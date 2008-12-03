Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 3, 2008
SHINE ON
Twilight is taking over the world! Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reunite Wednesday for the London premiere of the hit vampire film. The twosome have already signed on for the sequel to Twilight, New Moon.
SIGNING BONUS
Signed, sealed and delivered! Taylor Momsen leaves behind a memento at Tuesday's opening of the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Annex in New York. The Gossip Girl star mingled with musicians like Blondie's Debbie Harry (not pictured) at the museum's new Big Apple location.
ICING ON THE CAKE
After performing under the big top and announcing her tour dates, Britney Spears keeps the party going Tuesday night, celebrating her 27th birthday – and the release of her album Circus – in a slinky Roberto Cavalli gown at a party at New York hotspot Tenjune.
See how Britney turned her life around – and look back on more big moments of the year – in our Best of 2008 special!
WALK THIS WAY
Mariah Carey is gallantly escorted by husband Nick Cannon to their limo after she reportedly had dinner with a male friend Tuesday at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow. The singer recently denied rumors that she was pregnant during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's talk show.
TAKING THE (CUP)CAKE
Jessica Biel shows off her cupcake-decorating talents Tuesday at a holiday party at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. The actress hosted the event – where she also did some face painting – on behalf of Make the Difference Network, a charity she co-founded with her father.
COP ROCK
Officer George Michael, reporting for stage duty! The British pop star suits up for what was billed his farewell concert Monday at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Michael had announced during the summer that he was retiring from performing live.
CAT WOMAN
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord gets a little catty, showing off her pet kitty on the Playa del Ray, Calif., set of her hit show Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date on all the 90210 gossip at TV Watch!
SHAKE ON IT
Days after spending time with Alex Rodriguez in Mexico, Madonna shares a stately meeting with former Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt (left) and Argentina's president Cristina Fernandez (center) Tuesday in Buenos Aires. The meet-and-greet took place at Argentina's presidential palace, where the singer filmed Evita in 1996.
HAT OF THE MATTER
Hats off to Heidi Klum for adding a shot of glamour to the grand opening of Victoria's Secret's new flagship store on Tuesday in New York City. The supermodel recently strutted the catwalk in the lingerie brand's annual runway show, which will air Wednesday on CBS.
THE BIG CHILL
Michelle Williams gets a grip on her bundled-up daughter Matilda, 3, during a stroll Tuesday through their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. Earlier in the day, the actress received good news: She was nominated for Film International's Independent's Spirit Award for her role in the drama Wendy and Lucy.
CALENDAR GIRL
Jessica Alba (in Dolce amp Gabbana) makes a stunning entrance Tuesday at the launch party for the 2009 Campari calendar in Milan, Italy. The new mom says gracing the pages of Campari's famous calendar (of which only 9,999 copies are made) allowed her to "play out this sort of bombshell."
TREE FOR TWO
They're on a mission! Sarah Jessica Parker and 6-year-old son James Wilkie are on the lookout for the perfect Christmas tree Tuesday in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
GREETINGS FROM NEW ZEALAND!
David Beckham gets a traditional Maori welcome from the Te Waihono A Kupe performers Wednesday at the Auckland Airport in New Zealand. The soccer star's team, the L.A. Galaxy, are taking on the Oceania All Stars this weekend in Auckland.
STAR CROSSING
Gray is the color of the day for Reese Witherspoon, who stops traffic Tuesday after reportedly lunching with a friend in Brentwood, Calif.
FRANK 'TALKS'
Kate Winslet makes her way Monday to the Times Center in New York City, where she and director husband Sam Mendes were interviewed about their upcoming movie Revolutionary Road as part of the New York Times' TimesTalks series. Winslet even dished on filming sex scenes with costar Leonardo DiCaprio. "I had a total meltdown," she admitted.