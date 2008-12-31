Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 31, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

WATER BABY

Credit: Splash News Online

First comes safety, second comes style! Beyoncé dares to dazzle Wednesday, dressed to impress as she jet skis in the Caribbean, where she's been vacationing with hubby Jay-Z (not pictured).

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: INF

Returning to her famous blonde locks, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leaves her little one at home Tuesday as she heads out to an appointment in Beverly Hills. The new mom, along with husband Pete Wentz, recently shared a photo of their new son, Bronx Mowgli, for the holidays.

TICKET MASTER

Credit: Star Pix/INF

Freshly styled with a curly new 'do, Tori Spelling keeps her sense of humor Tuesday after finding a ticket on her car outside her Beverly Hills hair salon.

SWING TIME

Credit: Ramey

Hitting a familiar favorite at the playground, Jessica Alba can barely contain her enthusiasm Tuesday as 6-month-old daughter Honor Marie takes a ride on the swings at a Beverly Hills park.

'CITY' GIRL

Credit: Scott A-Jarrod Ryan/Bauer-Griffin

Dressed comfortably for travel, Whitney Port, whose Hills spin-off, The City, premiered Monday with two dramatic episodes, arrives at Los Angeles International Airport carrying a cute travel bag on Tuesday.

MR. FIX-IT

Credit: AFM/NED/Finalpixx

Still sporting a bandage on his injured hand, Shia LaBeouf tinkers with his classic ride Tuesday in Hollywood.

OUT FOR 'BOOTY'

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Snack attack! Vanessa Hudgens has her hands full of tasty treats, including Pirate's Booty, while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LADY IN RED

Credit: Splash News Online

With baby no. 2 on the way, expectant mom Carnie Wilson is on the move, running errands Tuesday near her Los Angeles home.

TRAINING DAYS

Credit: Ali Haider/EPA

On loan from the L.A. Galaxy, soccer star David Beckham gets his kicks in during a practice with professional Italian team AC Milan at their training camp in Dubai on Tuesday.

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Flynet

Paris Hilton smiles for the waiting cameras at Sydney Domestic Airport in Australia, where the heiress, along with her sister Nicky and new best friend Brittany Flickinger, will reportedly ring in the new year.

STOP & SHOP

Credit: COP/Buzz Foto

Amy Adams blossoms in a pair of wide-leg jeans and floral top while shopping in L.A. on Monday. The actress recently scored a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the drama, Doubt.

OFF TO WORK

Credit: Demis Maryannakis / Splash News Online

Katie Holmes is headed to Broadway – again! The actress leaves her New York City home Tuesday en route to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where she's currently starring in All My Sons.

GREAT ESCAPE

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

Hope they've got some SPF! Prince Harry and his girlfriend Chelsy Davy get some sun while vacationing Monday on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

UP IN ARMS

Credit: Icon/Fame Pictures

Following the beat of his own drums, Entourage star Adrian Grenier takes a seat behind his drum set Monday night at the Beach Road Hotel in Sydney where his band, The Honey Brothers, rocked the house.

SAFE LANDING

Credit: Alberto Tamargo/JPI

After flying the friendly skies, Kristin Cavallari stays in the shade, keeping her look low-key as she arrives Monday at the Miami International Airport.

