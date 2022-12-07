Emily in Paris Premieres in France, Plus the Avatar Premiere, Scarlett Johansson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on December 7, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Bonne Nuit

Lily Collins
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park hug it out at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

02 of 80

French Twist

Kim Cattrall
Pierre Suu/WireImage

Kim Cattrall is très chic at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

03 of 80

Major Moment

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet greets fans at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Dec. 6.

04 of 80

Power Pose

Zoe Saldana
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty

Also at the Avatar premiere in London on Dec. 6: Zoë Saldana.

05 of 80

Period Piece

Scarlett Johansson
The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson is barely recognizable in a retro ensemble on the Tybee Island, Georgia, set of her new film Project Artemis on Dec. 6.

06 of 80

Carpet Cuteness

Jim Parsons
Courtesy 92nd St YMCA

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge kid around ahead of a chat about their new movie Spoiler Alert at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

07 of 80

Cute Crew

Cheyenne Jackson
Courtesy

Cheyenne Jackson brings his family, including husband Jason Landau and kids Willow and Ethan, to the opening of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

08 of 80

Leading Men

Michael B. Jordan
Michael Buckner/Getty

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and David Oyelowo look dapper while arriving at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

09 of 80

Queen Things

Angela Bassett
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Angela Bassett accepts the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

10 of 80

Mom and Me

Kid Cudi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Honoree Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and his mother Elsie Mescudi get together at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

11 of 80

Cloud Nine

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get lovey-dovey while on the set of The Voice in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

12 of 80

Happy Lovebirds

MEgan Rapinoe
Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.

13 of 80

On Set

Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to shoot scenes for And Just Like That... season 2 on the Upper East Side of New York City on Dec. 5.

14 of 80

Gone With the Wind Fabulous

Mariah Carey
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Mariah Carey wears an all-black ensemble and drips in diamonds while out and about in Manhattan on Dec. 5

15 of 80

Matchy Matchy

Catherine Zeta Jones
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, rock similar hues while attending the National Treasure: Edge Of History season 1 red carpet event held at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5.

16 of 80

Getting Shady

Pete Davidson
Sean Zanni/Getty

Pete Davidson wears a statement pair of shades while attending the grand opening of Chopard's New York City flagship boutique on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 5.

17 of 80

Having a Chat

Hugh Jackman Bill Nighy
BFA

Bill Nighy and Hugh Jackman share a laugh while attending a special screening of Living hosted by Anna Wintour on Dec. 5 at N.Y.C.'s Crosby Street Hotel.

18 of 80

Festive Fare

Stephanie Hsu
Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Stephanie Hsu looks cheery while attending the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco on Dec. 5.

19 of 80

Cheers!

Haley Lu Richardson
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Actress Haley Lu Richardson has a big smile on her face while arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studios on Dec. 5.

20 of 80

Runway Ruffles

Jodie Turner Smith
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Fashion Awards host Jodie Turner-Smith looks fabulously frilly in a white statement dress, one of several ensembles she wore during the London-based ceremony on Dec. 5.

21 of 80

Art Made to Wear

Tilda Swinton
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Tilda Swinton wears a colorful, surrealist coat at the 2022 Fashion Awards held on Dec. 5 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

22 of 80

Well-Suited

Sandra Lee
BFA

Sandra Lee gets glam at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she attended the launch of Elton John's Capsule Collection benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's New Rocket Fund, to which Saks donated $1 million.

23 of 80

Training Time

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

In a cropped hoodie, gray leggings and sporty black sneakers, Olivia Wilde looks ready to get sweaty as she heads for the gym on Dec. 5 in L.A.

24 of 80

Going Grunge

Demi Lovato
Jasmine Denisse

Demi Lovato shares the stage with singer Royal and the Serpent at the 8 Years of Emo Nite Celebration held at The Avalon in L.A. on Dec. 2.

25 of 80

Front Row Romance

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale/Getty

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

26 of 80

Floor Seats

Helen Mirren
Mindy Small/Getty

Helen Mirren makes herself comfortable at the Dec. 3 premiere of Paramount+'s series 1923, where she and other guests sported retro attire for the Las Vegas event.

27 of 80

Dramatic Entrance

FLorence Pugh
Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 4 looking angelic as ever in a dreamy Rodarte ensemble.

