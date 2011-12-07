Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 7, 2011

Lopez touches down in Santiago, Chile. Plus: Angelina Jolie, Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr. and more
By People Staff

1 of 15

LAUGHING MATTER

Credit: Agencia Uno/Splash News Online

After shooting in Peru, Jennifer Lopez touches down in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, where the actress continued work on her Latin talent show, Q'Viva: The Chosen.

2 of 15

'MODERN' WOMAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Funny lady Sofia Vergara makes faces at the camera Tuesday while filming an appearance on Extra with host Mario Lopez (not pictured) at The Grove in L.A.

3 of 15

RUB-A-DUB

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. gives his wife Susan a sweet belly rub on the red carpet at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday – just a day after the actor revealed he's having his second son.

4 of 15

CLEAN SHAVE

Credit: Fame

Matt Damon returns to his bald and beautiful ways Tuesday after making an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman to promote his new movie We Bought a Zoo (out Dec. 23).

5 of 15

WELL SUITED

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

A day after premiering her directorial debut, Angelina Jolie makes another monochromatic outing Tuesday to New York City restaurant Quality Meats.

6 of 15

SHOULDER ON

Credit: Pacific Coast News

After publicly fighting with her spouse, Kim Kardashian makes a pointed fashion statement Tuesday in Los Angeles.

7 of 15

BLOWING UP

Credit: Ryan Mccune/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

Make a wish! Amanda Seyfried takes the cake Tuesday while belatedly celebrating her 26th birthday at a party for cosmetics brand Clé de Peau Beaute in New York.

8 of 15

DASHING DUO

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

A beaming Gary Oldman and Colin Firth stand together Tuesday during the premiere of their new film, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy, at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinemas.

9 of 15

MOM TREATMENT

Credit: Flynet

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner makes time for a little pampering as she heads to a Pacific Palisades, Calif., salon on Tuesday.

10 of 15

OPEN DOOR POLICY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

E! host Giuliana Rancic, who revealed she will undergo a double mastectomy to treat her breast cancer, holds tight to her supportive hubby Bill Rancic after an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday in New York.

11 of 15

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Credit: Albert Michael/StarTraks

Tori Spelling gets assistance from her little fashionista daughter Stella, 3, while shopping Tuesday at The Children's Place in Los Angeles.

12 of 15

FINE TUNE

Credit: Rupert Hartley/Rex-USA

Who's ready to rock? Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is tuned up for a special charity concert – featuring a performance by Take That lead singer Gary Barlow – alongside Prince William (not pictured) Tuesday night at London's Royal Albert Hall.

13 of 15

SANTA'S HELPER

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A festive-looking Willow Smith, 11, takes the lead steering Santa's sleigh during the Holiday in the Hangar event, held at Delta Terminal 2 in New York's JFK Airport on Tuesday.

14 of 15

FEAST YOUR EYES

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Freida Pinto shows off her flair for French dressing at the Chanel Paris-Bombay Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday.

15 of 15

COLOR BLOCK

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Rain or shine, she can still make a fashion statement! New Year's Eve star Sarah Jessica Parker brightens up a rainy Monday while leaving her New York City apartment.

By People Staff