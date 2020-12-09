Leslie Odom Jr. Performs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plus Kaia Gerber, Awkwafina and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Christmas Caroling
Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Walk & Talk
Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Short on Set
Martin Short is seen on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Cheers
Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
A Marvel-ous Moment
Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s Hawkeye in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Retail Therapy
Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A.
Cute Costar
Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of Hawkeye on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Making Waves
Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.
Surf Student
Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.
Retail Run
Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.
Caffeine Please
Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.
Cheer Up
Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday.
Bundle Up
Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for Hawkeye.
Toasty Warm
Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Tank You Very Much
Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday.
Light Up
Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday.
Long Hair Don't Care
Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.
Work Break
Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.
Lady in Red
Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.
Grocery Run
Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.
Hostess with the Mostess
Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A.
In Character
Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for Only Murders in the Building on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.
Family Time
Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.
Out of Office
Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming Riverdale on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.
Good Vibes
Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of Hawkeye with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Cheers
David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.
Flexin'
Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.
Run Shia, Run
Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.
Staying Warm
Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.
Funny Santa
Jason Bateman returned to host Saturday Night Live for his second time in New York City.
Puppy Love
Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.