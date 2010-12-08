Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 8, 2010

VALENTINE'S DAY

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling – who have denied dating rumors in the past – share a tender moment on the red carpet Tuesday at the New York premiere of their new film, Blue Valentine.

ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Credit: George Burns/EckFactor

Oprah Winfrey finds a new friend in cuddly koala Elvis Wednesday while visiting Australia's Hamilton Island Wildlife Park. The daytime diva is Down Under to film an episode of her talk show, joined by 300 of her loyal fans.

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Taking time away from wedding planning, Prince William lends a hand during the 18th annual ICAP Charity Day in London Wednesday. All of the revenue generated from trading that day will be donated to charity.

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: Blue Wasp/Splash News Online

Also Down Under: Love and Other Drugs costars Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, who take a take a break from promoting their new movie Tuesday with a leisurely lunch around Sydney Harbor.

WORKING MOM

Credit: National Photo Group

Busy mom Jennifer Hudson takes cute son David Otunga Jr., 16 months, with her to a studio Tuesday in Burbank, Calif.

POINT & SHOOT

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Heeeeeere's, Johnny! The Tourist star Deep salutes his fans while paying a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York.

BLACK OUT

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Expectant mom Pink picks up some all-black items Tuesday afternoon during a shopping trip to a Santa Monica, Calif., American Apparel.

FLUFFY CARGO

Credit: X17

Kelly Osbourne makes a safe landing with travel companion Sid, her Pomeranian pooch, Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

WALKING TALL

Credit: Fame

These boots were made for strutting! Jennifer Lopez heads out in sky-high (and thigh-high) heels on Tuesday, arriving at an American Idol taping in Los Angeles. The hit show returns to Fox in January.

POSH GAMS

Credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage

First-time nominee Victoria Beckham poses in a dramatic slit dress Tuesday at the British Fashion Awards in London, where she was up for designer brand of the year.

'TEA' TALES

Credit: Boston Herald/Splash News Online

It's story time in Boston as supermodel mom Gisele Bündchen reads The Peace Book as part of the Four Seasons Hotel's weekly Teddy Bear Tea series on Monday.

POWER SUIT

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Halle Berry looks sharp in pinstripes at a Hollywood Reporter breakfast Tuesday in Beverly Hills. Berry, who received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award in 2009, presented Helen Mirren with the honor this year.

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: AKM

With mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz at a toy drive, Bronx, 2, enjoys some bonding time with dad Pete Wentz Monday during a sunset trip to the playground in Beverly Hills.

BUONA SERA

Credit: Flynet

Jennifer Garner and her giddy girl, 23-month-old Seraphina, share a cheesy snack on Tuesday after visiting Color Me Mine studios in Santa Monica, Calif.

A GOOD SIGN

Credit: All Access/LFI

Funnyman Jack Black heads to the canals of Amsterdam Tuesday to promote his latest film, Gulliver's Travels, which arrives in theaters Dec. 22.

