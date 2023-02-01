Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson Visit SiriusXM, Plus Rita Ora, Dave Franco, Alison Brie and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 1, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Queen of Hearts

Natahsha Lyonne Rian Johnson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Natasha Lyonne poses with Rian Johnson, creator of Peacock's Poker Face, at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

02 of 80

New York Minute

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora steps out in New York City dressed in a sheer, coordinated two-piece set paired with a leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

03 of 80

Date Night

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Courtesy

Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit the new Alamo Drafthouse Chicago to promote their upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know.

04 of 80

Star of the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City draped in an oversized coat and holding an umbrella.

05 of 80

Pedal to the Metal

Lucien Lavinscort
Courtesy

Lucien Laviscount poses at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah.

06 of 80

Mama's Boys

Pamela Anderson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pamela Anderson poses with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

07 of 80

Back in Action

George Clooney Brad Pitt
Gotham/GC Images

George Clooney and Brad Pitt share a laugh on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 30.

08 of 80

Puppy Love

Selma Blair
Backgrid

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Studio City on Jan. 30.

09 of 80

Women of the Hour

Jane Fonda
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field pose together in L.A. on Jan. 30 at a luncheon and panel in support of their upcoming film, 80 for Brady, which was produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

10 of 80

Sun Kissed

Chanel Iman
MEGA

Chanel Iman embraces her boyfriend, NFL player Davon Godchaux, on the beach in Miami.

11 of 80

Look Back

Paris Jackson
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Paris Jackson stuns at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story in Hollywood on Jan. 30 in a bronze, backless dress.

12 of 80

Leather Looks

Billy Porter
Michael Buckner/Getty

J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter both flash smiles at an event for the TV anthology series, Accused, at The Abbey on Jan. 30 in West Hollywood.

13 of 80

Suited Up

Ryan Phillippe
Unique Nicole/Getty

Ryan Phillippe poses at the L.A. premiere of The Locksmith at UTA Screening Room on Jan. 30.

14 of 80

Awards Season

keith urban
Jason Kempin/Getty

Keith Urban speaks at the 2022 CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Jan. 30.

15 of 80

Late Night Laughs

Darc'y Carden
Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

D'Arcy Carden visits Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

16 of 80

Triple Star

Jonas Brothers
Michael Buckner/Getty

The Jonas Brothers have made their way onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas celebrate their sidewalk stardom with a commemorative ceremony on Jan. 30.

17 of 80

Family Support

Priyanka Chopra
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 12-month-old daughter, Malti, makes her first public appearance on Jan. 30 at her dad's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The family's newest addition sits on Mom's lap, right next to Aunt Sophie Turner.

18 of 80

Looking Up

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon show off their height difference at a photo call event for Netflix's Your Place or Mine on Jan. 30.

19 of 80

Cheers to You

Diana Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Marcia Gay Harden, William Abadie & more attend Aspen Snow Ball. Credit: Nikki Hausherr
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Nikki Hausherr

Husband-wife duo Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson clink champagne glasses at the Children's Oncology Support Fund's first annual Aspen Snow Ball on Jan. 28.

20 of 80

Touch of Color

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora dazzles in denim while walking at One World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

21 of 80

Fruits & Veggies

Katherine Schwarzeneger
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

In a brown Old Navy bodysuit, Katherine Schwarzenegger brings home fresh groceries from the market on Jan. 30 in L.A.

22 of 80

Team Spirit

Ryan Reynolds
Alex Livesey/Getty

Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds holds up his cell phone so his business partner Rob McElhenney can hear their team's supporters sing as the players battle Sheffield United at home in Wrexham, Wales, on Jan. 29.

23 of 80

Launch Party

Ted Danson
Frances Iacuzzi

Ted Danson introduces Marilu Henner and Joel Thurm during the launch of Thurm's new book Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director, at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

24 of 80

All About the Audience

Drake
Seth Browarnik/Instarimages.com

Drake makes an appearance at LIV Nightclub in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 alongside fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Flo Rida and 2 Chainz, who stands behind Drake on stage in a yellow beanie and sunglasses.

25 of 80

Pop Star

Joe Jonas
Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas watches popcorn rain at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Aventura, Florida, on Jan. 28.

