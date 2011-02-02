Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 2, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BIKINI BABE

Looks like someone's doing their GTL! Holly Madison gets spray tanned Tuesday while sunbathing and sipping a Svedka cocktail in Las Vegas.

BOTTOMS UP

Stepping out without beau Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough looks white hot Tuesday at the unveiling of her "Got Milk?" ad during Seventeen magazine's White Party in New York.

FASHION FORWARD

Christina Aguilera struts her stuff during a promotional appearance in Brazil Tuesday for Sao Paulo Fashion Week. The singer is expected back in the States Sunday, where she will sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl.

THREE'S COMPANY

Leighton Meester gets a visit from Kanye West Tuesday while celebrating her Nylon magazine cover with The Roommate costar Minka Kelly at the W New York Downtown hotel.

PRETTY IN PINK

Now that's a cute pick-me-up! How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan gives her nearly 2-year-old daughter Satyana a lift Tuesday while out in Beverly Hills.

'BANG'-UP JOB

The Big Bang Theory cast members – Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons – take a break from filming to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers, as the home team defeats the Houston Rockets in a nail-biting finish (114 to 106 in overtime!) at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

JUMP START

Vanessa Minnillo shows how she maintains her enviable figure Tuesday at the Under Armour Charged Cotton launch event, held at The Sports Center at Chelsea Piers in New York.

FEELING BLUE

Another celebrity spotted keeping fit: Matthew McConaughey, who stays plugged in while jogging through Malibu on Tuesday.

THE WRITE STUFF

Make room for her autograph! American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez leaves her mark at Sirius XM radio station Tuesday in New York. "In NYC...even with this weather I love this city," she Tweeted.

'HEART' OF GOLD

Time to cheer! Heidi Klum ditches style for sports on Tuesday, joining a celebrity capture the flag game at UCLA to benefit The Heart Truth campaign.

LEATHER & FACE

Ricky Martin brings a little heat to a frigid New York City while leaving the Today show on Tuesday. The singer performed a song from his just-released album, Musica + Alma + Sexo.

SETTING HER SIGHTS

Nicole Richie conceals any traces of jet lag with two-tone shades as she makes a stylish landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. "LONDON CALLING - feels good to be back xx," she Tweeted.

DRIVING FORCE

Passengers wanted! Dame Helen Mirren steps into the driver's seat of a vintage scooter – in heels, no less – at the London premiere of her latest film, Brighton Rock, on Tuesday.

TO THE POINT

Yup, that's him! Adam Sandler points out his latest achievement – a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! – during the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday. His next film, Just Go With It, opens Feb. 11.

A FINE ROMANCE

Lovebirds Bill and Giuliana Rancic get ready to sit down for a taping of The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday in New York, where they promoted a Nivea-sponsored contest to find the best love story.

