Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 20, 2008

A pregnant Spelling loads up on groceries in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Plus: Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Angelina & Maddox and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

TAKING STOCK

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

She's eating for two – again! A pregnant Tori Spelling stocks up on groceries with husband Dean McDermott (not pictured) Tuesday at the Vons Supermarket in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HAND IN HAND

Credit: Barnsley-Buhl/ Pacific Coast News

Angelina Jolie may star in movies – but she loves to watch them, too. On Tuesday, the actress plays adoring mom to six-year-old son Maddox – taking him to see The Spiderwick Chronicles at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles.

3 of 15

SHEERLY STUNNING

Credit: Katsumi Kasahara/ AP

Nicole Kidman reveals a glowing look while promoting her fantasy film, The Golden Compass, Wednesday in Tokyo. At the event, the mom-to-be told reporters that she's looking to make more children's films: "You want to make films that [kids] can take their friends to, [that] they can go to the premiere of, that they celebrate."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

COSTUME PARTY

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

At the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, an Azzaro-clad Katie Holmes presents the Swarovski President's Award during the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday. "This is heavy!" she said, before handing the trophy over to husband Tom Cruise's producing partner Paula Wagner.

Advertisement

5 of 15

LOVE SWEET LOVE

Credit: Turgeon-Rocke/Splash News Online

After divulging details about their Valentine's Day together, Nick Lachey keeps the romance going by taking sweetheart Vanessa Minnillo out for dinner at Nello Tuesday in New York.

6 of 15

JERSEY GIRL

Having received a stamp of approval from her mom for her nude pictorial in New York magazine, Lindsay Lohan – in a casual uniform of a t-shirt and leggings – steps out Tuesday for a bite to eat and some shopping in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SNOW QUEEN

Credit: Lilly Palmberger/ Celebrity Photo

Even all bundled up for winter, Kim Cattrall brings the Sex appeal to St. Petersburg, visiting the Russian city Sunday to present at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

PRO-ACTIVE

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Reuters/ Landov

At the Los Angeles premiere of his film Semi-Pro at the Mann Village theatre Tuesday, an animated Will Ferrell is a real pro at keeping onlookers entertained.

Advertisement

9 of 15

MONKEY BUSINESS

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester shows off her highlighted auburn locks – and a new furry friend – at a promotional event in Manhattan's Times Square on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

GOING IT ALONE

Credit: Isabella-Prahl/ Splash News Online

The day news broke about her separation from husband Carey Hart, Pink gets some air Tuesday, going for a stroll in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

ON POINT

Credit: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty

The Other Boleyn Girl costars Natalie Portman and costar Scarlett Johansson (in gray) get the royal treatment – literally! – from Prince Charles at the film's premiere Tuesday at London's Odeon Leicester Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SHOP GIRL

Credit: INF

In a glam wardrobe Carrie Bradshaw would love, Isla Fisher hits the New York City set of her new comedy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SHABBY CHIC

Credit: Mauceri/Daniel/INF

Ashley Olsen models her favorite look – a pair of shades and long coat – while out for the afternoon Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

LARGER THAN LIFE

Credit: WENN

"Full of life" after her Grammy wins, Amy Winehouse takes the attention in stride Tuesday as she returns to her North London home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

LIFT OFF

Credit: jdl/crb/mjs/Finalpixx

Fresh from the premiere of her directorial debut, Madonna spends Saturday managing another large project – getting her entire family, including 2-year-old David, through Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff