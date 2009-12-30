Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 30, 2009
HIP TO IT
Christina Aguilera flashes a dazzling smile Tuesday while shopping at a boutique in West Hollywood, Calif.
COURT OF LOVE
Lovebirds Nicole Richie and Joel Madden only have eyes for each other Tuesday night while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center. The couple will be spending even more quality time together when they head to LAVO nightclub in Las Vegas tomorrow to usher in 2010 together.
MIC CHECK
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester puts on a sultry performance Tuesday night at the opening of nightclub Klutch in Miami. The singer-actress Tweeted she was "stoked" for the show, telling fans they were "gonna lose [their] socks."
LITTLEST FANS
It's take your bundled-up cuties to work day! Brad Pitt brings daughters Zahara, 4½, and Shiloh, 3½ to visit mom Angelina Jolie on the chilly New York City set of her latest film, Salt.
FLY GIRL
Sporting some serious shades and a cozy coat, Ashley Olsen arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday with newly-minted Broadway-star, boyfriend Justin Bartha (not pictured), in tow.
PUMPED UP
Following a midday workout, The Hills vixen Kristin Cavallari looks geared up to run some errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
TAKE A STANCE
Before handling hosting duties at club LAX's New Year's Eve bash, Fergie and her Black Eyed Peas bandmates (not pictured) take the stage Tuesday night for a concert at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
SNOWY RETREAT
In Aspen, Colo., for a winter getaway, Paris Hilton and boyfriend Doug Reinhardt slip out for dinner and drinks Tuesday night before hitting the slopes the next morning.
MORNING BREW
Mark Wahlberg takes in some tunes as he grabs coffee in Bel Air, Calif., on Tuesday. The caffeine will surely come in handy in the coming months: He and wife Rhea Durham are expecting their fourth child, a girl, next year.
COLOR CHAMELEON
She's back to brunette! Britney Spears arrives at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood Monday sporting raven-colored locks.
DATE NIGHT
Date night on the down-low? Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens go undercover in Universal City, Calif., on Monday after reportedly catching a showing of Avatar in 3-D.
HOW SWEET IT IS
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel beams while leaving the Today show's Manhattan studios on Tuesday. The mom-to-be stopped by the morning program to promote her new cookbook, The Skinnygirl Dish.
TEAM EFFORT
A day after returning to AC Milan's training facility in Carnago, Italy, David Beckham hits the field with his teammates for a practice session. The club's next match takes place on Jan. 6.
MAKING THE ROUNDS
Mercy star Michelle Trachtenberg swaps her nurse's scrubs for more stylish threads for a walk through Los Angeles on Monday.
SMELL OF SUCCESS
Everything's coming up roses for singing sensation Susan Boyle, who is greeted with a bouquet Tuesday upon touching down at Japan's Narita International Airport. The Scottish star is reportedly overseas to perform her version of "I Dreamed a Dream" on a New Year's Eve program.