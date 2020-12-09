Leslie Odom Jr. Performs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plus Kaia Gerber, Awkwafina and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated December 08, 2020 05:00 AM

Christmas Caroling

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Walk & Talk

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. 

Short on Set

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Martin Short is seen on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Holiday Cheers

Credit: Mark Odgers

Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

A Marvel-ous Moment

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s Hawkeye in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Retail Therapy

Credit: Michael Simon

Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. 

Cute Costar

Credit: MEGA

Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of Hawkeye on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Making Waves

Credit: The Image Direct

Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.

Wave Rider

Credit: Coleman-Rayner

Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.

Surf Student

Credit: Splash News Online

Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.

Retail Run

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.

Caffeine Please

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.

Cheer Up

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. 

Bundle Up

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for Hawkeye

Toasty Warm

Credit: JONATHAN BUCKMASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. 

Think Pink

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Tank You Very Much

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday. 

Light Up

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday. 

Long Hair Don't Care

Credit: Backgrid

Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.

Work Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.

Lady in Red

Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.

Grocery Run

Credit: Bris/MEGA

Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.

Hostess with the Mostess

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty

Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A. 

In Character

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for Only Murders in the Building on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.

Family Time

Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.

Out of Office

Credit: BACKGRID

Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming Riverdale on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

Good Vibes

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of Hawkeye with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Holiday Cheers

Credit: James Drew Turner

David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.

Flexin'

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.

Run Shia, Run

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.

Staying Warm

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.

Funny Santa

Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jason Bateman returned to host Saturday Night Live for his second time in New York City.

Puppy Love

Credit: Marksman/MEGA

Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.

New York Minute