26 of 80

Bright in the Spotlight

Florence and the Machine
Jim Dyson/Getty

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch shines in shades of yellow during a London performance at the O2 Arena on Jan. 28.

27 of 80

Vibrant Vibes

Kid Cudi
Backgrid

Kid Cudi hypes up the Zenith arena in Paris on Jan. 25 during his performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert fundraiser for Brigitte Macron's Hospital Foundation.

28 of 80

Mom's Best Friend

Rumer Willis
MICHAEL SIMON/startraks

Expecting star Rumer Willis dons chic earth tones and walks her dog Dolores on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

29 of 80

Bathing in the Glow

Rita Ora
Dave J Hogan/Getty

In a sheer, skin-tight dress, Rita Ora takes the stage at London night club Heaven on Jan. 28.

30 of 80

Party Time

Alexa Joel
IRIS ZIMMERMAN/INSTARimages.com

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel attends Coyote Ugly Saloon's 30th anniversary event in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

31 of 80

Slaying in Style

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 28: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photocall for the TV Series "Wolf Pack" coming soon on Paramount+ at Paramount Offices on January 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ABA)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for ABA

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photo call for Wolf Pack, now streaming on Paramount+, at the Paramount Offices on Jan. 28 in Milan, Italy.

32 of 80

Katy Kisses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

33 of 80

Best Buds

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

34 of 80

Peace, Dude!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

35 of 80

Suited Up

Jamie Lee Curtis
Michael Kovac/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis brings peace to the red carpet at the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28.

36 of 80

Winning Moment

Jeff Bridges AARP
Michael Kovac/Getty

With his AARP Movies for Grownups award raised in the air, Jeff Bridges celebrates his best actor win for his performance in FX's The Old Man on Jan. 28.

37 of 80

Dream Duo

Austin Butler Baz Luhrman AARP
Michael Kovac/Getty

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann poses with the film's star, Austin Butler, while attending the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Jan. 28.

38 of 80

Commanding the Stage

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Terence Rushin/Getty

GloRilla performs onstage at the Center Stage on Jan. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

39 of 80

Aussie Dude

BURLEIGH HEADS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
Dan Peled/Getty

Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on Jan. 28 in Burleigh Heads, Australia.

40 of 80

Shades of Cool

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 27: Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on January 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for 1 Hotel Nashville)
Catherine Powell/Getty for 1 Hotel Nashville

Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on Jan. 27 in Tennessee.

41 of 80

Pony Boy

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 27: Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on January 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

"Pony" singer Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on Jan. 27 in Austin, Texas.

42 of 80

Blonde in Blue

Elle King
Splash News Online

Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 27.

43 of 80

Understated Yet Sophisticated

Hailey Bieber
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

44 of 80

He'll Be the Judge

Simon Cowell
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photo call on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

45 of 80

Seeing Double

Cara delevigne
The image Direct

Cara Delevingne and her rumored girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

46 of 80

Buttoned Down

Simu Liu
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 26.

47 of 80

Neon Under City Lights

Brad Pitt
James Devaney/GC Images

While on the set of his new thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

48 of 80

Co-Star Camaraderie

Jason Segel Harrison Ford
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

49 of 80

Ladies Who Lunch

Michelle Yeoh Andrea Riseborough
Dave Benett/Getty

Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

50 of 80

Movie Stars to Movie Goers

Tory Kotsur
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

51 of 80

Shiny Star

Oprah Winfrey
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

52 of 80

Selfie Squad

Tiffany Haddish
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.

53 of 80

Front Row Fabulous

Charli Xcx Kylie Minogue Fashion Week
Victor Boyko/Getty

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Charli XCX, rapper JT, Kylie Minogue and RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

54 of 80

Blue Jean Babes

Huma Abedin Nicky Hilton
BFA

Huma Abedin, Jenny Mollen, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton don denim in celebration of alice + olivia's spring collection in N.Y.C.

55 of 80

Street Style

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Jan. 26 dressed in a floral coat with her signature flowing blonde hair.

