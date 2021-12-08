Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Courtside, Plus Meryl Streep, Simu Liu and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff December 08, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Courtside Kisses

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loved-up on Dec. 7 while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in L.A. 

2 of 94

It's a Tie

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meryl Streep shows off her street style game on Dec. 7 during a visit to the Today studios in N.Y.C.

3 of 94

Award Worthy

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Leading man Simu Liu accepts the action movie of 2021 award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

4 of 94

Sweet Selfie

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson obliges some lucky fans with a photo on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

5 of 94

At Arm's Length

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Marc Anthony and Will Ferrell share a laugh at the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7. 

6 of 94

Play It Again

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell pose backstage at the opening night of Bushnell's new one-woman show, Is There Still Sex In The City?, at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.

7 of 94

So Many Stories

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno get together at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 7.

8 of 94

In the Present

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Aerie in partnership with The Drew Barrymore Show

Gymnast Aly Raisman surprises Drew Barrymore with some cozy gifts from Aerie during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. 

9 of 94

Lady in Red

Credit: BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Succession's Sarah Snook has a moment on Dec. 8 while arriving to the 2021 AACTA Awards at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

10 of 94

Chanel Family

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Pharrell Williams, son Rocket and wife Helen attend the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2021/22 show at Le 19M on Dec. 7 in Paris.

11 of 94

Sidewalk Chat

Credit: The Image Direct

Maya Hawke and boyfriend Tom Sturridge head out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.

12 of 94

Three Musketeers

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are all smiles on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.

13 of 94

Family Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle and daughters Valentina and Alena visit the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C.

14 of 94

Man's Best Friend

Credit: The IMage Direct

Paul Bettany dresses casually while out on a walk with his dog in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.

15 of 94

Style Watch

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Haley Bennett hits the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of Cyrano at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 7 in London.

16 of 94

'Freak'ing Excited

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

John Goodman is overjoyed at the TUBI's The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal on Dec. 6 in L.A.

18 of 94

Black Excellence

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Looking radiant in red, Halle Berry poses at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.

21 of 94

Meet the Ricardos!

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, and Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, arrive at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Being The Ricardos on Dec. 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

24 of 94

High Honors

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Oscar Isaac accepts the SFFILM award for acting at the 2021 SFFILM Awards at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Dec. 6 in San Francisco.

25 of 94

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse works a mini photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5. 

26 of 94

Jingle All the Way

Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty

Saweetie tap tap taps in onstage during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 6 in Minneapolis.

27 of 94

Puppy Love

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Selena Gomez smooches a dog on her first day of filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6. 

28 of 94

Here Comes Santa Claus

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Old Navy hosts a holiday party with Keke Palmer and Santa at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in L.A. on Dec. 6. 

29 of 94

Star Crossed

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds takes a stroll on Dec. 6 in N.Y.C. 

30 of 94

Queens on the Carpet

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

FKA Twigs, Claudia Schiffer and Gemma Arterton attend the premiere of The King's Man in London on Dec. 6.

31 of 94

What a Legend

Credit: BFA

John Legend serenades the crowd while celebrating his collaboration with Sperry at 'Nordstrom Celebrates a Legendary Holiday' on Dec. 3 in N.Y.C. 

32 of 94

On the Ball

Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Wells Adams gets ready to hit the links at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions  —which will take place  Jan. 20-23, 2022 —at a media day in Orlando. 

33 of 94

Spidey Senses

Credit: Shutterstock

Zendaya and Tom Holland share a look during the Spider-Man: No Way Home photo call in London on Dec. 5. 

34 of 94

That's the Spirit

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sterling K. Brown narrates the candlelight processional at Disneyland on Dec. 5 in Anaheim, California.

35 of 94

Old Hollywood Glamour 

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio and pregnant Jennifer Lawrence dress to the nines for the world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up on Dec. 5 in N.Y.C.

36 of 94

Living Legend

Credit: SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty

Honoree Joni Mitchell hits the red carpet alongside Brandi Carlile at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

37 of 94

Dog Days

Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock

Jack Whitehall unveils the new statue of Clifford the Big Red Dog in London's Leicester Square on Dec. 5. 

