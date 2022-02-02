Sebastian Stan Salutes in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, the jackass forever Premiere and More

By People Staff February 02, 2022 06:00 AM

At the Red-y

Credit: MEGA

Sebastian Stan gives photographers a salute while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 1.

On the Ball

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Kate Middleton shows off her sporty side on Feb. 2 at a rugby training session in London after being named patron of the Rugby Football Union. 

Guess Who's Back?

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The guys of jackass forever — Ehren McGhehey, Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason Acuña — get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 1. 

Face First

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Also at the jackass forever premiere on Feb. 1: Tyler, the Creator. 

The Masked Singer

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 during her latest stop on the Cornucopia tour.

Out 'Late'

Credit: Shutterstock

Faith Hill bundles up outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1. 

Major Moment

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Siblings Prince and Paris Jackson head to the opening night of MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.

To the Point

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Liam Neeson greets the crowd on Feb. 1 during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Shop to It

Credit: Backgrid

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman indulge in a little retail therapy in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 1.

No Sweat

Credit: Ben Trivett

Earl Sweatshirt hits the stage on Feb. 1 during the San Francisco stop of the ÑBA Leather tour at the Warfield Theater. 

Oh, Baby

Credit: Digital Brand Architects/Marc Patrick

Influencer Aimee Song celebrates her upcoming first baby at the home of Digital Brand Architects partner Vanessa Flaherty, with guests including Amanda Kloots and Chriselle Lim.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

In N.Y.C., Mariska Hargitay and Jason Biggs share laughs on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander walks arm-in-arm with David Raymond at a farmers' market in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Winding Down

Credit: Rachpoot/Splash News Online

Sara Sampaio grabs coffee after leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

Seaside Shoot

Credit: Courtesy

Vanessa Hudgens jets off to Cabo San Lucas to shoot Caliwater's 2022 summer campaign at Cuvée in Los Cabos' premier villa, Seaside La Casita.

Shoot for the Moon 

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Halle Berry strikes a pose at the Moonfall premiere, in partnership with Lexus, at the Museum of the Moon in Hollywood on Jan. 31. 

Sporty Style

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Bella Hadid shows off her street style as she's spotted out and about in London on Feb. 1. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Ariana DeBose is nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Feb. 1 in London. 

Stars on Set

Credit: Backgrid

Idris Elba bundles up to shoot scenes for Luther in London on Jan. 31. 

Leather Weather

Credit: MEGA

Lisa Ling is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new HBO Max show Take Out with Lisa Ling in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Comedian Bridget Everett talks her cabaret career with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Scout Willis keeps things casual as she runs errands in jeans and a white shirt in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Chilly City

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman layers up in a black sweater and wool coat in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Birthday Bash

Credit: Ryanner Alba - Phraa

Maluma celebrates his latest collaboration with Hennessy and his 28th birthday in Las Vegas.

Pup Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes take their dogs for a walk in Vancouver on Jan. 30.

Cheering Squad

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson cheers on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Court-side Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ludacris smiles courtside while watching the L.A. Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 30. 

No Bones About It

Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian wears a skeleton onesie while running errands in Calabasas on Jan. 29. 

How Fetching!

Credit: Splash News Online

Zach Braff plays fetch with his dog while out at a dog park in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Taboo Topics

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Boy George performs during the 20th anniversary charity concert performance of Taboo on Jan. 30 in London. 

Acceptance Speech

Credit: Splash News Online

Antonio Banderas shows off his award at the Carmen Awards in Málaga, Spain on Jan. 30. 

Breaking Bad Reunion

Former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sign bottles of their Dos Hombres Mezcal in Las Vegas on Jan. 30. 

You Love to See It

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield heads to a coffee shop after playing tennis in Malibu on Jan. 28. 

Magic Mushrooms

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Katy Perry delivers an epic Saturday Night Live performance of "When I'm Gone" in New York City on Jan. 29.

Lip Service

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Off to the races! Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a smooch while attending the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale, Florida, on Jan. 29.

Catch the Wave

Credit: David Benito/Getty

Javier Bardem flashes a wave at the Feroz Awards in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 29. 

Forces of Nature

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.

New Atlanta

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.

Team Jacob

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.

Set Sighting

Credit: The IMage direct

John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.

Fueling Up

Credit: Backgrid

After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.

All About 'Girls'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.

Dinner Dates

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.  

Flawless in Fendi

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.

Shopping in Style

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

Coming to Disney+

Credit: Gerard Binks/Getty

On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.

Put Your Hands Together!

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.

Late Night Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner dresses comfortably as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 27. 

Hand in Hand

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scout Willis holds hands with Jake Miller as they stroll through Studio City, California on Jan. 27.

Taxi Please!

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss hails a cab in New York City on Jan. 27.

First in Class

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (not pictured) leave a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Puff Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SPlash News Online

Padma Lakshmi stays bundled on Jan. 27 while out in New York City.

Isn't It Marvelous?

Credit: Michael Priest Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub man the mics on Jan. 26 at a 92nd Street Y chat about the upcoming fourth season of their Prime Video series in N.Y.C. 

Cool Kids

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo and pal Conan Gray leave a dinner party at L.A's Mother Wolf arm-in-arm on Jan. 26. 

Art Appreciation

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit opening on Jan. 26 at LACMA in Los Angeles. 

Feeling Prickly

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Interscope art exhibit opening in L.A. on Jan. 26: Fergie, one of the collection's subjects. 

The L Word

Credit: Logitech

Lizzo goes glam on Jan. 27 while shooting Logitech's new Defy Logic campaign — and marking the occasion with a new song, "Special."

Heidi's Here!

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum makes herself known while shooting Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. 

Orange You Glad?

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Newlywed Danielle Brooks harkens back to her Orange Is the New Black days in a statement coat at the opening of Skeleton Crew at N.Y.C.'s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26.

Three of a Kind

Credit: Getty

Nelly and French Montana step out to celebrate pal Rick Ross at the icon's birthday party at Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán with Haute Living and Rolls-Royce on Jan. 26 in Miami. 

