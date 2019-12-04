Jack Black Jumps for Jumanji, Plus Charlize Theron, The Rock & More

He's Got Moves
Jack Black reaches new heights on Tuesday at a photo call for Jumanji: Next Level in Paris.
Buddy Up
Also at the Jumanji photo call, costars and good friends Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
It's Lit
Lea Michele celebrates her new Christmas in New York holiday light show with iHeartMedia and Kay Jewelers at the Empire State Building in New York City on Tuesday.
Bomb Dot Com
Charlize Theron dons a studded leather dress to a Bombshell screening in London on Tuesday night.
Hough Life
Derek and Julianne Hough talk up their new special Holidays with the Houghs at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Days of Our Lives
Whoopi Goldberg, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi, photographer Paolo Roversi and artist Stella Roversi attend the presentation of the Pirelli 2020 Calendar “Looking for Juliet” at Teatro Filarmonico in Veronta, Itally, on Tuesday night.
Run Away
Claire Danes goes for a jog in chilly N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Ladies First
Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant attend a special screening of The Gentleman on Tuesday night in London.
Helping Hands
Celebrity ambassador Melissa Joan Hart makes a new friend while visiting World-Vision’s Give-back Gift Shop in N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park as part of Giving Tuesday. The shop features goats, cows, donkeys, alpacas, sheep and dozens of other gifts that people can donate to lift impoverished families out of poverty.
Magic News
On Tuesday, Channing Tatum joins the shirtless cast of Magic Mike dancers at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre to announce that his Magic Mike Live show will be touring Australia in May 2020.
Snowy Chic
Keke Palmer beams in blue as she makes her way to a Q&A for Hustlers on Monday in N.Y.C.
Birds of a Feather
Jennifer Lopez poses in a feathered gown at the IFP’s 29th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.
Show Stopper
Sheryl Crow performs during iHeartRadio Live at the iHeartRadio Theater on Monday in Burbank, California.
New to Netflix
Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale joyfully reunite at Build Series to discuss their Netflix sitcom Merry Happy Whatever on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
On Point
The Personal History of David Copperfield star Dev Patel playfully points at a poster for the movie ahead of a screening at Soho Hotel in London on Monday.
Hollywood Hangout
John Travolta smiles alongside Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood writer, producer and director Quentin Tarantino at an event for the film in L.A. on Monday.
Red Hot
Hailey Baldwin dresses up a white hoodie with a red blazer and matching pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.
Murphy's Moment
Wesley Snipes supports his Dolemite Is My Name costar, career achievement award winner Eddie Murphy, at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on Monday in L.A.
Comfy Cozy
Kim and Khloé Kardashian are spotted wearing big winter coats as they leave lunch together on Monday at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California.
On-Air Updates
Idina Menzel stops by Radio Andy on Monday at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C.
Straight Shot
Kicking off his annual Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods takes home the inaugural Hero Shot at Baha Mar on Monday in the Bahamas.
Sneak Peek
Melissa Benoist hits the set of Supergirl on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Winter Woes
Bradley Cooper bundles up to try and keep warm in N.Y.C. on Monday.
'Sheer' Thing
Kaia Gerber wears a bralette and sheer white skirt at Tuesday’s Fenty party at Laylow in London.
One Night Only
Alanis Morissette takes the stage for her singular performance of her rock musical Jagged Little Pill at N.Y.C.’s Apollo Theater on Monday.
Art Enthusiast
Ariel Winter strikes a hilarious pose at the VIP opening night for the Dumpling & Associates pop-up art exhibition on Monday at ROW DTLA in L.A.
Shaken, Not Stirred
Hennessy hosts Maluma and friends at the Le Voyage Residency in Miami, where the singer learned to create his 11:11 signature Cognac cocktail.
Fashion Phenoms
Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett stun at the 2019 Fashion Awards after party on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Story Time
Paul Wesley stops by the Build Series to discuss Tell Me a Story on Monday at Build Studio in New York City.
Eyes on the Prize
Urban Luxe award honoree Rihanna poses with A$AP Rocky as they arrive at the Fashion Awards on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Puffed Up
Also there: Shailene Woodley, in a voluminous blue puffer dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with Moncler.
Best Foot Forwards
Tilda Swinton arrives in a chic ensemble for Day Four of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco.
Snow Day
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner brave the cold as they step out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Darling Duo
Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson visit SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
'Cheeky' Pose
Hustlers costars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu go cheek-to-cheek for a photo at a special screening of the film hosted by Will Farrell on Sunday in New York City.
Mic Drop
Guest star Tiffany Haddish takes the mic during her interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Salutations!
Ryan Reynolds salutes the camera at the 6 Underground press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.
Airport Attire
Rihanna is seen on Saturday wearing a grey sweatsuit and a shearling jacket on her way to London after spending Thanksgiving in N.Y.C. with family.
Mad for Plaid
Rachel Brosnahan wears a plaid blazer to a screening of her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Scandinavia House on Sunday in N.Y.C.
I Spy…
Prince William uses binoculars during a trip to Kuwait City’s wetlands at the Jahra Nature Reserve on Monday in Kuwait.
Winter Wear
Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing a beanie and a matching black vest.
Three’s Company
August Diehl, host Mark Rylance and Valerie Pachner arrive at the N.Y.C. Tastemaker for Fox Searchlight & Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life special screening on Sunday.
She’s Got the 'Juice'
Lizzo brings the energy during 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019, presented by Capital One, on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.