56 of 80

In Character

Cate Blanchett
The Image Direct

Cate Blanchett is spotted in costume sporting a bright-orange hairdo on the set of Borderlands in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

57 of 80

Strike a Pose

Lea Michele
Cindy Ord/Getty

Lea Michele visits SiriusXM studios in New York City for SiriusXM's Town Hall featuring the Funny Girl actress and her costar, Ramin Karimloo, hosted by Julie James on Jan. 26.

58 of 80

Popping Bottles

Rick Ross

Rick Ross celebrates his birthday at Nebula nightclub in New York City on Jan. 24.

59 of 80

Golden Ticket

Coco Rocha
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Coco Rocha walks the runway draped in gold during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26.

60 of 80

Family Reunion

Billy Porter
Disney/ PictureGroup

The cast and creative team of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder including Bruce W. Smith, Calvin Brown Jr., Jan Hirota, Ralph Farquhar, Paula Jai Parker, EJ Johnson, Soleil Moon Frye, Karen Malina White, Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes and Billy Porter, celebrate the show's upcoming second season in Los Angeles.

61 of 80

Power Suit

Jojo
Stevo Rood /ARoodPhoto

JoJo serenades the crowd in a red, sequined pant suit as she headlines the closing night celebration for the 16th Annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

62 of 80

On the Town

Samuel L Jackson Rosie Perez

Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez and Deborah Roberts pose together at real estate broker Spencer Means' Gratitude Party hosted with Manhattan Magazine in New York City at Amali.

63 of 80

Sweet Tooth

Serendipity

New York City's Serendipity3 teams up with the Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot, to create a spicy rendition of the cafe's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate which is available now through the end of January.

64 of 80

Power Couple

Sarah Paulson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor rock structured jackets as they arrive at the Fendi show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

65 of 80

Flash Mob

Timothee Chalamet
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Timothée Chalamet is all smiles as he arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week surrounded by smartphones and cameras on Jan. 25.

66 of 80

Having a Laugh

Keke Palmer
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Mom-to-be Keke Palmer visits The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and competes in the Jinx Challenge with the talk-show host on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

67 of 80

New York Minute

Justin Bieber Hailiey Bieber
Splash news Online

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in New York City before the "Baby" singer heads to the studio on Jan. 25.

68 of 80

Hats Off

Bradley Cooper
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper keeps warm in New York City dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a puffer coat on Jan. 25.

69 of 80

The Last Hurrah

Salma Hayek Channing Tatum
Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Costars Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum pose together at the Magic Mike's Last Dance world premiere in Miami Beach on Jan. 25.

70 of 80

Megawatt Smile

Gabrielle Union
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Gabrielle Union flashes a smile while visiting Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

71 of 80

Laugh In

Eddie Murphy
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eddie Murphy rocks a pair of dark sunglasses at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

72 of 80

Red Hot

Dove Cameron
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Dove Cameron stuns in a monochromatic red look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

73 of 80

All that Glitters

Alessandra Ambrosio
Splash News Online

Model Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose at a Nespresso event in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 25 wearing a golden fringe dress.

74 of 80

Night Out

Meagan Goode
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Meagan Good attends the Dark & Lovely brand ambassador announcement in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 25.

75 of 80

Bundled Up

Jamie Chung
Janelle Clark

Jamie Chung is keeping warm at the CORE Foods event at Silver Lake Lodge as she celebrates CORE as the official nutrition bar of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

76 of 80

Fashion Week Queen

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock (13741443by) Doja Cat arriving at Jean Paul Gaultier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France on January 25, 2023. PFW Jean Paul Gaultier Arrivals, Paris, France - 25 Jan 2023
Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Doja Cat is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

77 of 80

Abs-olute Perfection

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Rita Ora seen arriving at St Pancras International on her way to Paris on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Rita Ora shows off her ripped midriff while out in London on Jan. 25.

78 of 80

Date Night

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anne Hathaway (R) and Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

79 of 80

Empire State of Mind

Gabrielle Union Departs Her Hotel in New York City.
the image direct

Gabrielle Union is super stylish in a white jacket, semi-sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.

80 of 80

In Character

Naomi Watts
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts transforms into her character on the set of Feud: Capote and the Women in New York City on Jan. 24.

