Jack Black Jumps for Jumanji, Plus Charlize Theron, The Rock & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
December 04, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 95

He's Got Moves

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jack Black reaches new heights on Tuesday at a photo call for Jumanji: Next Level in Paris.

2 of 95

Buddy Up

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also at the Jumanji photo call, costars and good friends Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

3 of 95

It's Lit

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Lea Michele celebrates her new Christmas in New York holiday light show with iHeartMedia and Kay Jewelers at the Empire State Building in New York City on Tuesday.

4 of 95

Bomb Dot Com

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Charlize Theron dons a studded leather dress to a Bombshell screening in London on Tuesday night.

5 of 95

Hough Life

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Derek and Julianne Hough talk up their new special Holidays with the Houghs at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

6 of 95

Days of Our Lives

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi, photographer Paolo Roversi and artist Stella Roversi attend the presentation of the Pirelli 2020 Calendar “Looking for Juliet” at Teatro Filarmonico in Veronta, Itally, on Tuesday night.

7 of 95

Run Away

The Image Direct

Claire Danes goes for a jog in chilly N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

8 of 95

Ladies First

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant attend a special screening of The Gentleman on Tuesday night in London.

9 of 95

Helping Hands

Courtesy World Vision

Celebrity ambassador Melissa Joan Hart makes a new friend while visiting World-Vision’s Give-back Gift Shop in N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park as part of Giving Tuesday. The shop features goats, cows, donkeys, alpacas, sheep and dozens of other gifts that people can donate to lift impoverished families out of poverty.

10 of 95

Magic News

JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Channing Tatum joins the shirtless cast of Magic Mike dancers at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre to announce that his Magic Mike Live show will be touring Australia in May 2020. 

11 of 95

Snowy Chic

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Keke Palmer beams in blue as she makes her way to a Q&A for Hustlers on Monday in N.Y.C.

12 of 95

Birds of a Feather

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jennifer Lopez poses in a feathered gown at the IFP’s 29th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C. 

13 of 95

Show Stopper

Kevin Winter/Getty

Sheryl Crow performs during iHeartRadio Live at the iHeartRadio Theater on Monday in Burbank, California.

14 of 95

New to Netflix

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale joyfully reunite at Build Series to discuss their Netflix sitcom Merry Happy Whatever on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

15 of 95

On Point

Dave J Hogan/Getty

The Personal History of David Copperfield star Dev Patel playfully points at a poster for the movie ahead of a screening at Soho Hotel in London on Monday. 

16 of 95

Hollywood Hangout

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

John Travolta smiles alongside Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood writer, producer and director Quentin Tarantino at an event for the film in L.A. on Monday.

17 of 95

Red Hot

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin dresses up a white hoodie with a red blazer and matching pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday. 

18 of 95

Murphy's Moment

Michael Kovac/Getty

Wesley Snipes supports his Dolemite Is My Name costar, career achievement award winner Eddie Murphy, at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on Monday in L.A.

19 of 95

Comfy Cozy

BACKGRID

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are spotted wearing big winter coats as they leave lunch together on Monday at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California.

20 of 95

On-Air Updates

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Idina Menzel stops by Radio Andy on Monday at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C.

21 of 95

Straight Shot

Mario Nixon/TGR Live

Kicking off his annual Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods takes home the inaugural Hero Shot at Baha Mar on Monday in the Bahamas. 

22 of 95

Sneak Peek

Kred/PacificCoastNews

Melissa Benoist hits the set of Supergirl on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.

23 of 95

Winter Woes

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper bundles up to try and keep warm in N.Y.C. on Monday.

24 of 95

'Sheer' Thing

Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber wears a bralette and sheer white skirt at Tuesday’s Fenty party at Laylow in London. 

25 of 95

One Night Only

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alanis Morissette takes the stage for her singular performance of her rock musical Jagged Little Pill at N.Y.C.’s Apollo Theater on Monday. 

26 of 95

Art Enthusiast

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Ariel Winter strikes a hilarious pose at the VIP opening night for the Dumpling & Associates pop-up art exhibition on Monday at ROW DTLA in L.A.

27 of 95

Shaken, Not Stirred

Manny Hernandez

Hennessy hosts Maluma and friends at the Le Voyage Residency in Miami, where the singer learned to create his 11:11 signature Cognac cocktail.

28 of 95

Fashion Phenoms

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett stun at the 2019 Fashion Awards after party on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.

29 of 95

Story Time

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Paul Wesley stops by the Build Series to discuss Tell Me a Story on Monday at Build Studio in New York City. 

30 of 95

Eyes on the Prize

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Urban Luxe award honoree Rihanna poses with A$AP Rocky as they arrive at the Fashion Awards on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London. 

31 of 95

Puffed Up

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also there: Shailene Woodley, in a voluminous blue puffer dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with Moncler.

32 of 95

Best Foot Forwards

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Tilda Swinton arrives in a chic ensemble for Day Four of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco. 

33 of 95

Snow Day

Splash News Online

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner brave the cold as they step out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

34 of 95

Darling Duo

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson visit SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

35 of 95

'Cheeky' Pose

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Hustlers costars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu go cheek-to-cheek for a photo at a special screening of the film hosted by Will Farrell on Sunday in New York City.

36 of 95

Mic Drop

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Guest star Tiffany Haddish takes the mic during her interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

37 of 95

Salutations!

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds salutes the camera at the 6 Underground press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

38 of 95

Airport Attire

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is seen on Saturday wearing a grey sweatsuit and a shearling jacket on her way to London after spending Thanksgiving in N.Y.C. with family.

39 of 95

Mad for Plaid

Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan wears a plaid blazer to a screening of her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Scandinavia House on Sunday in N.Y.C.

40 of 95

I Spy…

Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Prince William uses binoculars during a trip to Kuwait City’s wetlands at the Jahra Nature Reserve on Monday in Kuwait.

41 of 95

Winter Wear

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing a beanie and a matching black vest.

42 of 95

Three’s Company

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

August Diehl, host Mark Rylance and Valerie Pachner arrive at the N.Y.C. Tastemaker for Fox Searchlight & Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life special screening on Sunday.

43 of 95

She’s Got the 'Juice'

John Parra/Getty

Lizzo brings the energy during 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019, presented by Capital One, on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

44 of 95