to film his upcoming movie Wolves on Feb. 15.

66 of 80

Sing Thing

Tricia Yearwood
Acacia Evans

Trisha Yearwood performs at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café on Feb. 15 after celebrating her new cocktail mix, Cheers in a Cup, at the grand opening of Williams Sonoma, where she raised funds for her animal rescue organization Dottie's Yard.

67 of 80

Cheers!

Alan Cumming Liam Neeson
Jason Mendez/StarPix/Shutterstock

Alan Cumming and Liam Neeson are all smiles at a special screening of Marlowe at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Feb. 15.

68 of 80

Giddy Co-Stars

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the Creed III European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15 in London.

69 of 80

Fashionable Fam

Ellen Pompeo and Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection fall/winter 2023 runway show on Feb.15 in New York City.

70 of 80

Living Legend

Sting performs at Aware Super Theatre on February 15, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold/WireImage

Sting is feeling the music while performing at Aware Super Theatre on Feb. 15 in Sydney, Australia.

71 of 80

Buddy Up

Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes during a special screening of Season 3 Episode 1 of Netflix’s OUTER BANKS show at AMC River East Theater on February 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes are playful during a special screening of season 3, episode 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks on Feb. 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

72 of 80

Set Pals

Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Splash News Online

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington are spotted on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, Six Triple Eight, in Cambridgeshire, England on Feb. 14.

73 of 80

Lover's Lane

Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Backgrid

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are loved up after a date at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Natural History on Valentine's Day.

74 of 80

All Hail the Queen

Queen Latifah
Christian Vierig/Getty

Queen Latifah looks cool and comfy while outside the Thom Browne show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

75 of 80

Laugh Out Loud

Rebecca Hall Morgan Spector David Harbour
Lexie Moreland/Getty

Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and David Harbour share some laughs while front row at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear fashion show at The Shed during NYFW on Feb. 14.

76 of 80

Happy Gal

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar smiles while attending the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in California on Feb. 14.

77 of 80

Fresh Faced Beaut

Lucy Hale
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale runs errands on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles.

78 of 80

Power Couple

Cardi B Offset
Backgrid

Cardi B and Offset hold hands as they go out for a Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Feb. 14.

79 of 80

Shoulder On

Brendan Fraser
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore are adorable at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 14.

80 of 80

Pink Parade

Bella Thorne Lil Nas X
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Related Articles
Alicia keys
Alicia Keys Serenades the Crowd in London, Plus Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK . Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Pink Lights the Empire State Building Her Signature Color in N.Y.C., Plus Lisa Rinna, Fat Joe and More
Travis Scott is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott Plays Softball for the Cactus Jack Foundation, Plus Ice-T and Coco, Hugh Jackman and More
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Stuns at the Opera in Vienna, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh in London, Zendaya and More
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Kerry Washington & Tyler Perry Film in England, Plus Goldie Hawn, Queen Latifah and More
Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up at the Knicks Game, Plus Angela Bassett, Lil Nas X and More
Jessie J
Jessie J Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Plus Harry Styles, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley and More
Becky G
Becky G Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lana Condor, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Cardi B Is Pretty in Purple in Arizona, Plus Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Meryl Streep and More
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hangout at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Shine in Paris, Plus Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer and More
Elle King
Elle King Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Bieber, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne and More
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is All Abs in Toronto, Plus Brad Pitt in N.Y.C., Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and More