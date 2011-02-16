Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 16, 2011

NO SWEAT!

Kendra Wilkinson strolls through Beverly Hills on Tuesday – donning her favorite sweats!

SHE'S GOT NERVE!

Carrie Underwood plays anxious cheerleader Tuesday to hubby Mike Fisher and his new NHL team, the Nashville Predators, as the home team loses to the San Jose Sharks in a nail-biting finish (1 to 2 in overtime!) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

NO BOYS ALLOWED

After dad Billy Ray's admission that he is for Miley Cyrus, mom Tish takes time to bond with their starlet daughter, grabbing some brunch Tuesday at Bea Bea's in Burbank, Calif.

LEATHER UP

Giddy newlywed Nicole Richie gets her star-studded travel on – check out that fierce jacket! – at Los Angeles International Airport early Wednesday morning.

PEACE OFFERING

Dinner must've been good! Nick Jonas flashes a greeting after dining at New York's Fresco by Scotto restaurant on Tuesday.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Little Satyana, 23 months, leads the way while out and about with mom, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, Tuesday in Los Angeles.

GIVE HIM A BEAT

After performing for his French fans at Bercy Arena, Usher kicks back at his after-party at the VIP Room Theater in Paris Tuesday night. "so much energy tonight in #bercy!! feel's good to be back in Europe for the #OMGTour," he Tweeted.

GIVE 'EM THE SLIP

She's slip-sliding away! Snooki takes her comfy house slippers out of Jersey Shore and into the stores, with the MAGIC convention launch of her Happy Feet line in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

FASHION FRIENDS

Chace Crawford and newly single Vanessa Hudgens take in the Diesel Black Gold show from the front row Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.

FRONT-ROW FUN

Also enjoying New York Fashion Week: Kellie Pickler, Kelly Osbourne and Badgley Mischka muse Rumer Willis, who score the best seats in the house at the label's runway show on Tuesday.

BODY OF WORK

Sports Illustrated's newest cover girl, model Irina Shayk, flaunts her assets – and her stunning photo! – outside NBC's Today show studios in New York on Wednesday.

HOT MEALS

They're ladies who lunch! Jessica Alba and her fashionable mini-me, daughter Honor, 2½, head out for a bite at Nate 'n Al in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

BRIGHT IDEA

Following up on her two very bold Grammy performances, Rihanna takes another colorful turn in Dior Haute Couture Tuesday at the BRIT Awards in London, where she took home the International Female Solo Artist honor.

WHITE OUT

After presenting at the Grammys, a casually-clad Eva Longoria makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday for her outbound flight.

CLEAN-UP CREW

Julianne Moore brings the smiles on Wednesday, joining students from New York's William McKinley Elementary School for the Bounty We Love Our School Kick-Off Clean-Up Day.

