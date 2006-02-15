Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 15, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

TWIN SET

Credit: Gilles Bensimon

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen – who have their own Wal-Mart clothing line – go high-end to model for Badgley Mischka's new ad campaign, due in print publications next month. It's the twins' first time promoting a brand other than their own. Says designer Mark Badgley: "We always thought that they had great personal style."

2 of 16

MIRROR IMAGE

Credit: Gilles Bensimon

Mary-Kate and Ashley pose at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. "They are definitely young women who are coming into their own," says designer James Mischka about the Olsens' grown-up look and professionalism on the set.

(To see more, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.)

3 of 16

COFFEE KLATCH

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash

No Miss Lonelyhearts here: Jessica Simpson spends her first post-breakup Valentine's Day with pals in Santa Fe, N.M., where she's filming the movie Employee of the Month. The group made a quick Starbucks run on their way to a local tanning salon.

4 of 16

FLORA & FAUNA

Credit: Keller Jones/Startraksphoto

Britney Spears, wearing both floral and zebra prints, goes shopping Tuesday at the West Hollywood department store Fred Segal. Later this month the Louisiana native will celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

5 of 16

COSMO GIRL

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Nicollette Sheridan makes a splash as the hostess with the mostest at the Pussycat Dolls' Valentine's Day burlesque show in Las Vegas.

6 of 16

SHOPPING DAY

Credit: Cousart-Rilloraza/ JFX

With her swashbuckling beau Orlando Bloom off filming his Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, Kate Bosworth makes her own scene in Los Angeles recently with some solo shopping.

7 of 16

HAPPY 'V'-NIGHT

Credit: Splash

Natalie Portman gets a warm "willkommen" from German fans Tuesday at the world premiere of her film V For Vendetta at the Berlin International Film Festival. The science-fiction thriller was filmed mostly in Germany.

8 of 16

VIENNA CALLING

Credit: Karl Schoendorfer / Rex

International man and woman of mystery Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie step it up at Vienna's Albertina museum Monday. The couple had traveled from Paris to check out an exhibition of paintings by Austrian artist Egon Schiele.

9 of 16

FEARLESS FRIENDS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Alyssa Milano sits pretty with honoree Nick Lachey on Monday at Cosmopolitan's Fun Fearless Male Awards in Hollywood. "It's a little ironic to receive this," Lachey told the audience, "because in some ways I feel like this is a point in my life when I've never been more afraid."

10 of 16

LOVE THYSELF

Credit: Charley Gallay/LEP/Splash

George Clooney feels the love Monday at the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills. The single actor-director joked about who he would escort on the big night: "I'm bringing Dick Cheney as my date."

11 of 16

FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT

Credit: Cousart-Zuniga/ JFX

Gavin Rossdale (in a backward-print T-shirt) and Gwen Stefani have it made in shades Saturday in L.A., where the parents-to-be stopped by a sporting-goods store (for tennis balls) and a fabric warehouse.

12 of 16

CAPPED COUPLE

Credit: X17

Headgear-happy twosome Mischa Barton and Cisco Adler dine al fresco Monday in Los Angeles.

13 of 16

ENVY OF THEM ALL

Credit: David Teuma/Getty

Pamela Anderson has a green day Down Under after jetting in to Melbourne, Australia, for an MampM's promotion.

14 of 16

HOME GIRL

Credit: Malibu Media

After a trip to the States to perform at the Grammys, Madonna arrives in her adopted home, England, on Monday, where she's greeted at a London airport by husband Guy Ritchie.

15 of 16

ACTION STAR

Credit: Limelight

Oscar-nominee Joaquin Phoenix performs his own stunt Sunday, jumping a wall in Los Angeles after visiting pal Casey Affleck.

16 of 16

WORKING 'HOLIDAY'

Credit: WENN

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz join forces in London to film the romantic comedy The Holiday on Wednesday. Diaz plays an unlucky in love woman whose fortune changes during a British vacation.

