Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 22, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

TO THE POINT

Credit: ELIOT PRESS/Bauer-Griffin

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has Brad Pitt's full attention at the foot of Paris's Eiffel Tower on Monday. Though this was the 1-year-old's first close-up look, she and her family have been staying in an apartment with views of the monument since early this month.

SWEETEST THING

Credit: Ramey

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie picks up a treat for son Maddox, 4, who rode on the carousel underneath the tower. Of their stay in Paris, Jolie tells PEOPLE, "We're just being a family. We're gonna do that for awhile."

CHILLING OUT

Credit: Starsurf/JPI

Britney Spears takes a plunge – in cutoffs – while vacationing Monday in Maui. The singer is reportedly looking for a house to rent on the island for three months while she completes her new album.

BONO'S WORLD

Credit: Abr/CITYFILES/GLOBE

Swarmed by fans Sunday, U2 singer Bono keeps a smile as he arrives at the presidential retreat outside the city of Brasilia to talk aid with Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

HIGH POINT

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson rocks out Tuesday during a taping of the 4th Annual MTV TRL Awards in New York City, which will air Feb 25.

BROADWAY BOUND

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

Julia Roberts keeps hold of husband Danny Moder as they leave a New York City restaurant on Tuesday. The Pretty Woman will make her Broadway debut next month in the revival of the play Three Days of Rain.

WONDER TWINS

Credit: Paul McConnell/Getty

Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen bask in the breeze Sunday at a Sydney fashion show held by Aussie magazine Total Girl. The event showcased two new clothing lines the Olsens added to their brand, mary-kateandashley.

TAKING THE HIGH ROAD

Credit: Mike Emory/BIG AUSTRALIA/BEImages

Russell Crowe – who will be a dad for a second time in July – plays it safe Monday while tooling through the streets of Sydney.

BYE-BYE, LOVE

Credit: INFGOFF

Seal sees off his jet-setting wife, Heidi Klum, at a Los Angeles airport Monday. Starting March 1, her Project Runway reality series will air a two-part season finale.

CANINE COUTURE

Credit: Brian Prahl/Splash

In New York City on Tuesday, Mariah Carey doesn't let the cold weather get to her – although she makes sure her Parson Russell terrier, Jack, stays toasty.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: X17

Gwyneth Paltrow, who's expecting her second child with husband Chris Martin, bares her belly Friday while vacationing in Mexico with daughter Apple, almost 2. Motherhood, she tells PEOPLE, is "the greatest thing ever."

HOMETOWN GIRL

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Houston native Beyoncé Knowles toasts her homecoming Saturday before the next day's NBA All-Star game, where she reunited with former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to sing the national anthem.

BASIC ANTICS

Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins

Sharon Stone and 5-year-old son Roan share a few laughs during a Harlem Globetrotters game at L.A.'s Staples Center on Monday. The Basic Instinct 2 actress is also mom to 9-month-old Laird.

START HIM UP

Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi hits the stage Sunday before the Daytona 500 got under way. Also spotted at the 48th annual race: Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie crooning the national anthem, Jay Leno driving the pace car and James Caan serving as grand marshal.

LONDON LOOKERS

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Mischa Barton is sitting pretty with Kelly Osbourne (in Marc Jacobs) for London's Elle Style Awards. The British-born actress made off with a trophy Monday for most stylish female TV star, while her drama The O.C. won for TV show.

