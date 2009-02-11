Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 11, 2009
ALL AGLOW
A radiant Michelle Pfeiffer flashes her million-dollar smile Tuesday at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of her movie Cheri. Turning 50 last April was freeing, the actress told reporters at the event. "If you think hitting 40 is liberating, wait till you hit 50," she said.
FRIENDS IN ARMS
Gwyneth Paltrow puts the squeeze on Jay-Z Tuesday at Saks Fifth Avenue's Unforgettable Evening bash at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Paltrow was honored for her dedication to cancer charities at the event, which benefited the Women's Cancer Research Fund.
DIVA MEETING
A glam Beyoncé and Sheryl Crow hit all the right notes on the Saks event's red carpet Tuesday. Beyoncé provided the night's entertainment, delivering a high-energy performance of "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)" and "At Last."
STAR IN STRIPES
Drew Barrymore gets caught up in the excitement, watching courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 Tuesday at the Staples Center in downtown L.A.
PREMIERE EVENT
Jessica Alba plays supporting actress to her husband, producer Cash Warren, at the West Hollywood premiere of his documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America on Tuesday. The film, with Warren produced with pal Baron Davis, investigates the causes of gang violence in Los Angeles.
GOOD SCENTS
Flower delivery! Nicole Richie picks up a fragrant bouquet Tuesday while stepping out at upscale grocery store Bristol Farms in Los Angeles.
THE WAITING GAME
She's in good company! Anne Hathaway catches up with reported beau Adam Shulman while waiting for her car Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
IT'S HIS BAG, BABY
He's got a murse and he's not afraid to wear it! Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Levin stay in step Tuesday during a shopping trip in Malibu. The actor recently returned from London, where he attended the BAFTA Awards.
SO 'HAPPY' TOGETHER
Guten tag! Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore stick close together after arriving at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Tuesday. Their destination? The Berlin International Film Festival – where Moore's latest movie, Happy Tears, will screen on Wednesday.
PIECE OF (CUP)CAKE
Kelly Ripa sneaks a delicious treat Tuesday while teaming up with Electrolux appliances to launch the Virtual Bake Sale initiative in New York City to raise funds for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Keira Knightley makes a low-key appearance at the Berlin Film Festival Tuesday to attend the premiere of Chéri. Knightley came out to support longtime boyfriend, actor Rupert Friend, who stars as the title character in the romantic drama.
RING THE 'BELLES'
No need to sound the alarm: Sports Illustrated's latest Swimsuit Issue models (from left) Jessica Gomes, Bar Refaeli, Tori Praver, Daniella Sarahyba and Cintia Dicker aren't making a career change – they're just on hand to ring the closing bell Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchange.
TOUR OF DUTY
An upbeat Lily Allen swings by the Prada boutique in New York City after performing her new single, "The Fear," on the Today show Tuesday. The British singer is in town to promote her latest album, It's Not Me, It's You, in stores now.
NIGHT TO DAY
A day after picking up a style icon honor at the Elle Style Awards, Sienna Miller shows off her street chic while out and about in London on Tuesday.
TEAM SPIRIT
Minka Kelly is a team player – at least when it comes to the Yankees! The Friday Night Lights star tipped her hat to her slugger beau Derek Jeter's team while shopping in French Connection in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.