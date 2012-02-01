Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 1, 2012

Cox and costar Joshua Hopkins hit the beach while filming Cougar Town in L.A. Plus: Katherine Heigl, The Artist cast (and dog Uggie!), Melissa McCarthy and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

AWAY WE GO

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Courteney Cox and costar Joshua Hopkins ride off into the sunset Tuesday while shooting scenes for Cougar Town in L.A. The show's third season premieres Valentine's Day.

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

After unveiling her modeling past, Katherine Heigl flaunts her stuff in a Maria Lucia Hohan gown at the Paris premiere of One for the Money in France.

AWARD WORTHY

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Missi Pyle holds tight to Uggie Tuesday while attending the Los Angeles City Council's presentation of the Made in Hollywood Award alongside Jean Dujardin. The inaugural honor was given to The Artist for shooting exclusively in L.A.

PARKS & RECREATION

Credit: Ramey

Gabriel Aubry goes full swing ahead with daughter Nahla, 3, during a daddy-and-me playdate in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

BAG OF TRICKS

Credit: Splash News Online

Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy ditches her red carpet getups' for a casual day out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

JUST FOR KICKS

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Guess he's a Giants fan! Bill Murray lets the football fly – with a little help from David Letterman – during an appearance on the Late Show Tuesday in New York.

TWO AT A TIME

Credit: Splash News Online

Wonder what he's saying! Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds get wacky while promoting their new movie, Safe House, on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero Tuesday in Madrid.

THE 'SMIZE' HAS IT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

After cutting loose at the SAG Awards, Brad Pitt (in Dolce amp Gabbana)embraces his inner Zoolander Tuesday outside New York's Actors Studio drama school at Pace University.

LINKED IN

Credit: Xposure

Another day, another Big Apple excursion! A pretty in pink Jennifer Lopez keeps close to beau Casper Smart while returning to their New York City hotel on Tuesday.

IT'S A WRAP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Expectant mom Jennifer Garner stays warm after a Tuesday lunch date in Santa Monica, Calif., with her 3-year-old Mini Me, daughter Seraphina.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Zak Hussein/INF

A Dangerous Method costars Michael Fassbender, Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen stick together for the premiere of their film at London's Mayfair Hotel on Tuesday.

OM BOY!

Russell Brand grabs a few essentials before heading to yoga class Tuesday in West Hollywood.

BRIGHT SPOT

Credit: Harry Pluviose/Retna

Flashing a picture-perfect smile, Rachel McAdams lights up the scene in a multicolored dress while arriving to N.Y.C.'s Good Morning America on Tuesday.

'SHOW' STOPPER

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Nick Jonas pays an early morning visit to Z100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he discussed his starring role in the Broadway production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

PINKY SWEAR

Credit: Ken Katz/StarTraks

A dressed-down and newly engaged Anne Hathaway steps out solo Tuesday in N.YC.'s Chelsea neighborhood.

By People Staff