38 of 94

Cheers to That

Credit: PinPep/Joe Pepler/Shutterstock

The King's Man stars Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes raise a glass at the opening of 'The King's Man Pub' at The Crown in celebration of the movie's world premiere on Dec. 6 in London. 

39 of 94

Game Time

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens sings the national anthem before the Washington Football Team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. 

40 of 94

Nailed It

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive chained together by their nails at the launch of the singer's UN/DN LAQR nail polish collab, where Casamigos cocktails were served, on Dec. 4 in West Hollywood. 

41 of 94

Books at Basel 

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Loren Ridinger, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams are all smiles at the book launch for Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys, where guests sipped on Casa Del Sol Tequila cocktails, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami on Dec. 3.

42 of 94

Live Long and Prosper 

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Star Trek alumna Nichelle Nichols takes part in day three of the 2021 Los Angeles Comic-Con on Dec. 5. 

43 of 94

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Also at Comic-Con: The Mandalorian stars Ming-Na Wen and Giancarlo Esposito. 

44 of 94

Carpet Cuties

Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza cozy up on the red carpet at the 24th British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 5 in London. 

45 of 94

Cute & Cozy

Credit: Michael Simon

Molly Sims cozies up at home in a pair of Dearfoams slippers on Dec. 5 in L.A. 

46 of 94

Hitmakers Unite

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Music stars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

47 of 94

Selfie Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Anitta, Normani and Lil Nas X pose for a selfie at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch hosted by IHG hotels and resorts in Downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4. 

48 of 94

New York Minute

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Dakota Johnson steps out in style as she hits the streets of New York City on Dec. 4.

49 of 94

Block Party

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mindy Kaling and Versha Sharma attend the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

50 of 94

Movie Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Director Kenneth Branagh poses with Robert Pattinson at a special screening of Belfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. 

51 of 94

Cake Waltz

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jin celebrates his 29th birthday while being serenaded by his BTS bandmates and fans at Jingle Ball 2021 in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

52 of 94

Front and Centerfold

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Playboy's newly crowned creative director in residence Cardi B celebrates the BIGBUNNY launch in Miami on Dec. 3.

53 of 94

Special Delivery

Credit: Max Montgomery

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg team up on Dec. 3 for a very special project coming this January.

54 of 94

Chanel Changers

Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Pharrell Williams and Rosalía pose together at the Chanel dinner for Es Devlin's interactive Art Basel experience FIVE ECHOES in Miami on Dec. 3.

55 of 94

Emo Nite

Credit: Kenneth Winfrey (@htennekk)

Gabe Saporta of Cobra Starship performs at Emo Nite Celebrates 7 Years in Heaven on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

56 of 94

Modern Style

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofía Vergara masks up as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

57 of 94

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen strikes a pose at Playboy's BIGBUNNY party in Miami for Art Basel weekend on Dec. 4.

58 of 94

Holiday Hang

Credit: Manny Carabel

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider — alongside pal Theresa Scotto — attend the holiday kick-off event at Fresco by Scotto in New York City on Dec. 2.

59 of 94

Gala Glam

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Kat Graham stuns at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic New York Gala at The Morgan Library on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C.

60 of 94

Main Squeeze

Credit: Andy Kropa/January Images/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway hugs Jessica Chastain as they attend a screening of The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Dec. 2 in. N.Y.C. 

61 of 94

Award Winner

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Wunmi Mosaku wins The Argonon Best Performance Award, presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, at the 30th Women in Film & Television Awards on Dec. 3 in London.

62 of 94

Exhibition Opening

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Sylvester Stallone says a few words during the opening of the Sylvester Stallone - Retrospektive zum 75. Geburtstag exhibition at Osthaus Museum Hagen on Dec. 3 in Hagen, Germany. 

63 of 94

Home Sweet Home

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes makes his way through the Toronto airport with his luggage and guitar on Dec. 2. 

64 of 94

Models in Miami

Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss attend the W Magazine and Burberry Art Basel event on Dec. 2 in Miami.

65 of 94

Shop 'Til You Drop

Credit: The Image Direct

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky do some shopping in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2. 

66 of 94

Arm in Arm

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a stroll in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2. 

