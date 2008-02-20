Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 20, 2008
TAKING STOCK
She's eating for two – again! A pregnant Tori Spelling stocks up on groceries with husband Dean McDermott (not pictured) Tuesday at the Vons Supermarket in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
HAND IN HAND
Angelina Jolie may star in movies – but she loves to watch them, too. On Tuesday, the actress plays adoring mom to six-year-old son Maddox – taking him to see The Spiderwick Chronicles at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles.
SHEERLY STUNNING
Nicole Kidman reveals a glowing look while promoting her fantasy film, The Golden Compass, Wednesday in Tokyo. At the event, the mom-to-be told reporters that she's looking to make more children's films: "You want to make films that [kids] can take their friends to, [that] they can go to the premiere of, that they celebrate."
COSTUME PARTY
At the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, an Azzaro-clad Katie Holmes presents the Swarovski President's Award during the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday. "This is heavy!" she said, before handing the trophy over to husband Tom Cruise's producing partner Paula Wagner.
LOVE SWEET LOVE
After divulging details about their Valentine's Day together, Nick Lachey keeps the romance going by taking sweetheart Vanessa Minnillo out for dinner at Nello Tuesday in New York.
JERSEY GIRL
Having received a stamp of approval from her mom for her nude pictorial in New York magazine, Lindsay Lohan – in a casual uniform of a t-shirt and leggings – steps out Tuesday for a bite to eat and some shopping in Beverly Hills.
SNOW QUEEN
Even all bundled up for winter, Kim Cattrall brings the Sex appeal to St. Petersburg, visiting the Russian city Sunday to present at the Laureus World Sports Awards.
PRO-ACTIVE
At the Los Angeles premiere of his film Semi-Pro at the Mann Village theatre Tuesday, an animated Will Ferrell is a real pro at keeping onlookers entertained.
MONKEY BUSINESS
Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester shows off her highlighted auburn locks – and a new furry friend – at a promotional event in Manhattan's Times Square on Tuesday.
GOING IT ALONE
The day news broke about her separation from husband Carey Hart, Pink gets some air Tuesday, going for a stroll in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.
ON POINT
The Other Boleyn Girl costars Natalie Portman and costar Scarlett Johansson (in gray) get the royal treatment – literally! – from Prince Charles at the film's premiere Tuesday at London's Odeon Leicester Square.
SHOP GIRL
In a glam wardrobe Carrie Bradshaw would love, Isla Fisher hits the New York City set of her new comedy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, on Tuesday.
SHABBY CHIC
Ashley Olsen models her favorite look – a pair of shades and long coat – while out for the afternoon Tuesday in New York.
LARGER THAN LIFE
"Full of life" after her Grammy wins, Amy Winehouse takes the attention in stride Tuesday as she returns to her North London home.
LIFT OFF
Fresh from the premiere of her directorial debut, Madonna spends Saturday managing another large project – getting her entire family, including 2-year-old David, through Los Angeles International Airport.