28 of 80

Nailed It

Cardi B
Seth Browarnik/startraks

In bold bangles and a multicolored abstract dress, Cardi B pouts for the camera while on stage at Story nightclub in Miami on Dec. 3.

29 of 80

Guest of Honor

Michelle Obama
Derek White/Getty

Michelle Obama takes the mic on Dec. 2 in Atlanta during her Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry book tour.

30 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Maya Hawke
MEGA

Maya Hawke and her boyfriend Spencer Barnett cool off with a swim in Miami on Dec. 2.

31 of 80

Girls' Night Out

Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian Serena Williams
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and jewelry designer Amber Ridinger McLaughlin pose for a picture while attending Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 2.

32 of 80

Pump Up the Pink

Megan Fox
Jason Koerner/Getty

Megan Fox waves to fans in a bubblegum-colored outfit — from pointy heels to fluffy hat! — while enjoying the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 4.

33 of 80

Smiles On Stage

Simu Liu
Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Marvel star Simu Liu wears a purple-and-orange sweater emblazoned with the Black Panther logo while speaking on Dec. 3 at ComicCon in L.A.

34 of 80

Silver Star

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

35 of 80

Icons Only

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on December 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa buddy up at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

36 of 80

Gal Pals

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana attend the photocall for "Avatar: The Way of Water" at The Corinthia Hotel on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Disney

Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoë Saldana attend the photocall for Avatar: The Way of Water at the Corinthia Hotel on Dec. 4 in London, England.

37 of 80

Best of Friends

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Sarah Paulson and Billy Porter attend A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty

Sarah Paulson and Billy Porter attend A New Way of Life 2022 Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

38 of 80

Repping New York

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Spike Lee poses for photographs ahead of the "In Conversation With Spike Lee" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 04, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Spike Lee poses for photographs ahead of the "In Conversation with Spike Lee" event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

39 of 80

Too Cool

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)
Paras Griffin/Getty for Urban One Honors

LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, Georgia.

40 of 80

Silver Goddess

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jesse Grant/Getty for iHeartRadio

Paris Hilton sparkles at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2 in Inglewood, California.

41 of 80

Feeling Good

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2 in Inglewood, California.

42 of 80

Here Comes the Sun

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Priyanka Chopra brightens the night on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

43 of 80

Kiss Off

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez gives lip on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

44 of 80

Back at It

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Jane Fonda returns to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2 to lead a crowd in her Fire Drill Fridays, to call attention to the growing climate crisis.

45 of 80

Two of a Kind

**EXCLUSIVE** Dec 2nd 2022 Photo: MOVI Inc. Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips “Art Seen” pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists as part of its “Art Seen” program.
MOVI Inc.

Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips "Art Seen" pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami on Dec. 2, where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists.

46 of 80

Selfie Style

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Paris Hilton DJ's as Spotify hosts 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spotify)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Paris Hilton snaps a shot as Spotify hosts the 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios in L.A. on Dec. 1.

47 of 80

Ice, Ice, Baby

Brooke Shields, Busy Philipps Nordstrom Celebrates the Holiday Season at Wollman Rink
Neil Rasmus/BFA

Brooke Shields and Busy Philipps get together as Nordstrom kicks off the holiday season at N.Y.C.'s Wollman Rink in Central Park on Dec. 1.

48 of 80

Mic Check

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during World AIDS Day 2022 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Paul Morigi/Getty

Patti LaBelle is among the performers on Nov. 30 at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's World AIDS Day concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

49 of 80

Beachy Keen

Anthony Ramos Ruinart Beach Art Lounge | Art Basel Miami Beach 2022
Madison McGaw/BFA

Anthony Ramos gets the sand between his toes while visiting the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with Jeppe Hein during Art Basel Miami.

50 of 80

Royal Encounter

Kate Middleton
Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted by an 8-year-old named Henry, dressed as a mini royal guard, while visiting Boston on Dec. 1.

51 of 80

Showtime

Gabrielle Union
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend opening night of Ain't No Mo on Broadway — a show they helped produce — on Dec. 1.

52 of 80

Sisters' Night Out

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with sister Khloé (not pictured) at Gekkō in Miami on Dec. 1 wearing a shiny black bandeau top, statement pants and thigh-high boots.

