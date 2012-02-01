Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 1, 2012
AWAY WE GO
Courteney Cox and costar Joshua Hopkins ride off into the sunset Tuesday while shooting scenes for Cougar Town in L.A. The show's third season premieres Valentine's Day.
BACK IN ACTION
After unveiling her modeling past, Katherine Heigl flaunts her stuff in a Maria Lucia Hohan gown at the Paris premiere of One for the Money in France.
AWARD WORTHY
Missi Pyle holds tight to Uggie Tuesday while attending the Los Angeles City Council's presentation of the Made in Hollywood Award alongside Jean Dujardin. The inaugural honor was given to The Artist for shooting exclusively in L.A.
PARKS & RECREATION
Gabriel Aubry goes full swing ahead with daughter Nahla, 3, during a daddy-and-me playdate in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
BAG OF TRICKS
Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy ditches her red carpet getups' for a casual day out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
JUST FOR KICKS
Guess he's a Giants fan! Bill Murray lets the football fly – with a little help from David Letterman – during an appearance on the Late Show Tuesday in New York.
TWO AT A TIME
Wonder what he's saying! Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds get wacky while promoting their new movie, Safe House, on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero Tuesday in Madrid.
THE 'SMIZE' HAS IT
After cutting loose at the SAG Awards, Brad Pitt (in Dolce amp Gabbana)embraces his inner Zoolander Tuesday outside New York's Actors Studio drama school at Pace University.
LINKED IN
Another day, another Big Apple excursion! A pretty in pink Jennifer Lopez keeps close to beau Casper Smart while returning to their New York City hotel on Tuesday.
IT'S A WRAP
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner stays warm after a Tuesday lunch date in Santa Monica, Calif., with her 3-year-old Mini Me, daughter Seraphina.
THREE'S COMPANY
A Dangerous Method costars Michael Fassbender, Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen stick together for the premiere of their film at London's Mayfair Hotel on Tuesday.
OM BOY!
Russell Brand grabs a few essentials before heading to yoga class Tuesday in West Hollywood.
BRIGHT SPOT
Flashing a picture-perfect smile, Rachel McAdams lights up the scene in a multicolored dress while arriving to N.Y.C.'s Good Morning America on Tuesday.
'SHOW' STOPPER
Nick Jonas pays an early morning visit to Z100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where he discussed his starring role in the Broadway production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
PINKY SWEAR
A dressed-down and newly engaged Anne Hathaway steps out solo Tuesday in N.YC.'s Chelsea neighborhood.