Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 6, 2006
HAND IN HAND
Britney Spears continues her freedom tour and gets a hand from a pal after dining at a Malibu restaurant on Tuesday.
SHE'S RIDING HIGH
That's baby Violet back there! Jennifer Garner gives her 1-year-old daughter a cushy ride during an outing in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
FASHIONABLE CAUSE
Lindsay Lohan puts out her own glow at the holiday window lighting of Stella McCartney's Beverly Hills boutique on Tuesday. The event was hosted by rapper Kanye West to benefit his foundation's Loop Dreams program, which provides at-risk children with musical opportunities.
TOUR OF DUTY
A solo Jessica Biel, who was recently spotted with Derek Jeter, reports for duty at the Beverly Hills premiere of her film Home of the Brave on Tuesday. The film, which follows three soldiers as they readjust to civilian life after returning from Iraq, opens in limited release Dec. 15.
RING AROUND THE RUMOR
Petra Nemcova sets tongues wagging while shooting a Hewlett-Packard commercial in New York on Tuesday. The model was sporting a diamond ring on her left hand – sparking engagement rumors to musician beau James Blunt.
GETTING HER KICKS
Pop diva Mariah Carey gets geared up for a Rodeo Drive shopping extravaganza in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where the singer stopped by the Dior store.
THAT'S A WRAP
A day after rocking the house at the Billboard Awards, Gwen Stefani heads home from Las Vegas's McCarren Airport with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston.
GO TO PRINT
Newsflash: Heather Locklear loves patterns! The actress makes some visual statement wearing a bold halter dress – and carrying a zebra-print handbag – during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
HO, HO...D'OH!
Continuing his odd holiday tradition, Last Call's Carson Daly gets into the spirit of the season during a taping of his talk show on Tuesday. The former MTV VJ will likely be dressing more conservatively to host NBC's New Year's Eve special from Times Square for the third time.
WALK THE LINE
Thanks to designer Roberto Cavalli, Christina Aguilera looks sharp leading the pack as her Back to Basics tour touches down in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday. The pop star's circus-themed tour arrives in the States Feb. 20.
STILL 'FRIEND'LY
Putting rumors of a split to rest, Keira Knightley and beau Rupert Friend bundle up for a dinner outing in London on Monday.
IN THE NAVY
Taking time out from baby bonding, new mom Maggie Gyllenhaal suits up Tuesday for the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Meryl Streep received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.
THE SEQUEL
Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos seem to be back on the upswing as the pair, who split in May, team up to check out some DVDs at a local Hollywood video store on Monday.
SPIN CYCLE
RampB crooner Ciara sets MTV's TRL in motion Tuesday, unveiling her single "Promise" – and some fab abs – on a spinning stage. The singer's newest album Ciara: The Evolution hit stores the same day.
BRANCHING OUT
Heroes star Ali Larter makes an arresting study in blue at the unveiling of artist Patrick Dougherty's ecology-inspired installation at the Max Azria boutique in Hollywood on Monday.
WORD 'UP'
Rappers 50 Cent and Eminem have a confab during a taping of BET's 106 amp Park in New York on Monday. The close pals appeared on the music program to promote Slim Shady's latest work Eminem Presents: The Re-Up, which features tracks from his own record label's protégés and some special vocal stylings by 50.