53 of 80

Night at the Museum

Brandi Carlisle Steve Martin
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin perform together at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

54 of 80

Suit and Tie

Jimmy Fallon
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Jimmy Fallon addresses the crowd during the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

55 of 80

Big Night Out

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Jennifer Garner brings all-grown-up daughter Violet Affleck as her date to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

56 of 80

Think Pink

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their arrival to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

57 of 80

Mom and Me

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is accompanied by son Charlie Hall at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

58 of 80

Bright Spot

US singer Jon Batiste, his wife writer Suleika Jaouad and family arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty

Jon Batiste brings his squad — including wife Suleika Jaouad — to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

59 of 80

Connect the Dots

Zoey Deutch
BauerGriffin/MediaPunch

Zoey Deutch heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles wearing a floor-length polka-dot dress on Dec. 1.

60 of 80

Lights, Camera ...

Sharon Stone
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sharon Stone attends the opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival with the CEO of the festival, Mohammed Al Turki, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 1.

61 of 80

Glam Squad

Helen Mirren HER Camilla Cabello
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, H.E.R. and Camila Cabello pose together at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

62 of 80

Super Woman

Zoe Saldana
Alexandre Schneider/Getty

Zoë Saldana, who plays Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, speaks during a panel on Marvel Studios on the Thunder Stage during the ComicCon Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 1.

63 of 80

Strike a Pose

Victoria Beckham
Kate Green/Getty

Victoria Beckham poses during BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, England, on Dec. 1.

64 of 80

Backstreet's Back

Backstreet Boys
Christopher Polk/Getty

Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys celebrate their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

65 of 80

Such a Star

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13644915cl) Billy Porter Billy Porter honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2022
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billy Porter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1

66 of 80

Ride the Wave

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are perfectly in sync as they continue their visit to Boston on Dec. 1. Check out every photo from their trip so far!

67 of 80

A World Away

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 01: Julianne Hough attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Julianne Hough gets all dressed up for the Dec. 1 opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

68 of 80

Take a Seat

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: (L to R) Kevin Ford, Chris Smith and Robert Downey Jr. attend a special screening of 'Sr.' at Vue Leicester Square on December 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage for a special screening of his film Sr. at Vue Leicester Square in London on Dec. 1.

69 of 80

Out of This Swirl

11/30/2022 Justin Bieber is spotted heading to church services in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old pop star was joined by his mother Pattie. Justin wore an off white beanie, orange and blue hoodie, grey joggers, and sneakers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber heads to a church service in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

70 of 80

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Teri Hatcher
Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage

Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson Rose Tenney look happy as can be as Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 30.

71 of 80

Family Affair

Will Smith
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will Smith is joined by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and children Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith at the premiere of Emancipation in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

72 of 80

Miami Mates

John Mayer Serena Williams
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

John Mayer and Serena Williams pose together at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel in Miami on Nov. 30.

73 of 80

Rainy Day Stroll

Bradley Cooper
Gotham/GC Images

The rain doesn't stop Bradley Cooper from stepping out in New York City on Nov. 30.

74 of 80

And the Winner Is …

Idris Elba
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Idris Elba addresses the crowd onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30.

75 of 80

Best Foot Foward

Fergie and Nelly

Fergie and Nelly pose together at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

76 of 80

Shaq Gives Back

Shaq
Rob Kim/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal unveils the latest "Comebaq Court," made possible by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning on Nov. 30. The refurbished athletic spaces at Overtown Youth Center in Miami help underserved communities.

77 of 80

London Town

Kate Winslet
Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Winslet poses during a photo call for Channel 4's I Am Ruth in London on Dec. 1.

78 of 80

Dreamy Desert

ASAP Rocky
Seth Browarnik/startraks

A$AP Rocky poses at Gufram Booth at Design Miami showcasing the new CACTUS edition, Shroom CACTUS, designed by the rapper and his new design studio, HOMMEMADE, during Art Basel on Nov. 30.

79 of 80

On the Town

Ben Foster
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon step out for date night at the Los Angeles premiere of Emancipation on Nov. 30.

80 of 80

Keeping Warm

Mindy Kaling
Splash News Online

Mindy Kaling pops up outside of Good Morning America wearing a dress paired with a leather and fur coat as colder temperatures sweep over New York City on Dec. 1.

