Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 15, 2012
NAME BRAND
Kellan Lutz marks his arrival with some major signage Tuesday while attending an afterparty for clothing line Dylan George and Abbot + Main, for which he serves as spokesmodel, in Las Vegas.
HOT DATE
After showing off her Grammy panties, Fergie covers up as she links up with hubby Josh Duhamel for Valentine's Day in Beverly Hills.
'BEAR'-Y CUTE
Jake Gyllenhaal presents the Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement to Best Actress Oscar nominee Meryl Streep at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday.
CURVES AHEAD
Model Kate Upton has tons of love for her Sports Illustrated cover at the swimsuit issue's launch party at New York's Crimson nightclub on Tuesday.
SUIT SWEET
Following a Grammy Awards date night, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka make another dapper showing during dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Ink on Valentine's Day.
A LEG UP
After performing at the Grammy Awards, a stunningly svelte Rihanna jumps into her car after enjoying a single girl's night out on Tuesday.
SWEETHEART STROLL
Courteney Cox enjoys a little alone time with daughter Coco, 7, in New York Tuesday, the same day Cougar Town returned for its third season.
WALK IT OUT
Hilary Duff wraps her baby bump in another casually chic ensemble Tuesday for an afternoon outing in Palos Verdes, Calif.
CENTER STAGE
After picking up an award at the Berlin Film Festival, Angelina Jolie heads to Bosnia to premiere her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, Tuesday in Sarajevo.
BRIGHT IDEA
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester gives her camel coat a bit of color with bright red lips Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
'X' O, 'X' O
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence spends Valentine's Day with her rumored beau, X-Men: First Class costar Nicholas Hoult, Tuesday in Los Angeles.
CAPPED OFF
Mad Men's Jon Hamm sports a familiar newsboy cap while making his way into London's Radio 1 studios Tuesday.
THE STYLE SET
Natalie Portman flashes a big smile Tuesday while posing with Dakota Fanning at the Rodarte runway show during New York Fashion Week.
BLUE STREAK
Also checking out the runways Tuesday: Oscar nominee Viola Davis, who sat front-row with Vogue editrix Anna Wintour at Vera Wang's show.
PEACE OUT
As rumors swirl of a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, a solo Kim Kardashian keeps moving after a workout Tuesday in L.A.