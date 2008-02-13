Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 13, 2008
HOLDING STEADY
While running errands in Kentwood, La., on Sunday, mom-to-be Jamie Lynn Spears – who's due in June – holds on to boyfriend Casey Aldridge.
GOOD JEANS
After being dressed to the nines at the Gucci party, Katie Holmes dresses down – but still looks chic – in a pair of J Brand jeans and a pretty blouse for a lunch meeting Tuesday in Century City , Calif.
GET SHORTY
A casually dressed David Beckham flip-flops his way to the car while out running errands with his boys (not pictured) in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Britney Spears and her mom Lynne make a united (and matching) front during a shopping trip at Miss Sixty Tuesday in West Hollywood. After the bonding experience – where Spears spent $650 – the pair headed to the Millennium Dance Complex.
FEELING CROSS?
Nope! Recent Grammy winner Justin Timberlake can't hide his smile during a dinner out with the guys Tuesday at West Hollywood's Green Door.
CHAMPAGNE TOAST
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt raise their glasses during a loving moment at a pre-Valentine's Day event Tuesday for the video game "EA's Burnout Paradise" at One Sunset in Los Angeles. At the party, Montag chatted with PEOPLE about a Valentine's Day quandary: "What do you get a guy for Valentine's Day? Do you get him flowers?"
LEAN ON ME
One thing is certain: Definitely, Maybe costars Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin share a supportive relationship on the red carpet. The two celebrated their comedy – due in theaters Feb. 14 – during the New York Premiere Tuesday night at the Ziegfeld Theater.
PAYING THE PRICE
Away from the two girls in his life, Joel Madden feeds the meter while running errands in Los Angeles Tuesday.
'ROCK' REUNION
At Gotham Magazine's 8th Annual Gala at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan Tuesday, Tina Fey gets reacquainted with her 30 Rock costar Alec Baldwin – and perhaps celebrates the end of the writers' strike.
ROYAL EXIT
Scarlett Johansson shows off her royal wave Tuesday as she leaves the Today in New York City, where she promoted her new period drama The Other Boleyn Girl.
LONDON CALLING
Kate Hudson (in Derek Lam) shows off her signature fashion sense Tuesday at the Elle Style Awards in London, where she was honored with the a style icon award.
MOVING AHEAD
Following a celebratory Grammy night, Amy Winehouse gets back in the groove of things while out in London on Tuesday.
NOW SHOWING
Revealing her growing baby bump, a casually dressed Jessica Alba exits a West Hollywood salon with a smile on Tuesday.
CHECKING OUT
A plaid-wrapped Lauren Conrad grins and bares it – despite the New York City chill – after taping a segment Tuesday for Live with Regis and Kelly.
HAVING A COW
Mario Lopez teams up with Miss MaggieMoo – the mascot of the MaggieMoo Treatery – to spread some love Tuesday with patients in the pediatric ward at the Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital.
RIDING PARTNERS
Tori Spelling and her newly coiffed husband, Dean McDermott – who are expecting their second child later this year – cruise through Los Angeles on Monday.