Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 18, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

CAT'S MEOW

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Think someone's a Hello Kitty fan? Katy Perry hits the red carpet Wednesday at the Brit Awards in London sporting a rhinestone-encrusted bustier emblazoned with a whole litter of the cartoon characters. It was a winning night for the singer, who scored the best international female solo artist trophy – and bested Beyoncé and Pink for the honor.

TRIO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Splash News Online

After stepping out solo the day before, Angelina Jolie is back with her girls – daughters Zahara, 4, and Shiloh, 2 – during a stop to their favorite New York City stomping ground, Lee’s Art Shop, on Wednesday.

ITALIA REGALIA

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Dressed in an Emporio Armani Swarovski beaded minidress, Victoria Beckham perfects her posh pose Tuesday at the opening of Italian designer Giorgio Armani's new concept store, Armani/5th Ave, in New York City. The star-studded event also brought out fellow A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, John Mayer and Alicia Keys.

For all the latest Fashion Week coverage, click here.

DESIGN STAR

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Also at the Armani store opening: A dapper Chace Crawford, who shares a bonding moment with the man of the hour, Giorgio Armani himself!

STRIPE TEASE

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

That's some opening act! Katy Perry unveils for a colorful performance Tuesday at the San Remo Song Festival in Italy. Next up, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer is expected at the Brit Awards in London on Wednesday, where she is nominated for best international female.

HEY, Y'ALL!

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Kellie Pickler manages a seated curtsey as she flaunts her sparkling red Pamella Roland dress Tuesday at the label's New York Fashion Week show, where Paris Hilton and Amanda Bynes joined the American Idol star.

For all the latest Fashion Week coverage, click here.

JUNIORS' DEPARTMENT

Credit: Ramey

Nicole Richie spends Fashion Week scouting out clothes for one tiny fashionista,13-month-daughter Harlow, Tuesday at downtown New York boutiques Yoya and Bonpoint. Earlier in the day, the starlet managed to squeeze in some runway action, attending Diesel's "Black Gold" show.

BAG LADY

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Toting her favorite studded Alexander Wang bag, Mary-Kate Olsen goes on a shopping jaunt in New York City's East Village on Tuesday.

COLOR COAT-ED

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Eva Longoria Parker makes a stylish statement in a colorful patterned Matthew Williamson coat while making the New York Fashion Week scene Tuesday at the British designer's fall runway show.

See all the stars celebrating Fashion Week!

MEET HER MATCH

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Also at New York Fashion Week, sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian both dare to bare their shoulders from their front-row perch at the Badgley Mischka show on Tuesday.

LEND A HAND

Credit: Flynet

Taylor Swift gives a friendly salute to her British fans while arriving Monday at a television station in London. The country star is making the U.K. press rounds before attending the Brit Awards on Wednesday night.

HEY, GOOD LOOKIN'!

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

Audrina Patridge and her Hills costar Stephanie Pratt scope out the scenery Tuesday during a getaway to Hawaii's Sunset Beach. Lauren Conrad (not pictured) was also along for the tropical vacation, which was filmed for an upcoming episode of the MTV show.

OUTWARD BOUND

Credit: INF

Angelina Jolie has a rare solo moment without her brood as she steps out Monday in New York City, where the Oscar nominee reportedly checked out apartments.

CHEERY-O!

Credit: Ian Lawrence/Splash News Online

Sporting identical grins, Gavin Rossdale and 2-year-old son Kingston are in good spirits on a jolly stroll Monday through their London neighborhood.

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Carmen Jaspersen/EPA

A dashing David Beckham carries off his carry-on after landing at Bremen Airport in Bremen, Germany, on Tuesday. The soccer star – who recently expressed his desire to continue playing on the European soccer circuit – and his AC Milan teammates will take on Werder Bremen in a UEFA Cup match on Wednesday.

