Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 9, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

WRAP STARS

Credit: Flynet

They make a cute pair! Jessica Alba and 18-month-old daughter Honor beat the fall chill on Tuesday with some shopping in Beverly Hills.

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Victoria Beckham gets a little help from husband David Beckham and friends Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Tuesday night at a London dinner to celebrate her December cover of U.K.'s Harper's Bazaar.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Out in New York City Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of music video site VEVO, Rihanna rocks out with fellow edgy singer Adam Lambert. Both artists have all of their latest videos featured on the new video-streaming site.

TOAST OF THE TOWN

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Cheers! After a red-hot meet and greet with the Queen of England this week, the always entertaining Lady Gaga raises her glass – and shows a little leg! – during a performance Tuesday night at the N.Y.C. launch party for new music video site VEVO.

HAPPY HOMECOMING

Credit: Fame Pictures

After a packed trip to New York City – where she supported little sis Ashlee's Broadway debut and was spotted with the Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan – Jessica Simpson returns to California, enjoying dinner at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow on Tuesday with pal Ken Paves.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

A simply chic Hilary Duff is in good spirits as she reportedly heads out for an afternoon of shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

SHOE-IN

Credit: AKM IMAGES/Splash News Online

If the shoe fits, buy them! Ashley Tisdale gets a jump start on her holiday shopping and stocks up on some fancy footwear while out in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

POINTING FINGERS

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

This one's for you! A black-clad Ricky Martin makes a point as he arrives alongside Spanish supermodel Esther Cañadas for Bulgari's 125th anniversary auction, which benefits Save the Children's Rewrite the Future campaign, at Christie's in New York City on Tuesday.

GAME ON

Credit: Scott Gries/PictureGroup

Nick Jonas cheers on Kim Kardashian from the wings Tuesday during the pair's appearance on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung.

IN THE PINK

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker makes a colorful splash in L'Wren Scott at the London premiere of Did You Hear About the Morgans? in Leicester Square on Tuesday. The film, which costars Hugh Grant, opens in theaters Dec. 18.

SUNNY STROLL

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Wearing what appears to be his favorite sweater – and some facial scruff – Ben Affleck makes his way through Old Town Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday.

SWEET TREAT

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Emmy Rossum and 30 Rock star Katrina Bowden snag some edible swag Monday – Christmas-themed lollipops! – at the launch party for Under Armour's New York City pop-up shop.

PEP RALLY

Credit: Anthony J. Causi/Splash News Online

Celine Dion gives the Knicks City Dancers something to cheer about Monday during a visit to New York's Madison Square Garden for a basketball game with her son and husband (not pictured). The singer is currently going through a very public fertility battle to try for a second child.

COOL RIDER

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Someone is looking forward to 2010! Kristin Chenoweth gets a jump on the New Year Tuesday, pedaling on a Power Rover at the Duracell Smart Power Lab in New York City. Energy generated from the Rovers this month will be stored to illuminate the numerals "2010" during the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square.

SPEED RACER

Credit: Flynet

After enjoying family time over the weekend, Tom Cruise returns to work on the Seville, Spain, set of Knight amp Day Tuesday, hopping aboard a motorcycle with costar Cameron Diaz.

By People Staff