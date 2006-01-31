Star Tracks - Wednesday, February 1, 2006

EUROPEAN UNION

Credit: BZ/WENN

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt take a break from their whirlwind European tour to have lunch at Nola's restaurant in Berlin on Wednesday. The globetrotting pair flew to Germany via private plane from London, where they'd stopped on their way from Davos, Switzerland.

TO THE NINES

Credit: X17

Eva Longoria shows some subtle team spirit in Hollywood on Tuesday, wearing the number 9 on her necklace and jeans (inset). Nine is the jersey number of her boyfriend, San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Credit: Flynet

Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey work on their tans during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday.

LONDON 'LINE'

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon poses on Wednesday at the Oxo Tower in London, where's she's been promoting Walk the Line. She learned of her Best Actress Oscar nod the previous day, but lamented, "I can't get any of my family on the phone because it's too early there."

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Camera Press/ David Dyson/Retna

Charlize Theron arrives at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, the day she was named a Best Actress Oscar nominee for her North Country performance.

'PERFECT' LOOK

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Halle Berry makes for one well-dressed amateur detective Monday on the New York City set of her movie Perfect Stranger. She plays a woman investigating her friend's murder in the thriller costarring Bruce Willis.

CAUSE CELEB

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

A hirsute Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones make a dapper pair at a New York City dinner on Tuesday to unveil a portrait of South African leader Nelson Mandela. The painting by British artist Harold Riley will reside at Rockefeller Center through Feb. 10 in celebration of Black History Month.

'GARDEN' VARIETY

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty

Garden State costars Zach Braff and Natalie Portman belt out "Initials" from Hair at New York City's Public Theater on Monday, where they performed at an event celebrating show tunes.

FANCY FOOTWORK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

In London Monday, Gwen Stefani shows that pregnancy hasn't stopped her in her heels – she wore sky-high stilettos with belted spats on a trip to upscale department store Harvey Nichols.

MILLION DOLLAR MAMA

Credit: Fame

Julia Roberts takes a solo stroll Monday in Santa Monica, but in March she'll be facing a crowd: Early ticket sales for her Broadway debut (in the drama Three Days of Rain) topped $7 million in a single day.

BAGGING RIGHTS

Credit: INFGOFF

Back from a whirlwind weekend of partying across the pond, Lindsay Lohan indulges in her second favorite activity – shopping – Monday in New York.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Sunset

A pregnant Katie Holmes follows her stomach – to a West Hollywood coffee shop Monday.

AUF WIEDERSEHEN

Credit: ROLAND MAGUNIA/AFP/Getty

Michael Jackson waves to fans Monday as he leaves Hamburg. The singer had spent the weekend in the German city, staying at the home of music manager Wolfgang Schleiter.

